It was a packed night at our Edinburgh venue for our most recent event. In an act of dutiful and conscientious preparation, Mark Attwood, our guest for the evening, was there first with his girlfriend, checking the equipment and setting-up the computer, the pre-loading content and testing the projector. (This was slightly unusual as most of our presenters turn-up about twenty to thirty minutes before, check the equipment, if it’s needed, and if there’s a problem, then the start time is delayed.)

We were fortunate that Mark was diligent given the venue was due to be packed and a delayed start time would mean more people going to the bar while they waited on proceedings to begin, thereby adding to line of the newly arrived who were also queueing; a bar that was unilaterally staffed by Ronnie, the manager, who had just received his arthritic-relief gloves that very day, purchased due to an anticipated arthritis diagnosis for his hands.

The prospect of a never-diminishing line of customers requiring to be served by digits encumbered by joint pain would be like a pair of similarly impaired knees attempting Everest, consequently, the actual beginning of the night’s affairs would be a distant approximation to the nominal start time promised on the face of the electronic ticket. Fortunately, Mark’s fastidiousness in arrangements abated a too-burdensome demand on Ronnie’s atonic appendages.

The first attendee had arrived over an hour before the start time which was the initial indication that existed a dammed-up reservoir of enthusiasm for the speaker among our northern congregation of apostates. The next arrived an hour before and a small group not long after, each of whom seemed to be delighted to have caught Mark alone and talked to him about what his work meant to them and their own plans and actions to create a better, happier world. Mark, technical checks having been done, was generous with his time, and genuinely wanted to engage with his ‘tribe’; thus is shown the wisdom of timeous preparation for those that prize a genuine relationship with their admirers.

A steady stream of people began about twenty minutes preceding commencement. As with most events in the alternative or freedom movement – a term Mark does not think applicable – there was a broad variety of people, judging by clothes and disposition, from the cheerily optimistic and open; the well-heeled, the sartorially frayed; to the slightly nervous and self-conscious. For a few, they might have been first time attendees at an event of this colour, blinkingly emerging now, lured from their online world of podcasts, forums and clips describing a gargantuan spiritual confrontation by a man articulating their own perception of what exactly was going on in the world and, probably more importantly, what was going on in them.

Remarkably, it was only ten minutes beyond our start time when we kicked-off proceedings, most of the audience’s thirst having been slacked satisfactorily by Ronnie’s restricted, although apparently efficient, aching hands and with people sitting, satiated for the present moment, a chattering murmur of expectant excitement washing around the room before draining away as Richard, our Chair, introduced himself, we began.

Mark is a seasoned and capable public speaker, that was obvious from the first few minutes of his talk. He started at his own pace, confident that he could capture and hold the audience’s interest from the off, knowing that they were here to listen to him and to his message. Such was his assuredness that he actually left the stage and exited the packed room within the first minute, calling on his audience to follow him to see the Egyptian figures painted on the building across the street – an ordinary warehouse, extremely commonplace in architectural design – telling them as he led them outside that ‘there are no coincidences’…and they laughingly traipsed after him to view the depictions. Although what the meaningful coincidence of these renderings of a possible mother culture meant and the import of them at this place and awareness of them at this time, by this gallery, was for each individual to figure out for themselves.

On his return, with the briefly estranged audience members resuming their acquaintance with their seats, Mark then proceeded to take us through a catalogue of his experiences, particularly the past four years, in union with his thinking; his interaction with God and Satan; and punctuating his narrative with videos of his poetry and relevant searches on the internet, while always threading humour constantly in and out through the larger tapestry of his words and intentions.

The talk was an oral incarnation of the main message, for me at least, of his presentation: that we are all on a journey and this journey was intersected with synchronistic events, people, actions and thoughts which were all veiled representations of the underlying movements of spiritual plates shifting and pushing against each other.

There were a lot of nodding heads and knowing familiarity in people’s expression and there was no doubt that for many people in the audience Mark’s descriptions of his childhood spiritual experiences and his encountering of the physical manifestations of essentially metaphysical figures, unified with the abundant string of coincidences in his life, resonated deeply and pertinently with the lives of the spectators.

Perhaps what sounded most profoundly with the gathering was the significant mixture of uniqueness and sufferings of each life percolated into an optimistic personal and universal meaning that provided purpose, comfort, hope and happiness. For those filling our tightly packed venue the message, as I discerned it, was ‘Your suffering, estrangement, hurt, neglect, marginalisation, not just during Covid, but possibly over the course of your life, was due to you being special, individual, chosen. And this status of being favoured with higher purpose was recognised, appreciated and loved on a personal level and a cosmological one.’ Ironically, and a comparison that Mark would probably eschew, no institutionalised religious minister ever did it better.

Now, in response to this congenial scene of the dominion of the Woo, I can conjure in my mind’s eye a furious, emulous scribbler, a cynical, smart-arsed journalist, brimming with contempt for his or her fellow human beings, assured by their blinkered egotism of their superiority in categories moral, intellectual and social, probably writing for The Guardian, where this type of breed is profligate, but who saturate the mainstream media at all levels regardless, denouncing this all as psychological degeneracy, character weakness, a festival of pathetic neediness, a fandango of compensatory delusion for those who aspire to some sort of significance in their empty lives; a tepid and watery demonstration of the masses’ infirmity of mind, dissolution of spirit, gullibility, and incapability of reasoning thought, requiring the half-baked musings of an internet conspiracy-hawking celebrity to give them direction – an invective written by, needless to say, someone who wore a mask all through Covid, advocates more action on ‘Long Covid’, rejects vaccine damage and who thinks that Self ID somehow is immune to the fallibilities of mankind, a derogatory selection of which he or she assigns to anyone who does not agree with them, and all done to gain a modicum of influence with a section of the population by assuring them they are correct in their own blind conformity, diluted sentiments of morality and woefully myopic vision and mental intuitions.

However, this imagined caricaturing of the night’s happenings, penned in acid by the invidious, was not my impression of the evening or of the individuals that attended, nor is the larger dimensions that Mark describes deserving of being so promptly dismissed, far from it.

Yes, such a message is going to attract the marginalised, those that are missing something from their lives; however, we have to remember whereas previously, before Covid, those following, say, David Icke may be described by some sociologist as being economically disenfranchised and toiling under social alienation and would therefore seek meaning and significance through alternative, irrational mediums, the people in Mark’s audience have been tested. They are not and cannot simply be fantasists as they have had to drink in reality in its bitterest draught: the betrayals, rejection, lies, the oppression of the state, and the wide-open possibilities reality permits to evil, for want of a better word.

Sociological and psychological labelling are not apt to depict the person who endured the greatest propaganda onslaught in history, intending that they incarcerate themselves and take a potentially poisonous vaccine, while encouraging others to shun and despise them, simultaneously having a future dangled before them of further denigration, isolation, ultimately followed by death. What psychological drive can be wrested from the bowels of psychoanalytic theory that explains this resistance except a desire for integrity and truth? Whether supported by ancillary beliefs born of need, I cannot say, however, given that it was their needs that were being utilised against such a person, what subconscious power could steel the individual against the oppression of one’s own requirements? I cannot think of one; nothing but the innate value of truthfulness to oneself, the conclusions of one’s own reasoning and a sense of honour required that one not succumb.

The people in that room are not so simply disregarded by the hollow serpentine scriveners waged by a coalition of worshippers of Baal and supplicants to Koalemos; nor can the cosmology of meaning and spiritual forces be so easily dismissed either. No one can deny that there does seem to be a strange synchronicity in one’s life. Carl Jung studied the phenomenon and concluded that it was more than merely psychic narcissism; it was integral to the structure of the universe and an important facet of the human condition.

It is easy to see how such a world view can slip into solipsism and it is something to be guarded against and we should probably only grudgingly give the conscious, active dimension of the immaterial its due, after much turning over and straining by the mind’s faculties, lest we open ourselves up to a heaving, unloosed society, which is like a battlefield of ‘armies clashing at night’, in Arnold’s memorable line, driven by claims and counter-claims which are a dizzying and confusing melee of psychological needs and economic self-interest.

It is a given, in my view, we should cherish reason as precious and still pre-eminent (notwithstanding new revelations of the accuracy human divination); yet we should not allow it to become a cage that imprisons us, separating us from other aspects of reality or other conclusions by assuming a premise that excludes other such possibilities. There are gaps in reality, the Inexplicable, which must have some sort of answer although it is unlikely the rules of thought are a key to its unlocking.

In this respect, Mark Attwood demonstrated a good balance between the esoteric and the mundane. His philosophy can be questioned, still, it was salted with common sense, and he gave sensible probabilities as answers to those questions that try to map those unfilled-in parts of actuality. He never lost the more sceptical constituency, like me for instance, because it was persuasively plausible that as far as could be judged there was an intelligent, grounded man who believed he had had those experiences and that they then informed his beliefs.

Those who had either a greater willingness to accept or a greater experience in these areas than myself were visibly nourished by the public, unashamed and matter of fact expiation of them. Thus, humour combined with the serious, the profound mingled with the ordinary in a thoroughly satisfying evening that assured many their pain will have relief, their fears can be softened, and their hopes need not be dimmed, while all the way through being lifted with a playful humour and a courageous good cheer: if that is not a good night out, then I do not know what one is.

Thanks to Mark for making the effort to come from Ireland (where he is taking a new approach to health care). It was a great pleasure for Common Knowledge to host him.

