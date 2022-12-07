I will skip the positive aspects of mobile phones, nearly all focused on safety and ease of use ultimately, and instead, characterise the mobile phone as an almost unmitigated social harm which is slowly irradiating the best of our culture until it becomes largely inaccessible. Not by prohibition or forbidding diktat however: the culture we have until recently enjoyed, demanding certain traits of character, presuming specific human emotions, will be beyond the current human being’s capacity to engage with creatively, invisibly minified as they are moulded by the electronic device they carry everywhere they go; thus traditional culture is quickly becoming cut off from effecting human life as much as if it had been outlawed by a despotic regime.

When these arguments are made, the meaning considered under discussion regarding ‘culture’ is presumed to be the art, literature, science, values created by localised cultures of class or geography. However, that is not what I mean. The ubiquity of the electronic devices and their population by applications with infinite connections and content, threatens a much deeper sense of the term ‘culture’: the ability to concentrate, to speak a meaning, to clarify a meaning, to make a distinction, to have a sense of one’s self are all under threat. It may be that mobile phones are not entirely the root cause of degeneration; nonetheless, the problem, as far as I can grasp it, is that previously the social environment would contain compensatory factors which would require a minimum standard of attention, a basic level of competence, the time to have a conversation - the roving phone curtails powerfully mitigating factors and accelerates negative and regressive inclinations in a person.

As illustration, another day in the classroom: this means the inevitable requests, declarations, monitoring and confrontations over the great pedagogical curse of our times, the mobile phone. The moment pupils are seated, the mobile phone appears, and is gazed at continuously. Dexterous fingers will hover above then flick the screen or alacratic thumbs will tap out messages with brief respites as the unseen other replies. It would be an education for any parent or person over forty to view the extent to which these devices entrance young people in a lesson. They are paying attention to nothing else. They are in a twilight state: partly in this world, ostensibly to learn, partly in a digital compartmentalised world that calls to them, where subconscious drives are touched but never met, leaving a profound dissatisfaction that these tender minds are not sophisticated enough to understand or be wary and mature enough to forestall.

And so the class begins - at my, always-repeated, instructions, the mobile phones disappear into pockets, under jotters, in front of iPads (as a form of concealment) or left within easy reach at the top of the desk, but not stored in bags, where they should be according to authority guidelines. It takes two or three minutes to ensure full ‘unplugging’ of every pupil from either their phone or their Airpods - they will listen to music as I explain the lesson - possibly it’s a much more emotional and exciting experience, perhaps a little similar to a film scene - still, it is not an intent listening and learning experience: I can sense it from where I am standing. Hence, from my point of view, the beginning is unsatisfactory. It will get worse. I will not finish my exposition because I will have had to ask more than one pupil to put away their phone as it has surreptitiously re-emerged from its concealment. It has now become a game of hide and seek. Attention spans are breaking down after three minutes so phones are being watched from behind iPads, from their place on thighs or being glanced at continually whilst half in and out of a pocket. It feels like I am fighting an addiction; but I am actually up against something similar: a subconscious that has not developed the basic mental foundations upon which to build an education.

The continued potential for distraction due to the allure of the phone shapes the lesson. It is more wary, more tense; the teaching is simplified with less engagement by the pupils - many want it to be over so they can get back on to their devices. After increasingly bad-tempered requests to ‘put your mobile phone away’, the pupils will start their work. I prefer it done with pen and paper. Nowadays, however, many teachers will do a great deal of class work on iPads. We are encouraged to use them, and they have their genuine uses, but it also does usher in a quieter, calmer classroom - and makes life easier. As far as whether or not work is being done, the iPads are hard to monitor without ceaseless surveillance, and, ultimately, being some sort of imposing sentinel patrolling the class demanding adherence to the rules is not a role most teachers want or have the energy for, because it would be literally every few minutes a teacher would have to check. And this would be for a some way decent class. Teachers that have challenging or extremely challenging classes will often give free reign to the use of ‘IT’ (mobiles) and, as long as pupils are not disruptive, then that is both acceptable and a ‘victory’.

You do not need to be an ‘expert’ to thread this series of observations to a plausible conclusion: children are now shallower, more poorly educated, emotionally more undeveloped and completely unprepared to fulfil the demands of responsibility whether that is for achieving their potential, raising a family or being a citizen. This is one small aspect of the impact of mobile phones. The wider results of mobile phone activity are abysmal and are infesting all areas of society.

No reader would thank me for an enumeration of them, but I would like to return to school again to provide an example which illustrates a truth seen in cafes, pubs, workplaces and…everywhere. Fifteen years ago, a school department would be a hub of conversation. A place for emotional release, for complaint (a great deal of that), but also for stories, humour, confessions, support and debating issues that broadened beyond education into politics, novels and a vast array of interests. Now exchange is a fragmented mix of elliptic dialogue. One person starts a conversation, another listens, two are on their phone, half-listening, at times; one lifts their head from their mobile to chip in and the conversation moves on, until one drops out and it is two again; someone else arrives, sits, takes out their phone, listens, laughs at a joke, replaces a current participant as they return to their social media then they themselves are back to the phone. Eventually, in the bell jar of silent concern about missing out on mobile phone messages or - crucial - content, the conversation fades and dies. I have not seen, heard or been part of a conversation in a department non-work related that has lasted for at least thirty minutes for years, and, usually, there’s nothing but cursory expressions. Previously, making sure lunch was ready, taking your seat and launching into a social back and forth was the highlight of the working day. These days, just like the rest of society who will go out together and drop in and out of the conversation as they dip in and out of their notifications, their posts and the social media, social exchange in an interregnum between digital life. The sociability of people, a culture in itself, is contracting to the point that I think that individuals cannot sustain a conversation; they are unused to it, and given the brain’s ability to ‘cut’ - neural pathway degeneration - the competence to engage in these conversations is greatly reduced and continues to diminish. And that eventually induces anxiety as a way of being.

Mobile phones are on the whole ‘safe’. In spite of the worries about stalking, doxxing, bullying, grooming and harmful content, a mobile phone will really only allow damaging people and artefacts into your life if you let it. Children, due to their immaturity, have to be watched, but adults can use the tools available to interact with whom and what they wish. Great. No one wants to be in contact with pernicious personalities or noxious, repellent images, but - another problem! - there is a danger in only consociating with the people and things that reflect ourselves back to ourselves, we enter an extremely solipsistic narcissism: instead of a psychological state brought about by parenting, it is a socially environmental situation conditioned by ourselves. It it like octopus-like extension of one’s Self into the virtual waters, each tentacle holding-up a mirror reflecting back the individual’s views, opinions, and values, bestowing an absurd confidence in their opinion (it is never challenged), their tribe and their world. To exit the unreal world and engage in the unpredictable, accidental, random real one is a risk. It cannot be moderated like the digital world - and this is a constant background nervousness for those who live a vicarious existence among the electronic signals. The result is a denial and shutting off from the environs.

Nature will not be denied, however, and does not care for our wishes or our fears. We may run from the substantive life to the digital, yet we must face the real consequences of that. A person who cannot deny, will comply. We have seen this during Covid as the reality of disease and death intruded in on our half-present consciousness. The shrinking from this material world of danger impacted on people’s reason and our dignity. In short, they were easily led and made fools out of. Could this have been possible in a society not transfixed by the portable internet? It failed the last few attempts.

If we continue down this path, we will lose more and more of our human capacity that sustains our culture. It is an unbelievable thought. Yet it can be seen even now. A hundred years ago cinema, electrification, flight fascinated the world. Now, there’s barely a ripple of excitement about space launches, deep sea exploration or instant communications. Miracles of invention are now…so, so good. This is not because the achievement is not breath-taking; it is because we are becoming unappreciative of the accomplishments; we have detracted from the reserves of our humanity. The mobile phone, although not the sole cause, is an accelerant in this process. It is time to start to reverse the process by drawing a line: ban mobile phones in school. They have iPads, that is enough for now. Hopefully, after that unambiguous signal of a ban, parents will take their cue and start to limit mobile phone usage. Only then can we start addressing the collapsed standards that now exist. Only then can we forestall the closing of the human mind and heart.