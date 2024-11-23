We are celebrating life and culture with:

Kirsty Heggie, now known as Arria Music, who is a performer at Celtic Connections and has received wide praise for her singing and songwriting.

Paddy Hogg is a former local councillor and student of Robert Burns. He will be speaking and reciting about Robert Burns and Scotland.

Glenn Telfer is a poet and an adherent of the oral tradition in poetry.

Two course meal included!

30th November - St Andrew’s Day Celebration at The Granary

Common Knowledge will be holding its St. Andrew’s Day celebration of the patron saint and of the national culture of Scotland. Lest we forget, the Globalist culture is a non-culture that sacrifices everything that makes people human, replacing it by a culture of efficiency, obedience and monitored conformity as part of ant hill society. We reject that and instead we embrace the romance, the foolishness, the humour, the sentimentality, the tragedy and the triumph of the poems, songs, speeches and music of Scotland. We support what is ineradicably human as it has developed through history in each people and area of the world.

Join us for a night of pro-human Scottish festivity at Leith Shore!

Tickets here.

28th of November - Joy Warren - The Fluoride Poisonings

Bobby Kennedy Jr. is fighting fluoridation. Find out the history and why it’s so bad for us.

Joy Warren has been active against Water Fluoridation soon after gaining a BSC (Hons) in Environmental Science in 2002. She attended a Friends of the Earth meeting in early 2003 at which a medical doctor gave an account of her long struggle against hypothyroidism after moving to fluoridated Coventry. After researching the issue of fluoride’s negative effect on the endocrine system and much else, Joy became convinced that the practice of adding a medicine to drinking water was a thoroughly unethical medical practice. Part of her journey has involved excluding fluoride from her environment which was no mean feat, living as she does in a fluoridated city.

Tickets are here.