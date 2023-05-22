After a recent announcement from our benevolent chief medical overlords, it’s expected that the neurotoxin fluoride will be added to the public water supply across the country. The announcement came from child jabber in-chief Chris Witty who has now mandated yet more forced ‘medication’ onto the general public. As with all such ‘humanitarian’ interventions, this is presented to the public under the guise of ‘protecting the health of children’ and ‘addressing inequalities’.

The power to intentionally pollute our water supply currently resides with the local government however with the proposed changes to regulations in the new ‘Health and Care Bill’ this power will be handed over to the Rochdale born and raised typical Lancashire lad Sajid Javid. The British man of the people and part-time Deep State Functionary was the youngest Vice President of Chase Manhattan Bank and a Deutsche Bank board director. Money savy Javid was known to greatly profit from the greed that contributed to the orchestrated 2008 financial crash and is suspected by many to still hold ties to JP Morgan and the healthcare business C3ai which paid Javid to advise on ‘marketing opportunities’. This honourable and amiable chap is now dictating the substances in which close to 70 million people will be drinking, washing and cooking; it would seem as usual we are in reliable hands.

Safety concerns were of course quickly dismissed by the government health ‘experts’ pointing out there is simply ‘no evidence’ of health risks. It would seem that this latest government-imposed chemical cocktail is like other recently enforced medical treatments, both ‘safe and effective’ and beneficial to the mercurial and elusive ‘greater good’.

At least 13 Noble Prize winners in Chemistry and Medicine have directly opposed the fluoridation of water, but as usual, the government simply knows best. The award-winning highly credentialed Nobel Laureate James B Sumner stated the following regarding his concerns about such toxic treatments;

“We ought to go slowly with water fluoridation. Everybody knows fluorine and fluorides are very poisonous substances. We use them in enzyme chemistry to poison enzymes, those vital agents in the body. That is why things are poisoned; because the enzymes are poisoned, which is why animals and plants die.”

Of course, as James indicates ‘everyone’ knows this, at least ‘everyone’ with critical faculties and the ability to perform an internet search, however, such abilities must currently be absent within our sagely health advisors.

A study published in 2006 showed that fluoride in the water is linked to bone cancer in males while a meta-analysis of 27 cross-sectional studies of children exposed to fluoride in drinking water suggests an average IQ decrement of around seven points. A 2018 study shows empirically that fluoride is toxic to thyroid cells as it can inhibit thyroid function and cause cellular death. While fluoride ‘may’ help to reduce cavities in children its continued litany of ‘unfortunate’ side effects include early-onset puberty in girls, kidney damage, calcification of the pineal gland, suspicions of impacts on cardiovascular health and potential effects on neurological development but at least the purposefully retarded and sickly children will have cavity-free teeth!

The cynically minded might wonder if this catalogue of side effects could be the very ‘market opportunities’ still being pursued by the wily health secretary Javid.

I personally wouldn’t even buy toothpaste with fluoride in let alone shower in the stuff and consume 2 litres of contaminated water a day. Surprisingly the ‘evidence’ of fluorides health benefits are startlingly scant. In the observational studies, the trend of reduction in tooth decay cited as ‘proof’ of the effectiveness also occurred in many countries without a fluoridated water supply suggesting other factors may have likely influenced these trends instead.

No doubt our health overlords won’t be going anywhere near the stuff, Javid, Witty and co are likely having reverse osmosis plumbing installed as I write and have a water distiller arriving via Amazon Prime. With the array of incoming health markets Javid has kindly made available it’s likely he will eventually be able to upgrade to baths in Evian and Bavarian virgin piss.

Of course, anyone who opposes such ‘benevolent’ health measures will be accused by the already fluoridated third eye calcified hordes of being ‘anti fluoride’ and wanting to deliberately rot the teeth of children as though we are involved in a covert conspiracy with the tooth fairy. It’s all so tiresome.

As usual, it is only us plebs who have to be forced to ‘swallow’ the government's poisonous mind rotting contaminants from their so-called ‘educational’ system, state-funded media, ‘health’ services and now even the water supply. Anyway, it’s probably time I get the plumber in except they have probably all wisely headed home to Eastern Europe by now.

A.