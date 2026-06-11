New Speaker! Kirby Sommers joins Sonia Poulton
Fearless US reporter will speak to us about the Epstein scandal.
Our other guest is acclaimed author and investigative reporter Kirby Sommers.
Kirby Sommers has authored 24 books. She is a survivor of the cabal to which Jeffrey Epstein belonged—not of Epstein himself, but another member of this long-running ring. She writes a top-ten bestselling Substack newsletter and hosts a podcast. Her works include a memoir The Billionaire’s Woman, Jeffrey Epstein Predator Spy, Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography and others. These can be found on her website
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KirbySommers
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13th June, Sat, 12pm to 3pm - Sonia Poulton & Kirby Sommers - Jeffrey Epstein Conference
(in-person audience, online audience, speakers online)
Tickets here for in-person and online. (£10)
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