Every teacher in Scotland is encouraged to be positive about a range of behaviours that previously would not be tolerated. Not a bad thing as we hear the historical tales told by whomever can a find a platform - nearly everyone - where they recount how they walked home from school in tears because a teacher humiliated them due to a refusal to accept their dyslexia, their stutter or another form of impediment to learning - perceived stupidity, an unstimulating home background and accent being counted among those.

In retrospect, some of the past intolerances in education cross into, in my opinion, criminal behaviour, in the sense that it was emotional abuse of young people; and, before the banning of the belt, clearly it was physical abuse too. In almost any grouping of a certain vintage, if the subject of a conversation rotates onto the old days of education, it is not long before at least one story of cruelty is told, committed by some teacher on a child who was simply misunderstand and thus treated with a disgraceful lack of empathy.

The crime sheet of teaching is long - longer if we view it through the left-wing lens of teachers as a promoter of social hegemony; and as soulless autocrats, slowly educating people out of their soul, using boredom, fear and humiliation as their primary tools. Perhaps this is why the swing back has been so irrational, so guilt-ridden and so plainly lacking in common sense, and yet, paradoxically, still maintaining the ultimate aims of conformity, obedience and the depressing of the human spirit.

School children are still expected to attend a school not of their choice, with subjects not of their choice, taught by people not of their choice. Furthermore, subjects are studied in unsatisfying, superficial ways, where lessons, pace and standards are set at a mean level of challenge which provides little satisfaction for the enthusiastic, constrains the moderate and does nothing for the struggling. These fundamental aspects of education have not changed for over a century and, as in the 19th and 20th centuries, their outcomes are no different: apathy, indifference, conformity, restriction of thought, the destruction of potential, the enervating sapping of belief in oneself. The digitisation of school has not reformed this - in fact, it has made it worse in many ways as one redeeming of feature of the age old methods were that you might come across a teacher and a relationship that does stimulate and opens up new horizons - the obsession with IT has far less charismatic teachers holding forth - inspiring as they do so and fomenting pupils ideas, thus opening a two way dialogue on knowledge. Schools can only be said to be working, if working means the restraining of a child’s potential and their growth into a too deferential adult.

The other side to this story is the new ‘humane, child centred’ approaches that are intended to redress previous evils. Apart from not being child-centred - in principle, being child-centred is a good thing, by the way - since, as noted above, the important decisions are not allowed to the child, much in the same way the electorate are not permitted meaningful votes: it might upset the teachers/Powers That Be! The wish to positively affirm every ‘affliction’ is misguided and destructive in many instances, and, from a genuinely humane, sane and empathetic standpoint, can only be viewed as a degenerate spectacle akin, in its more extreme forms, to Mehmed the Second’s entry into Târgoviște - Vlad Dracul having impaled alive thousands of the town’s citizens in a sub-human form of psychological warfare.

I know the claim seems a little outlandish, but here’s my case, albeit with caveats. Autism, ADHD and other neurological conditions are at epidemic levels in this country now. Rates are up in children and adults. If, and it’s far from impossible, that this damage has been caused by vaccines, then our society has maimed, in Scotland alone, tens of thousands of people through a programme whose, and this is damning, consequences are little researched as it might threaten financial interests and medical careers (as well as, possibly, eugenicist plans). However, rather than seriously confront these massive rises and look to address a problem that is costing tens of millions of pounds in resources, we as a society choose to celebrate neurodiversity. Now, I can understand that we have to love these damaged children and accept adults with these conditions, but being neuro-diverse is not something to celebrated. It is damage. It is preventable damage which was promoted by poor, jaundiced, greedy science (i.e. not real Science) serving interests other than public health. We do a massive disservice to the victims, their parents, the adults that some of them now are and ourselves, in order to fool ourselves that a stifled life is somehow a ‘gift’. Savants perhaps aside, it is not a gift. At least, Vlad Dracul did not tell himself that those he impaled were ‘opening themselves up to new experiences and were able to think differently’. Yet, this is the line in education.

Setting aside vaccines as a cause, the next candidate for harmed neural networks of children is a lack of attachment between a child and the main caregiver - this is called attachment or separation anxiety and it will affect a person more or less for life, manifesting as many of the symptoms of autism and ADHD in more extreme forms. The disorder does not suffer from a lack of research. John Bowlby, the first to accurately diagnose the problem, has had his work accepted by the UN (despicable organisation now), and researchers continue to build on his work. It is incorporated into the training of nursery practitioners, social workers, teachers, counsellors, psychiatrists and psychologists. Yet, yet, yet, a little like Covid and the inability of medical and other professionals, including science teachers, to draw a simple conclusion from two simple premises - that a virus is airborne and floats around in micro-droplets in the air carried by convection currents; and that a mask that does not have a separate air supply from an air with viruses in it, will be useless - so too none of these professionals are able to see that Bowlby’s many, many times substantiated conclusion, that a child should have a secure attachment with their primary care giver for two years if we wish to prevent the destructive traumas that exist throughout our society, is not something that should stop parents handing their children over to a nursery from as early as three months old! The guiding maxim here seems to be ‘happy parent, happy child’. Again, to return to Vlad the Impaler, I don’t think he ever imagined that he was making people happy by his abuse: staking them six foot above the ground. And that’s what it is, abuse: people might be appalled to hear it, but the authentic science of child development has shown that this is emotional neglect. It and the neural injuries inflicted should not be commended or applauded. They are the root of the sadism, the masochism, the hopelessness, the disassociation and the vulnerability of so many young people. Once again, our ‘humane’ approach both blinds us and allows us, like spineless assenters, to avoid an ugly confrontation with people who have had children but seem to be averse to spending the time required to give them a secure base that will serve them well for the rest of their lives.

It gets worse. Few issues whip up feelings like the transgender issue. Instead of taking a rational approach that recognises the dignity of the human being while being cognisant of decades of research that locates sex laced through the cells in our bodies; that establishes the severe and multi-faceted impact of disassociation from the body through the breaking of attachment bonds; the chemicalisation and toxification of our food, water and atmosphere with a known impact on gender in some cases; the psychological extremes precipitated by anxiety, body dysmorphia and identity fragmentation; and the sociological phenomena of crazes, hysteria, group-think, isolation and contagion, where we would investigate, compassionately, the desire for an individual to identify with a gender different from their biological sex; we instead affirm their new ‘identity’. We prescribe pills to trans children, originally intended to chemically neuter promiscuous prisoners, that delay their natural development with lifelong effects. And, we empower what can only be called ideological extremist medical professionals, who have a terrifying lack of capacity to ask simple questions or think about the issues involved, combined with a one dimensionality that pervades the medical profession, as we saw with Covid, to castrate or perform mastectomies on young people with few or no protective protocols, unlike any other serious operation an individual would have; still worse, this is often aided and abetted by teachers and parents cheerleading the confused, anxiety-enshrouded teen to their incompetently counselled decision. Vlad Dracul knew he was a cruel, ruthless monster, at least. The teaching profession, for the most part we must assume, given the lack of any speaking out, are completely supportive of what are perverted practices - perverted in the sense that the legality, the evidence and the methods used are a corruption of what should be, and has been, good practice in similar situations. The hospital in Edinburgh for the mentally unwell, The Royal Ed, has, and I know this from the experience, a plethora of ‘devils’, ‘Satans’, ‘Shamanic Wizards’ and ‘Christs’; but staff do not go around affirming such a reality of the patients, since it is clear they are not well. However, when someone takes the extreme view that they have been born in the wrong body, then there is little questioning (doctors are afraid of accusations) or investigation.

Together, the impact on culture, the way we live, is coruscating. Problems are not addressed; a sickening, false positivity, supported by a lie built on a collective cowardice, discerned by each individual but cynically repressed in the name of Career, infests education, the medical profession - and beyond. Few do anything ‘wrong’; standards are lowered, made vague and fall further as we cater for the burgeoning ‘needs’; the unacceptable harms and their consequences specifically are mollified, spoiled, weakened and attenuated which leads both to entitlement of a person who can be considered a genuine victim - of parenting, of neglect, of medical interventions - and, ironically, removes the capability to fight back against the wrongs done. Most ominous of all, responsibility is continually and continually evaded. Zero accountability - partly because everyone is complicit…like Covid in a way. Absurd horrors unfold in front of teachers where we are encouraged to share the excitement of a new diagnosis of child possessing a different gender from their sex; an interpretation that we are asked to keep secret from parents, without any legal or moral justification. And all of this is normal. What we are accepting is trying to redress historical injustice, we’re told. What we are permitting is including the marginalised, we tell each other.

No, what we are normalising is criminal activity, fear-filled acquiescence, castrated curiosity and intellect, and a hushed, silent, seemingly unobtrusive cruelty that is ushering in degeneracy. Vlad the Impaler would despise our society for its hypocrisy most of all, and would doubtless claim exoneration for his crimes based on the precedent of our welcoming and celebrating of the Insanely Horrific.