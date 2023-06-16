The outcome of the Covid Inquiry is determined. It will be an admission that ‘mistakes were made’ and there was ‘some governmental incompetence’ and it might even lead to some already wealthy civil servants or politicians ‘retiring’. There will be recommendations from the Inquiry that are taken very seriously by the public face of government and there might even, at a stretch, be referrals to the Crown Prosecution Service with, years down the line, eventually no charges being pressed since ‘it is not in the public interest’.

It’s a well trodden path. The Child Sex Inquiry: does anyone remember that? I doubt many people know that it is now finished. It published its 19th and final report in October last year; eight years after it was established by the then Home Secretary Theresa May and seven years after the Survivors of Organised and Institutional Abuse, the body representing the victims, withdrew claiming it was little more than an ‘academic exercise’. You may remember the controversies about the ‘hot’ chairing - people who had family or social links to the very individuals that were supposed to be investigated were appointed to head the inquiry, until their credibility was destroyed.

Paedophilia and paedophiles were at the heart of the British Establishment and yet after eight years all we have is a series of recommendations that are little more than common sense and one wonders why they were not already in place. Of course, governments know that people have short memories and so a vaunted public inquiry packed with lawyers, judges and police investigators promising to get to the truth sounds like just the ticket, but it is in reality the way the subject is kicked into the long grass from which it will never return with any of its former urgency. In the United States, genuine left-wingers say that the Democratic Party is where progressive ideas ‘go to die’ (same as the Labour Party in the UK, or if you are a Scottish independence supporter, the same as the SNP - look at how it bridled, saddled and rode to exhaustion the energy of the independence movement).

The Establishment knows what it is doing. A public inquiry will focus on the wrong questions to get the predictable answers and give the platitudinous recommendations which will make us all wonder why they were not doing that in the first place, however, thankfully, at long last, that should be the problem solved. The final report will come almost five years or more after Covid began, however, I would imagine it will be delayed and delayed, until it’s publication is a little more than an after-thought. Although, if there continues to be a strong residual bitterness in society, they may have to take an Iraq War-style approach.

The Iraq War had many inquiries, five I am aware of, and each one exonerated Tony Blair and ‘his’ government (the likely reality was Blair was someone else’s). However, each time there was another revelation about the war, there was another inquiry. The largest of them all, while Blair was prime minister, was the Hutton Inquiry which resulted in the BBC Chairman and Director General resigning. The ‘accusers’ - one journalist in one BBC 4 radio report said that evidence to justify the war had been exaggerated: that was the extent of their ‘holding power to account’ - it turns out, were guilty! An incredible twist of events considering that then, as now, the BBC was basically an arm of government propaganda, demonstrating the same dog-like loyalty (cynicism) and willingness to omit important truths for the real government, as they have been over these past three years.

If so, we can look forward to a Covid Inquiry One, then a Second, then a Third, until we are either sick of the subject or dead; if vaccinated, and the evidence is buttressed every day with further data points, then the probability is that death will conclude matters before the sequence of inquiries finish, but let’s hope not. (The final Iraq War Inquiry, the Chilcot one, reported thirteen years after the invasion! It had been set-up in 2009!) Left to the judicial, executive and legislative branches of the country, there will be no justice, only forgetting. The injured will find no relief, the disabled no assistance, the scarred no reversal: permanent damage, visible and invisible, has been done. It will not be given retribution and compensation will come to late and be paltry if it arrives at all.

Former prime minister Harold Wilson was a regular exploiter of the Queen’s Inquiry method. He was continually resolving political crises by having people talk them heatedly them to death. Some may remember in the early 1990s how John Major’s government took the decision to close over thirty coal mines. There was an outcry; the decision was reversed; an inquiry begun, and the mines closed in the exact same time frame as they had originally been scheduled to do so. Bureaucratise the problem, until it moves at a cripplingly slow snail’s pace and everyone is bored to death. Inquiries are a smokescreen, a waste of time, only believed by the credulous who never, ever, ever learn.

This one will be the same. I hope the people in the freedom movement will have the good sense to have less than zero expectations of it. Let them talk and recriminate with each other. The most powerful thing we can do is speak to each other, without the Establishment’s mediation or interference, and work towards a different type of society. In fact, the more we ignore the government, refuse to cooperate, disengage, except at tactical points, the better and the more ominous for them.