Join us! Online or in person - link sent out to ticket holders.

Tickets here.

We are holding a special conference on Jeffrey Epstein with Sonia Poulton and Kirby Sommers.

Jeffrey Epstein is at the centre of a network that stretches from the United States to the UK, across Europe and into the Middle East. His relationships reach into the circles of royalty, presidents, senators, MPs and billionaires, spread across finance, universities, bio-tech engineering, charities and foundations, and deep down into the rabbit hole of what is called the Deep State, its actors and their alleged occult practices.

Two people who have followed this trail fearlessly with are Sonia Poulton and Kirby Sommers.

Sonia is a well-known journalist and investigator who is unafraid to confront and reveal the issues and people the mainstream are too frightened or compromised to do so - https://www.youtube.com/@SoniaPoulton1

Sonia has done extensive research on Jeffrey Epstein. Join us as she gives us her informed opinion on exactly how deep and wide the Epstein cover-up goes.

Our other guest is acclaimed author and investigative reporter Kirby Sommers.



Kirby Sommers has authored 24 books. She is a survivor of the cabal to which Jeffrey Epstein belonged—not of Epstein himself, but another member of this long-running ring. She writes a top-ten bestselling Substack newsletter and hosts a podcast. Her works include a memoir The Billionaire’s Woman, Jeffrey Epstein Predator Spy, Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography and others. These can be found on her website

https://kirbysommers.com

https://www.youtube.com/@KirbySommers

Sonia and Kirby will be joining us online via a large screen. There will be a talk followed by an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. The link for online attendees will be sent on the day.