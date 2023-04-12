Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

Following on from the remarkable events in Portobello where a meeting to talk about gender ideology concerns amongst parents became a six month tribulation involving smears, venue-intimidation followed by cancellation, doxxing of organisers and claims of hate speech made on radio and newspaper, led by a local representative - the meeting being held with a high level of security to prevent a mainly bussed in group of two hundred chanting Trans-activists from breaking in and disrupting a simple talk - we too at Common Knowledge have been censored by a venue.

We were scheduled to hear two men injured by the covid vaccine speak about their experiences at one of our public meetings. One man was the first recipient of the UK government’s vaccine compensation scheme: the government accepted the covid injection had disabled him by 60% or more. The other man has now had multiple doctors certify and document his vaccine-related injuries. It is a fact that these men are vaccine damaged.

However, the venue for the public meeting has cancelled our booking due to its “anti-vaccine” stance and claims the disinformation it would be spreading could risk lives. We accept and empathise that the topic may be uncomfortable for a great deal of people, but this is Truth we are talking about. These men are damaged. The cause was the vaccine. Why can these two simple facts not be connected in a public place? Where is the irresponsible ‘conspiracy theory’ in these two simple statements? Who does it threaten? Does it not benefit us all, even if its recognition is unnerving, worrisome?

In the old days, the general preconception was that tyrannical governments censored and citizens wanted to speak? Now, we know better: what, using the traditional definition of res publica, citizens there are in our society do want to speak but ordinary people and everyday social groups are preventing this, even with no pressure from the government at any level. Why?

In Edinburgh, over the past year, we at Common Knowledge have been providing a platform for a range of voices and different view points. Obviously, the swallowing of non-sensical rules that tore down centuries of basic, established science and the inability to see the logical contradictions in so much of the monolithic covid story, made us painfully aware that certain repeatedly confirmed scientific and practical precepts articulated by a variety of speakers in a range of relevant, useful areas would be a worthwhile thing to spread as far and as wide as possible for the enlightenment of a public which seems to have either forgotten or never knew them, while at the same time providing a community for people who did understand see through all the misleading obfuscations and omissions of the media.

Nothing more complicated than that. We’re obviously highly sceptical about covid and think the vaccines squat on a spectrum from unnecessary to dangerous. However, these are issues that in a less compromised world should be freely discussed in order to allow people to make up their own minds. Everybody, and that includes…everybody, has an interest in this being the case, except those who lie and accept the risk of millions of deaths by non-fully tested medical products as the price of pro…no, not progress…of getting rich.

History shows how a type of human being will again and again try to trick each other to become rich(er), particularly those who have entrenched economic power. Open discussion on any and every topic is the best method to prevent this and to enable ordinary people to protect themselves. It’s not a generous or a progressive legal right or a nice, caveated ornament of liberal societies: it’s a necessity of the ordinary individual’s ‘political’, and other forms of, survival. Losing it and more will be lost, including lives: history records this time and time again.

Our society and the community bodies within, congratulate themselves on both their tolerance and their support of free speech. Except it seems, when it actually matters. Speech which is too close to uncomfortable truths, that might cause upset or might spark change are readily censored by many who doubtless consider themselves ‘good’, ‘open-minded’ people. Yes, they’re probably nice people; in fact, we’re sure they are, but we cannot say they believe in free speech; they seem to only permit a limited amount of debate on topics unthreatening to them and their constituency and, usually, if they hear something genuinely controversial, they are prepared to muffle it, and, when doing so, rarely actually argue the point; instead, resorting to slogans like ‘disinformation’, ‘lives at risk’. In other cases, it is the more insecure starting to scream ‘Flat Earther’ and the like.

This is the core of the problem: people whose interests - economic, social, political, even lives - which are bound to free speech do not fully embrace the wonders of free speech, particularly when it trespasses on raw psychological sores or blunts an agenda. They do not want to see themselves or the world another way as it will overturn their emotional well-being or alienate part of ‘their’ tribe - for whom they know what is best. Truth is sacrificed for local/office/church ‘politics’. From being Trans-allies to supporting Ukraine without reservation, people in Edinburgh are duplicating, like miniature replicas inside a Russian Doll with each censor slightly smaller and less powerful than the previous, an absolutist line handed to them by their government or council and then imposing these positions on other people who have the right to hear free speech.

Borrowing from a previous blog, Edinburgh needs open, public speech. It benefits the vast majority of people who live here. It is discouraging that any obstruction is being put in our way to bring alternative voices to our fellow human beings. It is disappointing to be accused of spreading misinformation when we are dealing with facts. It is especially disappointing when victims of real misinformation - ‘safe and effective’ - are disrupted in one of the few opportunities they have to speak their truth. And it is sad, very, very sad that it is not some odious tyrant but our generally decent-minded, well-meaning fellow denizens of Edinburgh who are doing the censoring.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May.

