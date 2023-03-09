It’s all starting to come out now. The lockdowns were anti-science, against government advice, motivated by a few individuals’ ambition and desire for financial gain. A few people promoted a lie; the apparatus of government carried it out. A US CDC scientist testifies before a House of Congress Committee that the virus looked engineered as it had strange genomic traits that should not have been there (human not bats).

‘We were lied to!’ is one of the phrases that the national collective shouts. Of course, the corrupt breathtakingly-squalid national media are either criticising the messengers, like Isabelle Oakeshott, or doubling down on lockdown - still trying to justify it with the manufactured statistics and logical fallacies of the time. Hilariously and tragically if considering saneness, the national journalist Andrew Lilico claims that if the government had done nothing one million people could have died. He had, during lockdown, treated us to his routine of using only one coat to go outside, continually washing his hands and washing his groceries - a precaution he tried to vindicate by showing a poll that most people during lockdown did the same thing, thereby making him ‘normal’.

The defensiveness is understandable. The releases show how terrible our state-sanctified media are at their job holding the Powerful to account. Something they have always smugly and hypocritically claimed was the vital role they played in a democracy. Yet, it seems when Rights are ripped-up, people under threat and democratic institutions captured, they are clapping seals anxious that their true owners throw them a few rotting fish-heads.

Even in the alternative media, edging to the Truth is often too much for some. In particular those who hoped to use an audience amongst marginalised opinions to launch them into the mainstream. One quoted Neil Ferguson’s statistics and tried to justify the use of midazolam as a way of giving people a peaceful death. A bizarre attempt to find middle-ground between the Truth Movement and the Masses. This may be the beginning of a mass crack-up. Probably a good thing - though it may not feel like it - since a society that lemming-like was encouraged so easily to disregard its principles needs radical change.

No doubt, the future is coming fast, but reading the #lockdownfiles, well, it brings back memories. Ah, do you remember the days? You were an ‘idiot’ for pointing out obvious truths about particles, size and convection currents. You were ‘selfish’ for not being obedient. You were denounced with incredible passion with words such as ‘science-denier’, ‘flat-earther’ and ‘granny-killer’, sometimes ‘murderer’. You were definitely ‘stupid’. (I had someone cross the road to tell me this once.) To recall the moral superiority with which they pronounced this about you!

But this is not the real story of those days for anyone who resisted lockdown and then went on to resist the vaccination programme. The true narrative was a silent one, impossible to share with the majority of those in your circle, on social media or to paid professionals. It’s a tale of isolation and fear: every day was lived with a background radiation of constant anxiety. We did not know where our fellow human beings’ limits to obedience and credulity were. We did not know how bad it could get.

It might seem ludicrous now (although it doesn’t since we are not out of the woods yet), but once the globally organised nature of the agenda was apparent, then there did not seem a route back to the world we knew. We were constantly told this was the ‘New Normal’: a place of limitation, control and fear. And journalists, people, politicians were all lapping it up. It was Third Reich 1933 to 1934, just before they really started to get going. For those who saw this as more than just a virus, the sky was heavy, black and portentous of state-sponsored murder. (No exaggeration - the removal of critical care from people to ‘clear the hospitals’ showed the indifference to human life and Dissenters took note.)

I’m sure every single person sceptical about lockdowns and adamant that they would not be injected was not worried only about being forced to choose between an injection and making a living, but were imagining some kind of clampdown that might lead Refusers to internment in a camp. Actions that were being explicitly taken in other parts of the globe. In the UK, the country was functioning as an open camp, albeit only incidentally a lethal one.

For those who think this is laying it all on a bit thick, my question to them would be - why not think this way? In one week all our Rights had disappeared with no shout of protest from our legal, academic, democratic-third sector bodies or parliaments. It was not simply frightening that this could happen or that it be accompanied by no protest; it was the complete and utter compliance that actively enjoined it which was deeply shocking. With people like this, what could the Cult-Cabal not do? Next, it would be a slow grinding of dissent, after which came marginalisation, registration and, let’s face it, death. Death of themselves? What about their families? The awareness of, if not the brooding on, these thoughts were never far from the Dissenter’s mind.

To anyone half-awake, the absurdities of the Covid narrative only grew larger. Nevertheless, it did not deter the majority of people from the path of unquestioning conformity. Some might forget, but during that period the vast majority of those resisting were alone, even in their own families. As the hysteria unfolded, it just needed the government to intensify the pitch to claim the Lockdown-deniers/Unvaccinated were killing people and had to be removed. And there were days when it felt close, very close: Andrew Neil calling for harsher restrictions for the Unvaccinated; the continued, calculated use of terms like ‘plague rats’ on social media to denigrate and dehumanise, along with denunciations by ‘celebrities’ of non-conformers; the hotlines to inform on a neighbour. It felt like preparation. It was very grim for awhile. Desperate. Despairing.

But it didn’t happen. Maybe it still will, yet, I can’t help feeling there’s now an opportunity for a fight and a fight-back. Probably, the worse is still to come - increased deaths due to the vaccine, increased desperation by the Cultists - nonetheless, not being walked straight in to a ghetto then a death camp without a struggle is an achievement.

It is a victory laurel to placed on the head of every unvaccinated person in the world. Every single individual who lived through those daily fears of a dystopic future-not-yet-arrived and which they knew would have no place for them is worthy of unstinting praise. Whether they did it for their health, for their children, for humanity or just were not going to be bullied, they deserve the highest praise and an avalanche of gratitude. They have shown that despite the enervating effects of technology, comfort, dumbed-down culture and education, this world still produces men and women who believe in values, who cannot easily be fooled out of their freedom, who still believe in a human future.

So enough of these self-justifying, degenerate journalists who only care about their hollow reputations! Their part is already written. As in every tyranny, they became little better than court eunuchs whose castrated souls are owned by the Emperor Mammon. They will never have the Pride and Courage of those that defied their propaganda and complicity.

We do not know if history will pay much attention to Covid or to this as a turning point. Who knows if it is a turning point? Yet if, in an hundred or a thousand years, the human race reads accounts of a moment in history when billions faced an all-encompassing despotism and they read the records of the miserable spectacle of human beings, rigid with fear, facilitating their own incarceration, sterilisation, injury and death, then the bravery of those who resisted will light the page.

All but a couple of names, probably, of those who protested will be unknown, but, if those readers of future history allow their imagination to re-create one of those individual’s situation, they will understand empathetically that millions of abandoned people woke up every day with unknowable threats hanging over them, nervousness churning inside them, then went on with their day; and, in whatever way they felt possible, resisted the darkest, bleakest future ever set before us.

All victories are tentative. Still, it should be the joyful pride of an unvaccinated person’s life that when the human race needed them, under tremendous psychological pressure, not persuaded by little compromises, they stood-up. Nothing could be greater.