We all know about propaganda. We all know that there are people who use techniques aimed at the unconscious mind to move our opinions, our feelings and our behaviours. Yet, in spite of this knowledge, still so many people fall for it, not only once, but time and time again (true, some do not - although in varying degrees from occasionally, to some of the time to never). For most of us, it seems, unless an individual completely rejects all sources of information, an approach potentially self-defeating, then filtering reality is a hazardous business requiring protective emotional and intellectual equipment. And this latter point is the nub of the issue. Why are we susceptible to propaganda? Do we not recognise it? Is it too clever for us? What are its main techniques that manuveur our psychic life so ostensibly effortlessly? The rest of this blog will illustrate the main methods of propaganda used over the past two years and their specific application during that time period. It is not enlightening information, nothing revelatory is recorded. They are known by experience and through study to millions. Frequently, they are analysed and debated in classrooms and lecture halls for the very purpose of making students of all stripes more impermeable to them. Making their effectiveness more perplexing! In the next part of this blog, the suggestion will be that as much as we may defend ourselves against propaganda, the Propagandist knows that we are slow to guard ourselves against ourselves. This blindness to our own vulnerabilities ensures the triumph of the Propagandist. Before that, however, a quick summary of the main forms might be valuable.

The Use of Stereotypes. The tendency to categorise people, ascribing certain people qualities that are as much about the observers needs as the person perceived is commonplace. A stereotype is a useful short-cut to understanding people and predicting their behaviour - and reassuring ourselves. The continued ‘success’ of stereotyping is due to multiple reasons: a ‘hack’ into summing-up others; the oppressive conformity conditioning they give to the stereotyped in order to neuter a perceived threat coupled with the rationalising used to protect from internal insecurities, preventing the fragmentation of the psychological-supporting two-dimensional idea and keeping the exterior world ‘knowable’ and safe. Over the past two years, those sceptically resistant to the Covid story and the lockdowns, who then morphed into ‘vaccine refusers’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’, were demoted to a stereotyped Other whose viewpoint was worthy of mockery, lampoonery, denunciation, ridicule, abuse and assault. Although mainly confined to vituperative admonishments from the media, prominent figures, the internet and politicians, the Covid/vaccine sceptic was characterised regularly as an extreme right-winger who was selfish, murderous, simple-minded, anti-science, fascist and dangerous. Not since the height of the Cold War or Nazi Germany has one group of people, scattered across all backgrounds, attitudes and ethnicities, been flattened into such monstrously malicious caricatures. It is probably only the fact there were so many refusing - a silent, but sizable, minority - that forestalled the foaming-mouthed, attack dogs of messaging being let loose to an even more malignant degree. What counter-measures can there be? Stereotypes are always inaccurate. Their use is the propagation of falsehood and therefore inherently wrong and destructive. Anyone using them aggressively can never be trusted. In the position of being stereotyped, retreating into isolation or a ‘ghetto’ of any sort is to entice. not just invite, destruction. Making relationships, being conspicuously visible, engaging again and again, challenging the stereotype through actions and, perhaps most of all, facing the reality of what is happening and taking appropriate steps is vital. One of the reasons why German Jews were able to be victimised in a progressively degrading manner is that with each step they retreated, waited, hoped and retreated again. Not only disempowering themselves, but fuelling the very stereotype the Nazis promoted about them, which in turn, further encouraged the sociopathic elements of aggression in a repressed and angry nation.

The Substitution of Names. Each individual is different and every group of people is different. Their goals are often very varied and mostly positive, by their own terms at least. However, propaganda can designate these groups with simple collective terms or substitute neutral words already there, enabling mass appeal and ease of use, and then load these words with dismissive, contemptuous and scornful associations, consequently generating a title for a group that denigrates it by usance. Therefore, ‘Communists’ becomes ‘Reds’, ‘Germans’ become ‘Huns’ and groups with reasonable concerns about vaccination become ‘Anti-vaxxers’. This sets-up a kind of anti-identity which, although not comprehending the position or the motive of these alien parties, the propagandised individual now feels an aversion to them. This measure is usually preceded or accompanied by stereotyping and is followed by scapegoating. What counter-measures can there be? The use of simple terms with associated negative feelings for a collective group ignores the humanity of the people involved, shuts down bridging relationships and creates a corrosive divide even within the mind of the prejudiced person. We should challenge the dehumanising use of simplistic name substitutes burdened with hate when we can. For the movement supporting a pro-human future, this type of thinking and labelling should be discouraged when used with venom or resentment; when it is for some satiric/comedic purposes it can be very funny and help to strengthen community feelings. Nevertheless, there are always human beings at the end of the tag. Remembering that and leaving the door open, by our language and behaviour, to welcome new relationships is vitally important.

Selection. The BBC never lies: it only selects. If a person were inclined to (and who would ever put themselves through it?), they could watch all the comments in the press conferences, the government statements and the journalists’ reports on the Covid and vaccine issues without ever really discovering a bald, outrageous lie. Yet they will never find the Truth in its obvious, simple form or in all its complex, entirety. The BBC, like all propagandists, carefully carves out enough reality to piece together into a story containing enough logic and resemblance to lived experience to be accepted by the mass of people, yet quietly hides the facts or the Unknowns that would alter that tale dramatically. The BBC did not feel the discrepancies of Covid’s origin myth, the unreliability of testing, the logical fallacies in attributing cause of deaths or the experimental status of the vaccines warranted mention. Strange! If the narrative is slow to be ingested or rejected, the Propagandist drops one piece of reality, either quietly by shifting focus or blaming others, and renews pumping out a new but similarly curtailed version. We saw this several times during ‘Covid’ as news agencies continually tried to repair the fracturing ‘facts’ each time they were disproven. It must never be forgotten that propagandists always has a purpose to their omissions and it is not to bring clarity and assist people in being well-informed. What counter-measures can there be? A stock set of questions can be applied to any information released by any source, but especially the mainstream media. These are: Why are you telling us this? Why are you telling us this now? What are you not telling us? What is the reason for telling us this? What might be the consequence of people knowing this? And, of course, who benefits by having this information known and how? A sceptical, questioning approach will help sanitise information alongside the appreciation that some facts will be real and they have to be dug out from the morass of littered falsities.

Downright lying. The BBC never lies…except when it has to. Propagandists do not like telling outright untruths because, strangely, it is quite difficult to do. There is a deep-seated honesty about human beings, rooted in the body, that makes consciously lying a fight against one’s own reactions, conscience and self-identity. Misleading, fragments, hints and innuendoes are much more comfortable to mouth. However, in their zeal (and) for lucre, history shows propagandists will blatantly lie: babies taken out of incubators in Kuwait; political enemies being terrorists; Germans creating human soap factories in World War One; Poles taking radio stations; the Vietnamese attacking American warships, and more recently, Italy crippled by Covid-19; hospitals filled with nurses and doctors at breaking point in 2020, our ‘only route out’ being a vaccine: all lies. For the less zealous, however, the more BBC-type, a lying source, rather than a composition out of thin air, makes his or her mind calmer, since pure fabrication by another offends the little conscience left less so, and protects one against recrimination if the lie is stillborn. The only complicity by the ‘journalist’ is to drop the routine scepticism and make the decision not to push too hard for authenticity on a ‘traumatised’ individual witness, unlike the apex propagandist, who will discover (hire), groom and reward the source. This latter type of being is rarer than your corner shop agitprop purveyor but more useful to the Cult-Elite in many contexts. What counter-measures can there be? Being mislead with half-truths or being expected to swallow undistilled lies in one gulp can be prevented with a clear idea of what the truth would look like. Almost everything can be verified that is true. What cannot be verified by a range of individuals, cannot be expected to be taken for a truth and instead lies in the category of ‘assertion’. Asking ‘If this was true, then what provable facts/evidence would help verify this?’ is a good place to start. (We are often told of bombs exploding in places yet never see photographs of the damaged arena. Surely, like any real disaster, the devastated structure would be on show to impress the public. A photo would be the start of verification.) Ultimately, all proclaimed truths should be debatable and be debated. A vibrant but steely culture of questioning, curiosity and receptiveness sends the Propagandist into paroxysms of fury, impotence and frustration as the stand on the psychic precipice, threatened with being swallowed by their own cavernous self-hatred, bored deep and wide into their mental substrata with their own drilling lies. This is exactly where we should want them to be.

Repetition. The Propagandist has a bestial perspective on mankind, literally. He or she believes that simple repetition of a slogan will bludgeon its way through all reasoned objections to install itself as some vague axiom in the mind of the receptor, thus crucially, a shibboleth established, their attitudes and behaviour are brought under its influence. ‘Yes We Can’, ‘Make Us Proud’, ‘Stay Safe’, ‘Get Vaccinated’ are examples where repetition beyond ad nauseam was intended to unite people under a tribal totem while at the same time directing their opinions and actions. With this technique, the Propagandist is more like a dog-trainer employing training methods. There is little skill in finding a catchy phrase, gluing some emotional connotations on and having the Will to keep echoing it. However, it is extremely effective. What counter-measures can there be? Repetition of simple phrasing is useful and convenient for building a mass movement. However, it can and has been abused. The difference between a genuine message and propaganda is that an authentic message offers something concretely positive and can itself be defined in detail. Propagandists hate defining slogans as it threatens them with the loss of half their targeted audience, or more. Whereas, a slogan as an entrance to an honest overture for support is always capable of detailed explanation down to a specific policy. People who cannot define their slogan at length or submit to prolonged questioning upon it, yet continue to repeat it, are insulting human dignity while attempting pedal deception. Pointing this out, even the act of constant repetition, can be devastating to the Propagandist.

Assertion. The Propagandist rarely engages in argument but makes loud and aggressive assertions in favour of their view, and, by implication, the reality they want you to accept. The presenting of one side of the story with thought limited and questioning proscribed is the essence of propaganda. Assertions are just struts of unproven statements intended to erect a ‘reality’ they want you to deem accurate. Often, propagandists repeat themselves, for if a person’s perceived world can be changed, their behaviour, then their opinions, are not far behind. We see this regularly in how the propagandist ‘debates’. He or she engages in short burst in which a tautology is asserted: ‘We must vaccinate because of the virus. Because of the virus, we must vaccinate’, followed by a small troop of assertions in a similar vein. Essentially, the propagandist is playing a game of chicken with their opponent and a confidence trick with the audience. In the argument, they know that pursuing the path of repeated assertion, they will impress others as a blowhard, but they are hoping their adversary will mistakenly reply naively, allowing them to quickly advance onto ad hominem attacks, ridicule and false equivalences. They are more comfortable here. As far as the audience goes, they are being ‘faced-down’ by the Propagandist, their sabre rattling all the while: the brazen confidence of the assertor is a challenge to the spectator’s own self-assurance and knowledge on the topic. An often simple equation is applied: ‘He or she must know what they are talking about as they seem to be so sure of themselves’. It is a measurement that sensible people apply to themselves, however, the propagandist has learned that particular equation and now has reversed the summands, putting the inflated confidence-cart, before the mastery-of-subject-horse, inverting the answer to fool others by rendering ineffective their criteria for intellectual assurance. (Typical behaviour of ‘pundits’ across the media spectrum since 2020 - simplistic, and wrong, assertions only, with challenges met by attacks.) What counter-measures can there be? A bald asserter of ‘fact’ is a con-man, a hollow man (or woman) testing their brass neck against the population’s critical faculties. They do not get far with their insistencies before looking to find some method of fallacy to either frighten the listener or bully their challenger. Widespread ignorance of logical fallacy assists the propagandist in his techniques, since forearmed in basic logic would allow citizens to immediately recognise and dismiss much of their sophistry. Therefore, a general understanding of what signposts these approaches have would be useful. Dealing with assertions is a matter of discipline. Replying with counter-assertions focused on the original statement presents the propagandist with a dilemma: they must either reissue the edict or aphorism, imperilling the slogan with tiredness or themselves with foolishness; or they must start to explain. Explanation is exactly what the propagandist wants to avoid. However, long-winded questions or rebuttals must be rejected, instead the propagandist must be penned in with continual snappy questions and sharp calls for clarification. Give them an escape hatch and the propagandist will rattle off assertions and outraged rhetoric into the ridicule-riddled body of their disputer.

Pinpointing the Enemy. The Golden Rule of propaganda is that it has to be for something. However, it can strengthen the psychological direction towards the propagandists desired outcome if there is also someone the mind can be set against, like a charged dipole object moved by holding a negative charged body to the similarly negatively imbued part of the object to repulse it in the direction you wish it to go while another negatively charged matter leads the positive pole. Or, more pithily, St Augustine states, ‘It is not enough to love the Good; you must also hate the Bad’. Bifurcated motivation. A real or imagined enemy that fits with traditional patterns is ideal for this role. Nowadays, with historical precedent, it is ‘Russian aggression’; not so along ago, it was ‘anti-vaxxers’, the ‘vaccine hesitant’ and ‘Covid Sceptics’. Frequently, it is the latest guise of Hitler, which presently is Putin but was Assad five years ago, Gaddafi three years before that, the Muslim brotherhood before that, Saddam Hussein preceded them, Bin Laden before him and all the way back until the actual Hitler was the enemy (who was probably the only one in the past hundred years that deserved unreserved vilification). Choosing the enemy has to be done carefully as there must be little possibility of backlash. Possession of an enemy - usually enemies - directs aggression away from the Propagandist, the group and the cause; and it solidifies the tribal identity and improves morale. How many people were propelled towards vaccination in order to distance themselves from a subset of society that was being tarred and pilloried? What counter-measures can there be? Manipulative propaganda to untoward ends will always betray itself, despite any image or protestations, by manufacturing enemies - enemies that have consistently had historical antecedence and who also have little means of retort. The above methods noted in this blog are activated in the service of this process. Therefore, opposing the ‘listing of enemies’ by counter measures to the other forms forms of propaganda is sensible, then either hi-jacking the process to expand the index of ‘enemies’ to increase the strength of pushback or adding the propagandists to the enemies list can be an effective way of discharging the vitriol safely.