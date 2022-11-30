Every generation seems doomed to learn it all over the again. A new generation is the genuine Great Reset, particularly if the proceeding generation’s circumstances are markedly different or their own is changing rapidly from the one before. No better example of this ‘folk’ amnesia is government actions over the past almost three years. The use of persuasive techniques as part of Covid propaganda was devastatingly effective. An entire society, an entire civilisation in fact, was shut down with hardly a peep. Yet the approaches successfully applied are taught daily in schools and universities with the proclaimed purpose to make students less susceptible to them. It’s not as if the new generation, or any generation currently existing, are ignorant of these ideas. But they worked, despite having been scientifically dissected and expatiated upon ceaselessly since the Second World War, usually through the prism of the most brutally effective exploiters using the light of moral values to illuminate the full spectrum of Nazi criminality. And, in spite of the fact that these modes of operation have been identified as forms of control during the narrowed world-aperture of the Middle Ages, the authoritarian Roman state and the sophists of Ancient Greece; they still have a powerful hold nearly three years later.

As James A.C. Brown recognises in his book Techniques of Persuasion, methods of propaganda rarely penetrate beyond the superficial level of our opinions and even more intense forms of ‘brainwashing’ are ineffective if the individual has a clear sense of themselves and their values. Even if we include drugs, alcohol, contexts created to apply almost intolerable social pressure, shaming, humiliation, public renunciations, betrayal and torture, the changing of the core human personality is nigh impossible and it is only the outer surface of the person which to the untrained eye undergoes a seemingly drastic shift - fanatical Jesuit to fanatical Communist or Nazi is not much of a structural switch in the character as it seems, especially when directed under extreme circumstances - while the deep-seated foundations of the individual remain the same. A person can and will present themselves in everyday life as one thing, and, if the setting changes, another side may emerge, but underneath the common, malleable, routine social Ego, there is a hard-wired ‘Deep’ Self which, if we could see it through all the vicissitudes and situational adaptions that life throws at us, remains unchanged from extremely early years.

Therefore, if this premise is true concerning the solidity of the our inner natures, the Covid hysteria and stampede to be vaccinated was less a consequence of nudge units or media bombardment and more a result of our early year development and the impact that has on how we live our lives in this modern world. What propaganda can do is manipulate the outer social context of a person, connecting with their needs. To a more impartial observer, propaganda, ironically since it is rooted in fancy, actually strips away some of the illusions that people may be comforting themselves with and reveal the Self that lies hidden, often hurt, deep within.

As in Part 1, it might be useful to look at the modes of indoctrination and try to work towards a reasonable conclusion about what it is showing us concerning the individuals in our society, with caveats and provisos.

The Use of Stereotypes. Generally, when we hear the word ‘stereotypes’, we assume the falsification of ideas associated with groups of people along national, racial, class or sub-cultural lines. However, what might be pertinent to note is a phenomenon we all experience: people stereotype people every day. It is most apparent in some people who clearly attempt to respond to people as caricatures because fear has rigidified their ability to respond flexibly to a living, breathing, spontaneous and unpredictable human being. This deep-seated fear needs people to be predictable; naming and categorising are part of that effort to live in calculable world. Reflect further and this peer-to-peer pigeon-holing masks a profounder truth: the individual is stereotyping themselves. What Freud called the Superego, our social conditioning occupies the commanding heights of the psyche, a dominance won by fear in the early years. In this case, the Self is both desperately trying to play a role that reassures an identity which at some dim level, signalled often by anxiety, they are aware is inauthentic; the response that others too ‘play their role’ - nothing less than what was expected of them when young and, probably, even now - in order to provide that stable environment and predictable social exchanges ensuring their psychological survival. They believe, and they are probably correct about that. Such pressure creates a combustible combination: the pressure to act, the resentment of being burdened, the atrophying fear, all wear down the individual and subconsciously gather an anger that searches release in a ‘safe’ direction and in this position the urge to perceive a group as inferior in concert with similar-minded types and vent on those with the semblance of weakness, imagined threat and the inability to retaliate is very appealing, at all times, but particularly so, if the intensity of the exterior world is increased by social disruption.

Substituting Names. The replacing of names by other terms, usually shortened versions, for propaganda purposes can be an effort to encourage affection but also can foreshadow an easier way to abuse. Names such as ‘Red’, ‘Yoon’, ‘Nat’, ‘Remoaner’ and others much more objectionable are devices that are hand in glove with stereotyping. Identical psychological mechanisms present themselves in both, although an additional effect is more explicit. The use and abuse of ‘us’ and ‘them’. The binding together of a tribal group through derogatory labelling which caricatures, alienates and insults at the same time is an important social function. An individual misshapen by early (and continuing) fears, mounting resentments, disappointments and perceived inadequacies can expel those threatening feelings onto another group who will now have those faults, leaving him or her psychologically freer to enter into relationships with their tribe. The person they now present is freed from the oppression of the tense petrified muscle like heavy roping around their frame with which they have lived and can present themselves as a person more social and acceptable. Without this contrivance of projection, their internal demons would intrude into the group causing fights, fractures, rejection and abandonment (as regularly happens).

Selection. Why do people accept being told only half the story? There are very good instances when, corrupt though the BBC and other mainstream media outlets are, they actually report key points of the Truth. Enough truth that their audience could realise an incongruity and follow it to a conclusion other than the one being pushed. But they do not. Stepping back to take a wider view, the TV is actively projecting a story selected by a hive ‘mind’ of editors, reporters and covert interests, and on the other side of the screen a similar process is being executed with a mind that is too editing, rejecting and approving a narrative, one that does not impair the worldview of the perceiver. The latter being the members of the public. The psychological term approximating this is denial: a process where, at some level subconscious and at another level conscious, attention is diverted from dangerous internal or external material or interior/exterior content that can usher in peril to psychic integrity. In similarity to this mental rear-guard action, the inconsistencies in the news they have watched are not dwelt upon. The question is not asked. The errant thought is chased out. This is a typical defensive reaction against the possibility of an uncontrolled exploration of the psyche’s subterranean caverns. For if they did, then, replicating the conjoining of word to word in the word association technique pioneered by Carl Jung intended to give insight to a patient’s mind, an individual will, as a kind of reverse Theseus, follow this Ariadne thread of intertwined ideas and questions down into the subconscious; yet the continual terror of memories and feelings will, like the Minotaur constantly threaten as descent into lightless corridors takes place, and, like the labyrinth, if the thread is lost, there is no clear path out. An intimation of this, and flight from being lost in dark anxiety and an imprisoned consciousness, is signalled by a mind sensitised to such dangers, which deletes and denies and selects in the name of maintaining the integrity of the role played.

Downright Lying. Falsifying reality is akin to giving a lost traveller a map of an area different to the one they are in, identifying on the map where they are and then they have to work out their route. It is impossible for them to get where they wish to go to. A lie does this. It changes the contours of perceived reality and modifies the meaning of things to an extent that human understanding and agency are seriously diminished. Nevertheless, once more, there is a large element of cooperation from the person being lied to. In the case of government, corporations and the Cult-Elite, questions should always, always, always be asked. The history of these bodies is just far too corrupt not to ask searching questions and not be satisfied until verified truths are supplied. This being a reasonable expectation, its lack of fulfilment is puzzling. Perhaps people cannot think of questions to ask? Perhaps they can but are frightened to do so? Given the nature of some of the people involved, that is not unwise, but for the People as a whole, it is not a satisfactory approach. Once again we edge towards the hypothesis that your average person is frightened of the Truth and its implications for identity and the relationship with Self. Truth is very individual and cannot be explored in piecemeal. Any attempt to discover the actual reality of your world involves you in a process of uncovering the truth about yourself. Being cosseted with lies in the exterior is simply a reflection of lying to one’s Self in the interior. A hit movie recently, based on comic book characters, had a supervillain using illusionary monsters to attack cities whilst he simultaneously posed as the hero battling them. At the denouement, the villain’s death scene after defeat, the hero asked him how he managed to get away with it all. ‘People, they need to believe,' he replied in his final gasping breaths, 'and nowadays, they'll believe anything.' Early fears, imposed roles, repression of feeling to maintain the false image presented to others and Self, the need to believe as a psychological screen: lies and illusions easily become the reality we are eager to embrace.

Repetition. Why would you feel you have to repeat a message over and over? ‘So it gets through to the dull matter that makes mind,’ might be the retort by a cynical politician. Nonetheless, isn’t it the case that if something is true then it sticks quite easily? Repeating phrases is an attempt to burrow an idea into the brain to make it a conditioned response, but is a conditioned response as a thought or otherwise a fundamental change in a person’s character in the same way an epiphany of truthful insight can be? Even Pavlov’s dogs never changed their core personality. When their environment altered, they reverted back to type. Aside from the propagandists, the person who engages in repetition on a consistent basis are those who are battling low self-esteem. Enunciating affirmations continuously, sometimes over a hundred times a day, they are self-conditioning themselves to believe they love themselves and believe in themselves more than they actually do. And it works! To a limited extent. However, once the conditioning conditions change, the trained mind is shedded leaving the vulnerable Self. This method of propaganda is predicated on an individual who is static in their life and has little appreciation of themselves: its success is another signal that the underlying individual person has an unhealthy amount of self-hatred, anger and fear.

Assertion. To believe an assertion implies an overwhelming trust in the person asserting; an unhealthy trust in view of recent experience; or they are being duped by the manner of assertion, when subconscious signals such as body language and tone of voice compel belief, circumventing our rational brains; or the receiving mind is so weak that countering questions and thoughts do not materialise or are fearfully, panickily thrust back down below – because, as described before, a question can lead to another and another and very soon the mind is starting to deconstruct the hierarchy and the destabilisation of the hierarchy imperils the role played and the role protects yourself from…yourself! Confident assertion presumes an audience willing to accept statements launched with bravado, unqueried; and this is only possible if you are preaching to the converted; or you are incontrovertibly correct or your audience is in the grip of a latent terror.

Pinpointing the Enemy. Hate is natural. We have been urged by moralists over two millennia to reject hatred due to its destructive consequences. However, this is to split ourselves. Hate is there to defend us, to allow us to say, ‘No’. The issues with hate arises when it cannot be expended in the moment it erupts. The parent that never lets their child hate them (probably justifiably so from their very immature perspective) damns up the water and turns a spring of water over the years into a reservoir of a frustrated, black tide that threatens to burst out under pressure. A familiar picture recurs: the true Self cannot be expressed; fear and anger are turned inward and start to choke the authentic child; a role is imposed, and, over time it becomes a conscious arena to dwell in, yet surrounding it are the black waters of repressed emotion. The propagandist that can find a release for this hate, without fear, with the possibility of discharge for unacknowledged past harms, that shores-up the mental walls and presents a community of like-minds, offers a heady brew indeed. An ‘enemy’ provides a panacea for these ills.

It has been over a hundred years since Freud published The Interpretation of Dreams and psychology was well-established as an object of study for thinkers if not as a science long before that. Tragically, the Century of the Self has failed to free humanity from the neuroses that make it the dupe of tyrants, exploiters and parasitical institutions. Although, psychology has, like Protestantism, split and split and split into a multiplicity of traditions whilst also branching off into pharmaceuticals, genetics and forms of sociology, there has not been a great deal of success in healing the human being: a outcome that would have been marked by rounded, thinking, responsible individuals in greater abundance than crops up in the general run of things. This does not mean psychology has failed and should be scrapped, but it is now time to examine how we may be unconsciously acting in detrimental ways. It’s clear that if we have children we do not love; birth children routinely to ‘cold’ birthing methods; pump full of vaccinations; allow too early entry into nurseries, due to absent parents; have a society focussed unhealthily on material goods, while others grow-up in an increasingly impoverished culture; fragment the community with unassimilable immigration numbers; drain nutrients from food and medicalise every childhood issue, which is often a covering for parental abdication, then we are going to damage people at a rate faster than they can find ways to heal themselves. And, if the argument of this blog is correct, damaged people are already bound by their own traumatised minds; their enslavement is just a matter of exploiting that.

What can we do? ‘What is to be done?’ - more than one famous thinker has posed that question. A suggestion would be for those who are prepared to organise for human freedom stop holding back. Again, if this blog is correct, then we live in a society of people playing roles; and all of us are conspirators in a silent conspiracy, a secret agreement: I will not be fully myself, if you will not be fully yourself; I will not question. I will not seek to change. I will not improve outwith the accepted norms. I will be ‘socially acceptable’. There are so many who have put an arbitrary limit on their lives. Perhaps it is time to stop playing the imposed and Self-resigned part. People living authentically, speaking truthfully and adhering to their values will threaten a great many people, but, we have to hope, it will inspire more. A more who will join the movement for something better. Only by widening the individual’s soul, a task each has for their own, and taking collective action can we transcend this attempt to destroy the humanity of the majority.