As distances shrunk due to improved travel and communication, power was more easily centralised. The accumulation of distant authority gave rise to stronger demands for transparent accountability by those at the periphery whose traditional, local, recourse to protection was now weak when stood before the increasing capacities of the state. This provided the human base for the democratic revolutions from the 17th Century onwards.

Under the pressures of centralisation, the democratic idealists aligned with the free marketeers, radicals and meritocrats to attempt to shape a society in which local cultures, individuals and marginalised people were protected through a network of political figures, organs and chambers; and, periodically, corporate economic power’s grasp was loosened. Legal rights and economic opportunity complement each other when they protect the freedoms of individuals, and individuals aggregated as part of a community. It was, therefore, logical to advance one with the other.

However, the feudal model of the corporation never disappeared. In fact, it became more useful as the explosion of individuality drove discoveries and new technologies. Parasite-like it attached itself to and start to drain the energies of this New World. For a corporation was a useful legal body to organise people in taking advantage of economic opportunity. Allied with the state and its retained rights over coinage, law, taxation and spending, corporations could both guide and be steered by a matrix of individuals at the top of society, usually with commonly held prejudices, included among those were anti-free market, anti-democratic principles. In its earliest years of growth, corporations in England were headed by the same people in the Queen Elizabeth I’s privy council: rulers of the realm and corporations were one, and that state of affairs has changed much less than people might think. Think Serco today.

Over the past four hundred years, the power of the corporations and their ethnology has stretched across the globe. Hidden in plain view - your council, your media and your services are all incorporated institutions, and they in turn incorporate a rationalist, efficiency-focused, measurable culture that cultivates a monochrome uniformity in its employees which now seems to have spilled out into wider society. People dress more or less the same; within (and out with, for the still-majority) the corporation, they pretty much think the same - these ideas being passed down unconsciously from the boardroom; and they speak the same: the parroted phrases, the repeated ‘buzzwords’ signalling acceptance of, and confession to, their inauguration into the company culture. Employees are what we would have called ‘institutionalised’ but maybe we could more accurately name the condition as ‘incorporatised’ since they not only physically conform to the regime’s rules; they think its thoughts too.

Resistance to this encroachment in the modern world is familiar - a counter-culture of dress, music and books; protests, sometimes revolution, and riots; academic theory and political organisation. As the neo-liberal economic model lurches forward, the resistance flares-up and dies away, while the advance is consolidated until the next aggrandising grab. It is not all one way traffic, nonetheless, almost a quarter of the way into the 21st Century, it is hard to not to see even those that vocally reject this takeover as anything other than themselves being also ‘incorporated’, and thus regulated, acting as opposition in appearance only - their money spent on the same multi-national profferings as everyone else. An underappreciation of the fetters that bind us has always been the opposition to corporation advancement’s most critical weakness.

Furthermore, since now, we are less naive, we know that penetrated and controlled counter-cultures can be important ways of driving forward the corporate agenda by giving the illusion of defiance and/or ‘social progress’ and by never drawing attention to effective, practical action. (For example, if any large ‘Stop the War’ movement promoted a campaign of no petrol purchasing at the prospect of aggressive military action by their country, there would not have been an Iraq War, a Libyan War or a war in Syria. Did no one think of it? Or did those who thought of it become side-lined?)

Part of the rejection of the monolithic structures and their practices dominating society took the form of reclaiming lost voices of yesterday and giving a podium to the same communities today. There has been a trend over the past few decades to revive and flesh out local histories with refurbished museums, oral commentaries by ‘ordinary people’, and education services on the topic. Literature, as an example, has moved further and further away from the Kings and Nobles as characters to everymen and women, isolated figures and oppressed groups in this attempt to recognise humanity not only legally and politically but socially, morally and emotionally. As the grip of the corpo-state increases, inexorably rationalising, conforming, disciplining, it has been the task of some artists to weaken it through expanding the conception of the human dimension.

All those books in the Corporate Age that we thought were broadening our ability to emotionally recognise other people as complex, interesting, valuable human beings - I can only mention a fraction of thousands of great books and authors who consciously intended to do this: from Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ to Knut Hamsun’s ‘Hunger’ to James Joyce’s ‘Ulyssess’: Virginia Woolf, Ralph Ellison, Herman Melville, Angela Carter, James Kelman, Akutagawa, Chinua Achebe, Carson McCullers and so on and on. Thousands and thousands - And yet…what failure! Our appreciation of who are worthy humans is still being prescribed for the vast mean of us.

Combining with millions, literally, of acolytes, activists and readers, and influencing academic and journalistic opinion over decades, there has been a cultural shift to sympathetically give the ‘little people’ a hearing. This change in focus, and the pity it elicits, of those who hold the commanding heights of media production has now been weaponised beyond what was patronising condescension to angry, outraged spewings of ideology, religious victimhood and defiant, bilious, Chernobyl-level toxic chants of ‘Love Wins’.

The result of including the corporations, probably due to individual desire for prominence and financial gain, in what was a liberation agenda has been to recognise and give prominence to only the consecrated minorities and nominated ignored persons those at the peak of the corporate world can use strategically; not the ones who represent a questioning of or a threat to corporate power such as the vax-injured, ‘anti-vaxxers’, those disabled by war, the true environmentalists, holistic medicine advocates and everyone that does not align with corpo-government policy and interests: they remain unacknowledged.

Tragically, at the current time, the project of giving a voice to marginalised humanity, People Out of Time, who stand on the pavement of history as bystanders - some historians would have us believe - has been debased into them/us being given the same voice, to say the same thing. All distressed ‘minorities’ and their allies believe in ‘Diversity’ and ‘Equality’ and ‘Human Rights’ and ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Inclusion’ and ‘Right to Choose’ and the odious, malignity of whatever Bad Man we are fighting this year and ‘neurodiversity’ and…it goes on. It is telling to realise that when a lauded spokesperson for one of the above slogans slaloms off the piste of permissible opinion, they then experience an avalanche of criticism which quickly sweeps them away from our screens, radios and newspapers. Believing in ‘Diversity’ and not ‘Climate Change’ will not a career in government-funded non-governmental organisations make. You have to swallow it all, despite its contradictions.

Another point worth commenting on is how narrowly the phrases are applied and quickly dropped when confronted with real-world situations. ‘Diversity’ is discarded when it is proposed that women break-away from centralised bodies and have their own competitions without trans-women. ‘Equality’ is forgotten when you challenge one of these groups. Suddenly you are no longer quite human, you’re unequal, and therefore deserve all sort of manner of opprobrium, threats, doxxing and intimdatory abuse thrown at you. ‘Right to Choose’ and ‘Human Rights’, well, if the Pharma-industrial-defence-complex decides that these do not apply in this matter, then the obnoxiously loud, public guardians of these terms will happily drop their application in that instance. Why not? It is what they paid to do. Corporations have kidnapped what was previously liberal and progressive and made it an orthodox ideology.

A slavish obedience to the touchstone of ‘diversity’ and its concomitant political and social axioms means that our ‘democratic’ institutions, under a corporate lead, are involved in a somewhat mechanical, identically reproductive Diversity Manufacture. Schools, hospitals, universities, companies are all churning out diversity-mouthing persons, where the distinctions of reason are ignored; genuine, intricate human differences are dismissed and acceptance is based on a wholesale adoption of the corporate sponsored weltanschauung. If the quacksines are causing autism, and there is enough evidence for an investigation at least, then society has sadly become, even at the physical-biological level, a (neuro)Diversity Factory. And, ironically, in such a ‘diverse’ world, questioning any of this is…out of the question.

To bring this meandering anabranch of thought back to the main flow of the point, how does this relate to the People Out of Time of the title? It’s clear that ‘Liberal’, ‘Progressive’ views are just another way of making it overtly apparent to the people whose speech and rights have always been under assault and suppressed, or alienated and subsequently monetised, that they are to be pushed on to the shallows then onto the muddy banks, there to suffocate; deserted and actively ignored, as their situation makes no careers and fits no for-profit agenda. As deeply committed people who possessed unstained integrity from the American civil rights movement discovered: you have to be the ‘right kind’ of ethnic minority; you have to say the right sort of thing; in the correct accent and intonation; you have to think the same way, you have to believe what they want you to believe, if you are going to make progress with the Oligarchical-Klepto-Corporate leaders of society and cultural gate-keepers.

The vectors of ideological attack are never-ending and often promoted by woefully naive and misguidedly well-intentioned-people; they are like a continuous jack hammer on the confidence and Self of the mass of citizens, especially the working class. The explanations of what is trying to be achieved are formulated in abtruse language, designed to exclude. Only a select few are designated to speak on it, despite the concepts and logic being almost childishly simple: again, exclusive. And, it has been weaponised to make people feel guilty and defensive for not embracing the ideas or, if opposing it - causing them to fall onto the back foot if they hear accusations of wanting to let the planet die, or promote hate, or increase suicides of people confused by gender - all of this with the ultimate and ancient aim of keeping people in their place. “You’re excluded because you’re not good enough” is the message. This is kept on going until, something which they might now be possibly doing, they are ready to remove vast swathes of humans entirely.

If ever there was cause and reason for the People Out of Time to do’t - jump back into history as a constructive and dynamic social force, it is now. The Real People that is, whose sufferings are a near-blank page on the historical record, NOT the sanitised, corporate-approved, discriminated-against icons. Because Everyone is needed in order that we can have a basic Honest-To-God conversation with one another about what is actually happening and what we are doing. Everyone, whether they like it or not, is involved in the fight for the future since it is the fight for a human future, and, everyone is needed to build a future free of mandatory and stealth vaccination, despotic social control and genetically defined social strata. In this instance, losing means more than an awkward, unjust political settlement. Losing means everything this time. And that effects the People Out of Time more than anyone.

