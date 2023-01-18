In politics, having a few tricks up your sleeve is a necessary requirement and usually it’s a case of the more the better, until you try to be too clever and sabotage your own work or when it’s better to do nothing; or let people project onto you that you are doing something and act from a false presumption; or allow them to continue making mistakes. (Politics…it’s a complicated high-wire act.) There is very rarely a clear roadmap to achieve something among the confusion and conflict of politics and this is why Enoch Powell’s dictum - ‘All political lives end in failure’ - is only partially correct: the truth is, most political lives end in nothing, they very rarely get to a position where failure is a realistic possibility.

It’s something that the voting population always struggles with. Getting something done should be easy. It possibly should be. However, there are numerous steps between a political actor and the act and, when ‘bad’ actors are factored in, the whole endeavour is more laborious and liable to be thwarted than would appear to be the case to even an interested student of the subject. Overall, it’s perhaps a good thing, this difficulty to ‘get things done’: for those initially in the minority on the COVID and vaccine issues, if it had been easy to attain the goals desired by the forces that launched the whole operation/scam/assault on humanity, then where we might be now would be unpleasant, unthinkable, unjust.

Nonetheless, although the neo-fascist-bio-tech-feudalists might not have attained their desideratum in a stunning COVID-blitzkreig, it is not over. And it is important to be aware that something as gargantuanly ambitious as controlling the 4th industrial revolution and the fate of humanity may have adherents who are quite adept at politics. Important values in this task being as follows: not ever giving-up, being flexible and deploying deception. Given this is almost certainly their approach, it might be worthwhile to be state two or three of the techniques regularly utilised in politics, to make them something that the wider population can be alert to - especially since they are methods which regularly achieve success.

The first is the Straw Man. In the old days in London’s Chancery Courts, prosecuting a case was more demanding. Without our modern scientific techniques, the evidence before the court frequently could be reduced to one person’s word against another. A straw man was a man who put straw in his shoes to signal his willingness to appear for a particular disputing party as a witness…for a sum of money. They would loll around the halls in the palaces of justice, waiting to be hired by those with ready cash and a determination to prosecute their case to a satisfactory, for them, conclusion.

In politics, one version of the Straw Man is similarly bogus: a false protagonist, a false enemy or a false target. They are set-up as a front for a specific, secret purpose and when they become objects of vilification, the people behind the Straw Man try to channel that mass antipathy to their own requirements. Vladimir Putin might be considered a Straw Man, someone who has been turned into an epitome of a villain by the media, and the public being manipulated around that image. A more sophisticated Straw Man might be a Bill Gates, a Klaus Schwab, an Antony Fauci and other obnoxious public faces of the Covid-19 hoax. It is becoming increasingly hard to believe that they were not set-up to fail. They are such caricatures of villainy that they almost invite the public to distrust and then abandon them. Whether they are unaware of this fact - they probably have not been told! - a few people around them will be alert to it.

If these men and others like them, have been set-up to fail, then the next wave of ‘saviours’ is who should trouble us: the ones who will topple Fauci and Gates while, at the same time, move the agenda of the very same faction forward. There’s a chance they may be genuine, but it would be naive not to be on our guard. Elon Musk could possibly fall into this category as another category of Straw Man - a more attractive individual than any of the previously mentioned, he may have aims which are far distant from the pro-human future which most empathetic and reasonable people would want to build. A Straw Man, like Musk, can deceive us to a new future or pretend to lead the opposition to it.

In the ‘old days’, Tony Blair used to use John Prescott like this; his government’s own Worzel Gummidge. An Education Bill would be published. Prescott, representing the Left of the party and the country, would ostentatiously denounce it. It was revised over the course of a few weeks while the Deputy Prime Minister toured the TV studios decrying certain clauses; and, after reflection and an apparent retreat, a new Education Bill was published that satisfied the opposition embodied and articulated by Prescott, who had actually hi-jacked the genuine opposition and led the larger part of it into the stable of party consensus, marginalising the few voices that were smart enough to realise that the new bill was simply a staging post that allowed for further reform in the very direction they (and Prescott, seemingly) had originally opposed.

And on that note, it’s worth considering the current hero of the anti-MRNA-vax movement: the cardiologist, Dr Aseem Malhotra. Dr Malhotra is talking about the danger of the vaccines; he is not talking about the obvious corruption of institutionalised medicine or the political agenda behind this. Dr Malhotra has been given a platform; no one else has been give the same opportunity in the UK, not even someone like Mike Yeadon who is better qualified to speak on these issues and arrived at his conclusions a lot earlier and more accurately. Nonetheless, it is too much of a leap to call Dr Malhotra ‘controlled opposition’. He may be. It is possible that a faction(s), the same coalition(s) that is resisting the WEF nexus, is sponsoring him, therefore, he is given air-time on more mainstream channels. It may be the case that an individual editor or small group has gained enough courage to aid the resistance, or, it may be a cynical attempt by institutions like the BBC to cover themselves; or it could be part of the conscious collapse of the narrative and the rage that follows, orchestrated by the Usual (WEF) Suspects.

Ultimately, what do the tricks matter? As a movement, we can make things easier for ourselves by:

not looking for saviours and doing it ourselves in a transparent and honest manner

stick with spokespeople that reflect our views and ruthlessly drop them when they start to lead us astray

adhere to our pro-human, pro-freedom, pro-love, pro-responsibility values

build our communities

keep it simple - private property, privacy, public, uncontrolled money

keep refining our ideas of decentralisation and individual sovereignty, and continue to progress in those areas

drop the accusations of this person or that person, and focus on the task

This removes any arguments about whether Anna Brees is now a danger to the community or whether someone has switched sides and cannot be trusted. The vast majority have an interest in actualising the above values, not bickering. Be aware of the tricks; but know that nothing can stop honest, open work in these areas, with individuals that have learned to trust one another. Nothing can stop this. Except ourselves.

MW