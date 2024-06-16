The Reko Ring is taking orders again. Support an organic, local farm. Build relationships. Fund a pro-human future.

Unless we can build these direct relationships, then we may lose our small producers. If we support these direct relationships, we build health, diversity and resilience.

To find out more, email: localabundance@proton.me

We will be holding a community meeting that night. Doors open 7.30pm.

How To Order:

REKO RING ! We Are What Our Food Eats! Avoid the processed and pharmaceutical foods of the supermarket and help build-up local, healthy producers who sell direct.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us.

