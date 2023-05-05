This speech is for everyone that cares about their own moral well-being, our fellow citizens, the future of children, the nation and the direction humanity itself is headed.

To round off this event I would like to say a few words about the organisation, Common Knowledge, that has put on this event, why it has been set up and what it hopes to achieve.

To do this I would like to address a topic that seems to have been completely side-lined over the past three years – Morality and Society.

Society exists within a moral landscape – think hills and glens and deep ravines.

On the hills the sun shines and illuminates the truth. Decisions here are made based on the best of human values – truth, integrity, love compassion and empathy.

However, in the dark and dank ravines, no light is able to penetrate. In this sphere, decisions are based on deception, hate, greed, envy - all of the worst of human traits.

Society exists between these two extremes – neither wholly moral nor wholly corrupt.

Over the last three years, I am in no doubt that society has been rapidly moving down the moral slopes towards the dark ravines where immorality and corruption flourish.

We now live in a society where it is acceptable to:

- Treat the very old with contempt, deny them access to their loved ones so that they die neglected, maltreated and despairing.

- Corrupt the innocence of children with disgusting programmes of sexualisation, and even contemplate the legalisation of sex with children.

- Sacrifice the education, mental health and security of children to protect adults, and to burden children with the guilt of harming those whom they love.

- Coercively, and without informed consent, subject the entire population to a novel and untested medical treatment likely to harm many healthy individuals.

- Regard with disdain those who are physically and mentally damaged by this novel medical treatment, considering them mere collateral damage, and ignore their pleas for recognition and help.

Those driving this decay in the morality of society are those that dwell in the deep, dark ravines, who lack the human values of love, empathy and truth, but have enormous access to wealth.

This group are often referred to as the elite, a grotesque misnomer. They are not the elite; they are the soulless ones whose only loyalty is to their own wealth and power.

The soulless ones have goaded society down the road to immorality using the instrument of fear. This has been generated by their armies of mercenary collaborators who have been bought using their wealth – the politicians, the mainstream media, the bought institutions (including those such as the MHRA that was established to protect us), the mercenary scientists, doctors and lawyers.

And the soulless ones have incentivised and encouraged this march down the moral hills with the temptation of wealth, the guidance of mercenary influencers, to whom many have outsourced their thinking, and through the massaging of egos with honours and awards to those who comply.

As the moral descent of society takes place, it becomes clear to those who are observant and clear thinking, that the light is dimming, and the temperature is dropping. And to counter this, the mainstream media have redoubled their efforts to hide the changes that are taking place with censorship, gaslighting and distraction so that the majority do not look up and critically question what is going on.

But the descent to the deep ravines of immorality and corruption is not inevitable. At regular intervals there are forks in the road, one of which leads upwards and rejects the latest depravity, while the other continues downwards signifying acceptance of the latest erosion of moral values. Every individual in society has the chance to choose which path they will tread.

Despite the fact that this choice exists, it is infinitely harder to choose the path that leads upwards, than to continue down to the deep ravines. Social pressure ensures that the individual who strays from the accepted and approved route to the depths, is turned on with ridicule, and abuse. Furthermore, the two paths are quite different in nature. The soulless ones have ensured that the routes to depravity and corruption are smooth, free of obstacles, and above all, convenient. Those who follow these routes are cheered on by the media and showered with accolades.

In contrast the upward paths are strewn with rocks, obstacles and hazards. And as the travellers ascend these paths they are ambushed by the collaborators of the soulless ones with smears and falsehoods. When they call down to encourage others to follow their example, their messages are drowned out by censorship and silencing.

AND YET, AND YET….despite all these inequalities, many have chosen to detach themselves from the main body of society who have either unwittingly, or knowingly, chosen to march down to the ravines of corruption and immorality.

Some have chosen the upward path at an early fork in the road – more aware, more sensitive or with less to lose than the majority of the population who are bound, by money, to a dependency on the soulless ones. Others have chosen the upward path rather later, as the enormity of the betrayal of ethical standards has become increasingly apparent

Exactly when the choice to move upwards is made DOES NOT MATTER. The important thing is that IT HAPPENS.

Common Knowledge comprises a group of individuals who, at one point or another, and for a wide variety of different reasons, have decided that they will no longer comply with the march of society to moral and spiritual degradation.

We are here to provide support to those who have made the difficult decision to detach from the majority of society who continue, for whatever reason, to follow the routes paved by the soulless ones.

We do this by providing access to the information that is needed to understand and navigate the changes in society that are being brought about by the soulless ones and their collaborators. Our programme includes talks on a wide variety of topics such as health, finance, food, education and climate change. Our aim is not to tell people what to think, but to provide them with a variety of viewpoints on these topics and to encourage them to come to their own conclusions on the basis of critically appraising and synthesising the information. We encourage debate around difficult and contentious issues in which the personal experiences of individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds can be recounted to provide the essential human and spiritual component to our understanding.

Finally, Common Knowledge provides a nucleus for the formation of a community that is based on the human values of truth, love, respect, empathy and compassion.

It is this community that has put together tonight’s event. We are honoured by the trust that has been placed in us by our hosts at the South Leith Parish Church. We are especially grateful to our very special guest Matt Le Tissier for his wisdom, inspiration and courage. And I would also like to thank, on behalf of everyone in Common Knowledge, our secretary Matthew Wilson who conceived and drove forward the plans for this meeting with incredible energy, tact and optimism for its success, an optimism that has been entirely vindicated. Finally, I would like to thank you all for coming along and participating in an occasion that has, for me, been very special. I look forward to meeting with you many times in the future.