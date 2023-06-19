The Robert F Kennedy interview by Joe Rogan on his podcast seems to have exploded across the globe measuring the velocity, magnitude and emotional vehemence of the comments on Twitter, many of which come from people with ‘PhD’ and ‘M.D.’ in their handles. (I thought all such people were going to leave Twitter, protesting Elon Musk’s acquisition.) Twitter is not perfect - they have just recently found code embedded that restricted marked accounts that no one at New Twitter knew about; that’s censorship - however, at certain times, it is the most interesting, immediate and effective medium available.

There have been a surfeit of brilliant, brilliant interviews since covid began: from the seminal David Icke interview on London Real in April 2020, that was, in my opinion, the first sizable hole punched in the monolithic virus narrative, to the great Dr David McCulloch’s interview declaring his data-based views on the ‘pandemic’ and onto Robert Malone’s powerful appearance, again on Rogan, after he had just been censored and banned by Old Twitter. Nonetheless, I had slowly drifted away from listening to podcasts over the past two years as they had become merely an interesting update on information but little was added to our existing knowledge about the direction of travel or was calibrated and judiciously framed enough to gain much traction outside the people who were already aware to the situation; and they take two hours each time!

Yet the Robert Kennedy Jr interview felt a little different and, therefore, I was happy to listen to it in piecemeal over the course of a couple of days - it’s another incredible interview by Joe Rogan with a guest who has such density of knowledge on many of the topics he’s interrogated upon and who combines his response with a disarming honesty about what he knows, what he thinks he knows and what he doesn’t know; or can’t remember. Kennedy does what all good politicians should do: he conveys the emotional side of human warmth and empathy, demonstrates his personal effectiveness and gives a layered narrative that stitches himself, his family, the United States of America and the Platonic Ideals that governs them all into one interwoven inspiring tapestry. It is very powerful listening. It feels like another big moment in the Great Unravelling.

I would think that this palpably persuasive, indexed and eloquent interview might be unthreatening enough that people half persuaded about the lies of the past three years would listen to it, ruminate and search further; and people convinced of the lies of the past three years would calculate that their ‘normie’ friend, highly sensitised and paranoid on the topic, may, just may, give this a listen, making it worth a share. I don’t believe I am the only one that thinks this given the assault on the broadcast over the past couple of days. It has created a sensation and with the consequence that those who now are extremely anxious about their own standing - the nurses, the doctors, the corporate shills, the mainstream media and the clueless or corrupt politicians - can see the danger this interview poses and have started to attack it in force, especially since one particular mistaken individual intervention.

What would have been the usual smear exercise in misanthropy, which has worked moderately successfully thus far as it plays into the prejudices and desires and fears of those who want to be deceived, who want to continue to live in a world of illusion, has come under acute distress due to a hapless vaccine-developer, Dr Peter Hotez. Dr Hotez had been a guest on the Rogan podcast previously and became noted for eschewing in the interview any kind of healthy lifestyle, favouring vaccination for ills rather than, say, going outside and getting vitamin D. He claims to develop vaccines for the world’s poor and, he claims again, rejects Big Pharma money. Whether he just takes Big Foundation money that, as we know, eventually ends-up in Pharma’s back pocket, I don’t know, but those were some of the counter claims made against him. On Twitter. Anyway, someone must fund him.

Dr Hotez’s mistake was to share approvingly, his own attendant sharpened comments and released in the same direction - above the link - of a Vice article that attempted, once again, to pierce the reputations of Joe Rogan and Robert Kennedy Jr, and skewer them as conspiracy theorists while concomitantly being a danger to the public. An annoyed Rogan challenged Hotez via Twitter to debate Kennedy with $100 000 to a charity of his choice. Realising his error, a squirming Hotez tried to get out of it with appeals to morality, his own empathy, ‘the science’; none of which had much traction with the mass Twitterati. Since then, Elon Musk, a man called Bill Ackerman and billionaire Steve Kirsch have jumped in and added to the pot which is currently $1.5 million. Hotez is still wriggling, supported in his disingenuous disavowals and moral grandstanding by the lackey journalists and all the prominent MDs and PhDs, who were choristers for Covid these past years, demanding that he ‘not debate’…in the name of Science.

Men and women of Science (whatever you may think of these ones) arguing that a vaccinologist should not debate a subject on which he is regarded as an ‘expert’ is bizarre, given the controversy and the public need for clarity. We are all aware that science and medicine have become dangerously politicised and compromised. Here’s the proof, if more were needed: thousands of unbalanced, vituperative tweets are being shot out from medics and Pharma’s Brass Horde of scientists and journalists, turning the blue skies of Twitter black, with their condescension, Ad Hominem attacks and bilious outrage. It’s fun to watch! Yet it seriously contradicts the basic premises of science as laid down by Francis Bacon four hundred years ago: question, debate, check, share, and check again. (There’s more to it than this, but it’s a working guide.)

19th Century science fascinated the citizenry and its public demonstrations drew crowds to see the wonder of mankind’s curiosity and intellect, and, most importantly, to learn. Yet since those days of semi-public science, Science has retreated behind the high walls of Academia, retreated into the bowels of the military-industrial complex and has been hidden away in out of the way locations by extra-territorial, extra-judicial organisations who are as out of control as they are a hazard to democracy, humanity and the future. (A very small sample of these would be people like Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Nygard who were conducting off the grid biological experiments, but there is, worryingly, evidence that there are more out there.)

To return to the point: as far as Medical and Academic Twitter is concerned, they are perturbed that their stature and their self-identity is possibly not what they thought it was and their wailing, lashing of belief and venomous digits are a sign of their deeper psychic anguish as they try to reconcile ego with id. They were wrong.

An audit of claims and the actual reality of medical impacts is long overdue in the health sector - and many others too! - but far more important than some self-aggrandising doctors having an identity crisis and learning a little humility is the need to bring a greater, technical understanding of science to the public, and, more importantly, for the public to go to science, to learn, to understand and to grow. This, albeit seemingly distant turn in the public’s attitudes, is, ultimately, what the Great Reset fears and is part of the offer to the global hegemonic class: we will denude the public of intellect and the opportunity to grow and to disrupt, and you ‘rich men at peace in their habitations’, as Winston Churchill epitomised his own personal political project, will continue as you are.

Therefore, Spectacle it may, in part, be - and what’s wrong with a little spectacle? - I hope Peter Hotez accepts the debate with Robert F Kennedy Jr. It would be a step in the right direction of more scientific scrutiny by the public and the media. Needless to say, I don’t think he will. He’s scared and Kennedy’s points look fairly irrefutable. Even if he was willing, which he is not, Big Pharma and the government would never risk the reputation and public trust of their vaccines and their vaccination programme in the arenas of debate on an idiosyncratic, quirky, self-contradictory doctor who has been proven wrong repeatedly over the past three years.

All in all, once the dust clears after this incident, it looks like Kennedy will be a very interesting presidential candidate.