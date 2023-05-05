On May 4th, in Leith, Scotland, Matt Le Tissier was joined by fellow fighter in the cause of freedom, Richard Ennos.

“Welcome everybody to Common Knowledge’s event in the beautiful South Leith Parish Church.

There are a range of people here tonight from many different backgrounds and we have a lot of varied opinions about many issues, but we’re united, I think, by at least one of three main reasons. You like football. You maybe do not like where we are headed and/or you may share many of the same values important to the other people here.

We’re keen on values at Common Knowledge. They are written into our Constitution: love, courage, freedom and a pro-human future.

Common Knowledge came out of the protest movement against lockdowns. Anyone who was against lockdowns in 2020 knows how lonely and difficult that period was, and I would like to pay tribute to those people that stood their ground at that time.

Protest is often good, but you can protest anything and everything and you will never see the change you want. At some point, you have to take on the responsibility to do something, to build something. This is what Common Knowledge is about.

We’ve been holding free public meetings for a year and have built a community of values and ideas around those meetings. We now want to hold larger meetings and widen the community using an economic model that strengthens the bonds between people.

This event is an attempt to do that. The Common Knowledge community funded it, just ordinary members, and any profit will be returned to those members. This is how many community enterprises were run in the past.

Over a century ago, many of the whaling ships that docked and sailed from Leith were actually community ventures. They rewarded its investors, just ordinary members of the community, from all classes of people, with the profits of the enterprise which were distributed amongst them. So, it’s an old model, one that was also used, in part, to underpin the democratic culture of the wider society for centuries. A bit like the Scottish tradition of community members electing their own minister to their church. Putting people’s rights and voices at the centre of institutions and community actions - this is the model we are using for this event.

It is a model that demands responsibility, communication and commitment from all the people involved. It requires a community of empowered, value-driven, accountable individuals, just like a community-based democracy should.

And that’s what we want to build, a community of values that runs through our social and economic lives, that is democratic, practical and sustainable. Using this model, we can fund events, but it has the flexibility to fund and support much more than just speaking events.

It’s not about making money. It’s about people. Money is just a by-product of a model that is sustainably generating value…Having said that. Have you considered purchasing one of these Matt Le Tissier t-shirts? Twenty quid and Matt will sign it at the end (all t-shirts were sold on the night! Appreciation to everyone who helped support the cause.)

So, we want to work with you. Hear your ideas and do something. Everyone’s contribution is needed and together we can work to realise our shared values.

Now, onto the event.

Matt Le Tissier, everyone knows. I don’t have to say much by way of introduction. We all now know that no matter how good a footballer Matt Le Tissier was, he is an even better man.

But Professor Richard Ennos many of you will not know. He is a retired Professor of Biosciences from Edinburgh University.

He was almost alone in the academic community to add moral courage to his intellect and speak out against lockdowns. We’re slow starters in Scotland to react to what has been going on these past three years, but we would be a lot further behind without Richard. He has given his academic credibility to a great deal of what we’ve tried to do.

He’s an unusual professor: at no point has he ever demanded special treatment because of his credentials and achievements. He treats everyone as a human being. He listens and he is never condescending. He is always ready for a laugh or to crack a joke.

His love of family, love for humanity and courage lead him to speak out. Richard has gone from a life of mannerly academia to abuse, vitriol and being told he is ‘a nutter’ on a semi-regular basis - all for his common-sense views; views further supported by decades of study and research.

Like Matt Le Tissier, Richard is a Man of the People. We are very lucky to have him as our Chair and it is clear that his courage is weightier, and his love of truth greater, than the entire academic community in Scotland combined, and I hope they hear that and are ashamed. And, if they never build a statue to him outside Edinburgh University then it doesn’t matter, because his honour, integrity and courage will be its own monument.

I’m glad you liked that…because we’re also selling this one-time only Richard Ennos t-shirt. One hundred quid. It’s a collector’s item. (The t-shirt with Richard’s photo was also sold for £100 - thanks to the purchaser.)

These two men encapsulate some of the best of human values and Common Knowledge is committed to promoting and realising those values in what it does. I am very pleased to introduce…”