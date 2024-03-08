17th March - Mark Devlin! Mark is a UK-based club and radio DJ and music journalist, specialising in black/dance music in its many forms. In recent years Mark has begun speaking about the dark forces that have been manipulating the music industry for decades. Mark has been an independent and courageous voice for truth and human freedom. Book a ticket here. (£10)

The term conspiracy theorist usually means, in the mouths of those who use the name as a form of abuse, an individual who takes a range of perfectly normal events and points of data and, with a combination of weak-mindedness, paranoia and assuming the conclusion, manages to knit together a far-fetched chain of events that lead back to some shadowy organisation under the thumb of a diabolical elite. However, those of us who acknowledge that even in the most mundane walks of life, for not any particularly compelling reason, people will conspire to achieve their ends and see no absurdity in the proposition that if people will clandestinely manoeuvre to gain a promotion, con someone into buying a car or run an internet scam, then there is every likelihood that when such matters of weight are at stake such as influencing the culture, as DJ and author Mark Devlin has documented in his work on the music industry, or dominating politics or controlling global resources, hidden, powerful groups might plan and act secretly.

The conspiracy theorist is not, in most cases, a near schizophrenic character who finds portent in the disparate facts that Donald Trump wore a white baseball cap, on a Thursday, one hundred days before Easter, and, on the very same day, Lorraine on TV wore white shoes, and, unusually, it was raining in Bathgate for a couple of hours and the fish and chip shop has a leak, or, as a neighbour once said to me several years ago, ‘Have you noticed that whenever there’s a serious military incident in Iraq the plumbing in our building blocks and the road floods?’ No, in general, a conspiracy theorist is curious about the world, refuses to accept contradiction or incoherence in a story, is willing to explore anomalies and has a passion for truth, which, by contrast, must mean the vast majority of non-conspiracy theorists are either gullible, illogical, dulled to life’s mysteries and care for denial more than honest or a combination of all these – a series of characteristics that the Covid Hoax has generally shown to actually be possessed by the majority, at the moment.

This separation of attitudes is seen clearly in the varied documentation on cases of serial killers; there is a wide gulf between the actuality and the sensationalised story. Dave MacGowan is a celebrated researcher who has written an excellent book, ‘Programmed to Kill’, on the known facts of several serial killers. Just a working-class guy who still worked as a house painter and decorator, despite blazing a trail in the conspiracy world and who died far too young in his forties, MacGowan, summarises some of America’s most shocking crimes, before doing a comparative analysis between the official story and the known truths of the case. He then follows this up by detailing the egregious and outrageous breaches of law and justice in the consequent legal proceedings, suggesting some form of collusion between unknown actors, involving the prosecution and the defence team; as he does so, he brings in the other associations of the victims, the alleged killer and the investigating government agencies: without exception, a strange smorgasbord of cults, cartels, spy agencies, child and people trafficking and dubious individuals. A rational mind could not read even the evidence of the crime, knowing the courtroom verdict, and not realise that there was something far amiss. Yet the story is swallowed by the media and the public at large, allowing, as MacGowan points out, the myth of a serial killer and their mode of operation to initially germinate and then become perpetuated widely.

The most famous illustrations of these criss-crosses of incredible coincidences include some of the most notorious ‘murderers’ of the Twentieth Century. The most renowned are the Manson murders. Charles Mason’s personal history is riddled with idiosyncrasies. An abused child who was strangely moved half-way across the continent to be installed in the same boys home, Boys Town, in Franklin, that twenty years later would become famous for alleged sexual abuse by high-powered politicians supplied by one the Republican Party’s rising stars, Manson became a petty criminal before moving to California where he seemed to walk straight into the music scene, replete with millionaire song writers, and was allowed to record his music and set-up a farm where disciples inexplicably began to gather. Was it due to his charisma? Or his status as a dealer of drugs? How? How did a homeless, abused, borstal boy seemingly glide into a new cultural scene with very little opposition or dissent? Where did he get his contacts from? The strangeness does not end there. When he was on trial, he was accused of a murder, despite not killing anyone; he was found guilty of murder due to the absolute ‘control’ he had over his ‘family’, yet the killers in the Tate murders were also found guilty of first-degree murder, thus assuming they knew exactly what they were doing. This legal inconsistency was ignored. The questions, nonetheless, still buzz like flies around the case and its judicial aftermath.

The true facts of the Zodiac victims, the Carl Stayner murders, the Son of Sam deaths and the Richard Speck multiple homicides are significantly more blatantly discordant with the mainstream media tune of a lone, psychopathic killer. In the Zodiac case, at more than one crime scene, military boot footprints were found, sometimes bloodied prints, that were in keeping with the local military base issue, nor, as in the other mentioned cases, were the logistics of killing so many people consistent with a single murderer (Richard Speck murdered eight coeds in a dormitory, subdued them all, tied them up, killed them but left one alive who he could not find hidden under a bed, despite all the victims being kept in a single room. The survivor would become the sole witness against him, identifying him by dressing as a nurse at police instigation and entering his hospital ward where he was in bed; he was convicted on her testimony alone.) Many of the original detectives on the cases thought the single killer hypothesis unworkable, until they were removed and key pieces of evidence were suppressed, ‘lost’ or ignored during the rest of the investigations.

Yet every case is interwoven with connections to satanic cults that engage in child abuse, bizarre Christian cults, like Scientology and L. Ron Hubbard, eccentric Billionaires like Howard Hughes and Randolph Hearst, and through them, the CIA, the FBI and the military. And it’s more than just a passing acquaintance. Their operatives and the businesses that they were known to have a direct involvement in are at the centre of the pile of corpses laid at the feet of these ‘serial killers’. There is no reasonable way to explain why so many different branches of the state, from local sheriffs to the judges that oversaw the legal proceedings, could be permitted to be so careless, slip-shod, negligent and corrupt without collusion from powerful authorities. What seems like random, terrifying acts of violence, viewed through the prism of MacGowan’s accumulation of facts and drawing of connections, begins to resemble more a cover for the execution of drug rivals, blackmailers, ‘difficult’ individuals, or serves as some kind of warning.

With such nefarious and resourced actors cooperating to obscure the truth, it was left to some of the families of the victims to seek redress through the courts where they were often successful in civil cases suing the government. None of this is reported, of course, and the public interest has long since moved on.

If the serial killer was, partly, a repatriation of the Phoenix Program (a program set-up to conduct assassinations and acts of terror in Vietnam) to American shores, as MacGowan suggests, coupled with the misfires and successes of the decades long MK Ultra program, the CIA’s attempt to create assassins under mind control, then we have been manipulated to a breath-taking extent in a way that feels extremely personal and intimate. The serial killer is the secret fear of millions, especially women, and his terror-inspiring methods has, at times, decimated communities, rendered people isolated and, due to his degeneracy, has degraded our view of the human being.

The conspiracy theorist, a hardened one, would hardly be surprised at this. MacGowan’s next book was about Laurel Canyon and the explosion in musical creativity produced from that area in the 1960s. Yet, as MacGown delineates again and again, there were unusual links from performers to intelligence agencies, cults and the military once more, either directly or through family. The CIA among others, it appears, was involved in ‘culture creation’ or, as Stalin might have put it, ‘the engineering of human souls’. This did not happen solely in the United States. It will deflate many to realise that even history’s pop idols, The Beatles, are under suspicion for their links to the Tavistock Clinic, as Mark Devlin writes in his investigation into the British music industry. Everything is being manipulated. The question we must ask is to what ends?

Through MacGowan’s and others’ work in this field, it would not be reckless to tentatively assert that the ‘serial killer’ as a phenomena serves a greater purpose than just one person performing multiple acts of gruesome violence as a smokescreen for extra-judicial killings. There is a larger scheme at work. Some of the cults were quite open: they wanted to subvert democracy and replace it with, hilariously, ‘progressive fascism’. There is nothing funny, however, about the well-funded, serious and amoral government agencies, and their ultimate governors, trying to undermine the system that, imperfect in design and execution though it may be, gives a degree of rights and freedom to hundreds of millions of people; and hand it over to bio-tech neo-feudalists whose cognition of the rest of humanity is an amorphous blob, a herd or ‘animals with voices’.

It could well be that the sickening depravity of the serial killer, as related in lurid detail in the media and extended and enhanced through the thousands of films, books and tv programmes on the subject, is a designed and pre-meditated attempt to lower the estimation of the human being in the eyes of the masses, filling them with fear and anxiety, which will then see a flight from freedom to the regressive solution of providing an authority figure to protect us from a darker, ubiquitous evil and keep us living safely in the light.

Except, we may be safe from the serial killer, nonetheless, it will be a different form of fear that we suffer under; not the random, isolated predator, but the jackbooted government interloper with privileges that trump our rights. And it will not be the light which we are dwelling in, but the dim squalor of abject humiliation.

