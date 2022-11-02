Under the blue skies, crossed with intermittent white trails, looking out your flat window, you decide that you would like to go in to town for a meander, a coffee and a piece of your favourite pastry. Before you leave the apartment, you check your mobile phone as to whether you can take a communal car or whether you will have to use another form of transport. Your bank account shows that you do not have enough ‘green’ pounds to purchase a licence to enter the central zone of your city with a car - you had made a similar journey last week - and so, with a shrug of the shoulder, you accept that it will be the Municipal Optimal Transport Vector, also known as the bus.

Fortunately, the local public transport app informs you that the next bus is only a couple of minutes away. Normally, the MOTV to town would be an almost nominal sum and had been since the advent of digital currencies since it encouraged people to adopt them; however, now fares have risen dramatically due to an upgrade in driverless automation. You sigh. You would take the bike but you are cycling everyday and, in practical terms, it restricts you to a three or four mile radius as far as living your life goes. Town is six miles away and you do not want to have to cycle there, pay for on-street storage, a system operating through facial recognition cameras surveilling all entrances to the central zone and relieving your bank account of a set amount depending on the time of day - the near future has an abhorrence of crowds, even busy streets it dislikes - and cycle back. You want a change. But change costs.

You make it to the stop in time. You still marvel at the oncoming vehicle: public buses are now constructed to a behemothic size, although they are never more than half-full after the Great Culling now. Their wheels effortlessly roll over the ceraceous tarmacked surfaces of the city, towering walls of glass and metal glinting in the sun, measured municipal monsters.

You step on the bus (the facial recognition system identifies you), go upstairs, look for a seat that has a good view and sit there, hearing the recognisable ping of your mobile alerting you to the deduction of the fare from your account. By using public transport, you have also been entered into a lottery - it is mandatory as it helps fund the NHS - so you might expect to have the scintilla of expectation about a possible small windfall. You don’t. The truth, one that you barely admit to yourself, is you are bored with lotteries. There is one every hour, mandated for hundreds of everyday situations such as taking a bus, a communal car, using a park, paying for increased utility services and so on. You fully expect to receive a notification within the next forty minutes that you have not won this time with an inline video showing the worthy cause you have helped likely under the umbrella of the all-pervasive health services of the country.

From your position in the bus, you watch the cyclists pedal along the dedicated bicycle lanes - a non-cyclist intrusion is a fine - and watch the few pedestrians saunter along the separate ‘foot-traffic only’ pavements. Occasionally, you see a car, driving at constant speed, either due to automated driving or the human driver’s fear of an instant charge being deducted from your virtual wallet. Having passed the minutes pleasantly, gazing out at the Smart City, you rise to go; the onboard cameras detect your movement, slowing the bus at a calibrated to pace to allow you not to overbalance - if you fell abruptly a set height a signal be sent by your smart watch to the medical services, given your diagnosis of myocarditis, whereupon an ambulance would be dispatched, inexorably charging you under the ‘pre-emptive health’ levy. Having steadied yourself and stepped down the stairs, you stand at the exit and wait for the green light to signal that leaving the bus is safe.

Off the bus and into the sunshine. A billion digital pulses transmit your presence on the street through facial recognition, mobile phone signal, smart watch and the interoperable pace-maker you had fitted to allow the AI Heart Service to manage your impaired heart, calculated beforehand, of course.

You step along the old paving stones of the Old Centre; they have now been evened to within one millionth of a centimetre to allow for sleek, streamlined traverse; each polished clean, surrounded with LED enhancements as grout, providing a flooring of repeating quadrilateral shaped light as the sun fades and into the night until daybreak (a method of using the excess electricity produced by the city’s surrounding army of renewables whose electricity cannot be stored due to lack of batteries - the environmental damage caused by lithium mining means it is too expensive in carbon credit terms). The buildings in this part of town date from previous centuries but they are now buildings without the marks of history: they are spotlessly clean, the impressions of time erased; they have been purposely permeated by a smart dust that allows them sandstone to be regulated for pressure, heat, waring - science has re-made them as potentially eternal - and to rebound the high-frequency waves more perfectly, allowing a three dimensional picture of the environs to be created in live time (this is used by virtual reality shoppers, sold to real time gamers and G4 citizen security who relays it to local and international clients).

A quick repeated beep from your smart watch reminds you that you have to re-hydrate to maintain your health status of ‘Acceptable’: failure to do so within the next hour will see an automatic deduction from your bank account to cover increased insurance costs. As it happens, you were intending to sit outside, order a water, an expresso, a sandwich and a small cake. Your next actions are determined and you quicken your pace.

It is only a couple of minutes before you are sat in a smooth steel chair, legs under a steel table, waiting for someone to take your order at your favourite eatery. The cafe is alerted to your presence through its customer recognition service which alerts them, bringing a waiter to your table with a small box that he places on the table; it projects the menu as hologram in front of you. Using your finger, the disruption to the light waves registered by the sensors in the box enable it to read what you choose; you select sparkling, fruit water, an expresso, a cricket puree sandwich and a small pastry. Normally, after submitting your order, your payment would be declined for the fruit water - it will cause you to exceed your sugar consumption for the month; for your expresso - caffeine will accelerate your heart to a level above the average permitted for your health premium; your cricket puree sandwich would be passed: the light pastry would normally be declined. You had not checked your running totals of sugars, carbohydrates, fats and additives consumption - the AI has done it for you nonetheless.

You would be disappointed, but you would make a new selection. Water. Sandwich. Oatcake. Not quite what you were hoping for when you left the house this morning. Still, it is what would be allowed.

However, today your payment is not declined and you are permitted to increase your sugar intake, accelerate your heart and eat carbohydrates to ‘excess’. You are allowed to enjoy yourself. Because, this is a significant day, for you. It is your Death Day. And this is your last meal.

One of the consequences of The Great Culling was to normalise the acceptance and practicality of death as part of ‘resource management’. You have been born into a class of people who have a rationed amount of means. Those means are collectively computed and allocated in mass to the aggregate. In your case, your myocarditis is degenerative, entailing at some time soon long term care. Given your age, economic productivity and social habits, you are predicted to call on greater resources than you are worth, social-value speaking, AI has determined. Therefore, at some point during your sandwich, your pace-maker will receive a transmission of code that causes it to stop your heart with a sharp electric pulse.

Almost immediately, the halted heart will be registered by your smart watch as a heart attack and when you slump forward in such an unpredictable way the street monitors will record it as a ‘potentially catastrophic event: probable organ failure or aneurism’: all will send a call to the emergency services. It will be too late, but the purpose is not to save your life: it is merely for show, to keep public perceptions untrammelled of how the State reacts to individual ill health or mortality. The ambulance is only to remove your body to then be delivered up to the local mortuary (alerted automatically to your arrival). You will then be liquefied within twenty four hours and used either as fertiliser or to provide taste to plant burgers. (The homo sapien recycle rate is 99%.) People of your strata seldom have funerals, fewer and fewer nowadays even have families.

Friendships are infrequent, mostly online or conducted through VR. What ‘friends’ you have will hardly notice you have gone. Often, the AI will continue your avatars as ‘bots’, interacting with others who hardly notice a difference, since they have based communication and choices on your previous habits which became an algorithm that passes as ‘you’, while your presence slowly fades from the world. Disappearances are something to be managed in order to avoid unpleasant emotional disruptions or, given the nurtured nature of citizens, causing trauma with a subsequent increase in chemicalising individuals, which in turn pollutes the water due to egestion of the serotonin-laden anti-depressants; and this all requires more resources; resources that are limited for this gradation.

Ultimately, you lived a life of no significance. You might have had a family, if so, you are probably one of the last of your economic level to do so. You more than likely lived without one for years, especially after the Great Culling. For you and millions like you, it is not the fact that you cannot become what you dream of in this new world, it is the fact that you are not able to even dream. You have lived a life of no significance, not even to yourself.

You might think this is purely imaginary. Yet the encroachment of this bright, shining anti-utopia are already beginning to suffuse significant parts of daily life and its possessive continuous intrusion progresses undeterred and unabated. What is valuable about being human is being slowly smothered by a digital embrace, promising enticements of pleasure, safety and ease, as it suffocates the soul.

We have to resist this.

MW