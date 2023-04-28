Matt Le Tissier is to be interviewed by Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos on the 4th of May, at South Leith Parish Church. If you cannot attend but would like to see, hear and engage with the event, then you can watch the livestream for FREE here.

Franz Kafka’s vision as a novelist is so profound that after almost thirty years since first reading The Trial I am still trying to grasp it. For those that haven’t read it, I won’t ruin the story except to say that a man, Josef K., awakes one morning to find people in his bedroom and himself under arrest with no explanation, only vague guidance about what he is to do and clarity about who or what has arraigned him. The rest of the novel is both an apparently absurd yet absolutely realistic account of a human being in this position. The novel can be read on the symbolic, the philosophical, the religious and literary level and is a major text in all these categories.

It is too wide-ranging, too deep a novel to try and tap anything remotely close to a comprehensive meaning, probably in a lifetime, and definitely not in a blog, as, like all great books, as we and our society change, its meaning changes with us, staying relevant and remaining deeply provoking, due to its connection with a transcendental human core. Kafka gives us Truth in such a strange manner that we both accept it and cannot accept it. We reject his characters and scenes; and then we think about them and can hardly conceive a more perfect way delivering the cool, intensity of meaning that Kafka intends.

Tens of millions of people in this country will empathise with Josef K., as millions have done in the totalitarian states of the 20th and 21st centuries, of having their privacy intruded upon by complete strangers. ‘You’ve had your Covid vaccinations?’ a receptionist at the GPs might ask, or a colleague, or a manager, or a friend. Like Josef K. being told his name by two officials of the court followed by communicating to him that he is under arrest, we are taken aback, resentful, accepting, self-hating at our acceptance and powerless. The assumptions of the situation overwhelm us and despite our correct, instinctive human reactions to try to guard our privacy, we compromise it and respond fully to our inquisitor, just as Josef K. quickly adapted to words of two strangers with a confident authority.

What impresses so much about Kafka is the vision. The Trial was written in 1915. Although secret police, detention without a court appearance and extra-judicial murder were not uncommon over the previous centuries, few artists, not Dostoyevsky in his dramatically, philosophical interrogations, captured the mundane, reasoned terror of it all. Josef K. is being persecuted, it appears, by persons unknown as a bureaucratic necessity; it is the college of small clerks that is conducting this agonising inquisition which is sapping his soul and his Will to Oppose. Everything is so, so ‘reasoned’, explicable and logical; the oppressors elucidate their actions and justify themselves to axioms, ‘legalities’ and rules of behaviour that are forever out of the reach of the helpless Josef K.’s understanding. Access to power is denied. Baseless Hope keeps the Accused suspended in indecision, like an insect in amber.

It sounds all too familiar. How regularly do we see the force of paperwork in action? ‘This can only be done if this has been done, and to do this, you should have done that.’ Computers have furthered the relentlessly efficiency and made it less prone to human error, thereby increasing its dominance and expanding its abilities into more and more of our daily lives. Likewise the codification of our existence continues, with each year bringing more laws to deal with more situations and less possibility of anyone other than a trained expert being able to navigate them and have them deliver something useful for the ordinary person. (Although, we have seen in the past three years that law can be over-ridden, if those powerful enough can control the media and the mass of people accept their message.) All of this buttressed by an officialdom that feels empowered in confidence and assertion by the rule of the next person up the ladder.

The Officers Of The Court unquestioningly assert what they believe to be the Court’s judicial rule. At no point does Josef K. find a way to challenge the imposition of the Court’s strictures and processes: he cannot find it in himself or in any of the mechanisms of the Law he is subjected to undergo. Again, like the experience of hundreds of millions after the novel’s posthumous publication who had Soviet NKVD officers appear at their door; or had the Gestapo enter their business looking to take them away; or were suddenly raided by the FBI without a warrant under the Patriot Act, then held without charge, the arrested were nearly always unanimous in passivity, ignorance of law and compliance.

And why not? From the GP’s surgery to the lawyer’s office; from banking rules about our money to accessing government services, we have been given a world that is difficult to understand and which we are told we must ‘follow the rules’ of. All these little rules, little procedures that smoothly and almost unnoticeably widen, intertwine and enwrap our lives until we are caught in their net, along with the mesh of habit and a fear of life beyond the netting.

We need to start turning this on its head. If Josef K. had thoroughly examined the uninvited interlocutors into his bedroom that morning, taken notes, taken names, full names, demanded managers’ names and accountability and quickly started his own investigation, his own proceedings, then the tragic vision of The Trial may not have been realised in the book, or, if citizens had acted similarly across the world and over the past hundred years to such a determined extent, then the gulags would not have been so full or the camps supplied with seemingly endless lines of unwilling labourers.

All that is required is a simple re-framing of the world. Authority has no Rights. None. The social contract has been broken for a long time, but, even if that were not the case, it does not change the fact that Authority no longer has authority to any right thinking person. It may have power. It may have engines of destruction and organs of persuasion; but it has No Rights. It certainly does not have our Rights.

With this insight, we now need to start to question and confront. We do not need to challenge the Gatekeeper who stands behind the last of however many gates to the Law as the fable goes within the novel itself. No, wherever the world interfaces with us is enough. If we do not see the need or the reason, then we can challenge the nurse, the doctor, the teacher, the policeman, the clerk, the civil servant, the judge, as high as it is possible to go and if that is not enough, then we organise to build further and extend higher the claim of our Rights and our demands for accountability.

