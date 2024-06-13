Saturday 15th June, 2pm. Common Knowledge is pleased to host the legendary investigative journalist and speaker of Truth to power - Sonia Poulton! Tickets here. (£11)

We all know Sonia from her long track record of work that shows she is prepared to follow the evidence where it leads and is not afraid to speak her conclusions. She was to be found daily on TNT radio but their refusal to explore all the issues thoroughly meant she is now broadcasting on her own with the freedom to question everything. (Sonia’s channel.)

Join us on a Saturday afternoon for a talk that will not be afraid to go as far as it takes to present Truth.