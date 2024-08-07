Speakeasy Comedy in August with Michael O'Bernicia
Throughout August there is a series of great comedy nights.
Tickets to see Michael as well as these ‘cancelled’ comedians:
Common Knowledge Edinburgh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sean Chalmers
Robin Zetina
Billy Watson
Kyle Lucey
Craig Campbell
and Tom Stade
Here is the link to the page - scroll down and pick your evening:
https://www.speakeasycomedy.org/
Common Knowledge Edinburgh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.