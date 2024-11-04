Common Knowledge will be holding its St. Andrew’s Day celebration of the patron saint and the national culture of Scotland.

Lest we forget, the Globalist culture is a non-culture that sacrifices everything that makes people human to be replaced by efficiency, obedience and a monitored conformity as part of ant hill society.

We reject that and instead we embrace the romance, the foolishness, the humour, the sentimentality, the tragedy and the triumph of the poems, songs, speeches and music of Scotland. We support what is ineradicably human as it has developed through history in each people and area of the world.

Join us for a night of pro-human Scottish festivity at Leith Shore!

‘O'er a' the ills o' life victorious!’