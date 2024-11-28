Celebrate an ancient nation and a traditional culture with musicians, singers, poetry and speech. A St.Andrew's Day buffet of Haggis, Neeps and Tatties (dietary requirements please email us).

Kirsty Heggie will be performing, now known as Arria Music. Formed in 2023, Arria Music, called a "great songsmith" by Celtic Connections. She began writing community focused songs concerned with spirituality, ecology and refining the story of her own journey through dark into light.

Paddy Hogg is a former local councillor and a Burns' adherent.

Glenn Telfer is a poet and an adherent of the oral tradition in poetry.

Two course meal included!

30th November - St Andrew’s Day Celebration at The Granary

Celebrations of Scotland's patron saint begins at 7pm. All are welcome.

£22 a ticket. Here.