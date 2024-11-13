Tickets for the night with Jackie Queally are going fast and you will need one to get in.

But what is the Biofield?

Google AI says: A biofield is an energetic field that surrounds and permeates the human body, and is also known as an energy field, bioenergy field, or living matrix. It's believed to be made up of the electromagnetic fields generated by the body's cells, tissues, and organs.

Google AI says: Some say that the biofield is vital for regulating physiological processes and maintaining health and vitality. They also believe that blockages in the flow of energy can cause illness, and that biofield therapies can manipulate this energy to promote health. However, there is little scientific evidence to support these claims.

Can Google be trusted? AI says it but doesn’t understand it.

Come along and learn about something that is uniquely human!

(Other events are upcoming too.)

14th November - Tuning the Biofield with Jackie Queally

Jackie Queally is a practitioner of what would be described as 'spiritual' healing, an expert on Rosslyn Chapel, Biofield Tuning and a host of other healing practices. Jackie trained with Eileen Day McKusick; a worldwide specialist on the Biofield. This is an interesting (unknown but growing) area of therapy for health and wellness.

Tickets are available here.

*

21st November - Andrew Whitley - Scotland the Bread

Scotland The Bread is a collaborative project to establish a Scottish flour and bread supply that is healthy, equitable, locally controlled and sustainable. The idea is simple: grow nutritious wheat and bake it properly close to home.

Scotland The Bread was founded in 2012 by Andrew Whitley and Veronica Burke, who had established their work at the forefront of the Real Bread movement in the UK.

Tickets are available here.

*

28th of November - Joy Warren - The Fluoride Poisonings

Joy Warren has been active against Water Fluoridation soon after gaining a BSC (Hons) in Environmental Science in 2002. She attended a Friends of the Earth meeting in early 2003 at which a medical doctor gave an account of her long struggle against hypothyroidism after moving to fluoridated Coventry. After researching the issue of fluoride’s negative effect on the endocrine system and much else, Joy became convinced that the practice of adding a medicine to drinking water was a thoroughly unethical medical practice. Part of her journey has involved excluding fluoride from her environment which was no mean feat, living as she does in a fluoridated city.

Tickets are here.

*

30th November - St Andrew’s Day Celebration

Common Knowledge will be holding its St. Andrew’s Day celebration of the patron saint and the national culture of Scotland. Lest we forget, the Globalist culture is a non-culture that sacrifices everything that makes people human to be replaced by efficiency, obedience and a monitored conformity as part of ant hill society. We reject that and instead we embrace the romance, the foolishness, the humour, the sentimentality, the tragedy and the triumph of the poems, songs, speeches and music of Scotland. We support what is ineradicably human as it has developed through history in each people and area of the world.

Join us for a night of pro-human Scottish festivity at Leith Shore!

Tickets here.

*

5th December - Comedy Unleashed

Comedy Unleashed are returning to Edinburgh after having been cancelled before and even making global headlines with their gigs in the city being pulled, but you can’t keep irreverent comedy down! They’re back with a great line-up just to set-us up for Christmas. You can book tickets here.

Or, if you don’t know and want to know more, visit their Facebook event listing.

*

14th December - A Sonia Poulton Christmas!

This year, joining us for Christmas, Sonia Poulton will be rounding-up what has happened in 2024, where we might be going in 2025 and answering your questions about it all and more.

We want our Christmas present to YOU to be the truth of what's really going on and Sonia is the perfect person to deliver it!

Join us in the afternoon on the 14th December, Saturday, for an extended talk, Q&A and conversation with the great Sonia Poulton. Tickets here.

*

Our Christmas Party will follow on from the evening with Sonia. Tickets to be released this week.

