Fifteen-minute cities in Edinburgh are soon to be trialled. There is a huge amount of building work happening in the city to make feasible that all your requirements - such as shopping, entertainment and activities - will be no more than 15 minutes away. Under other circumstances, this return to ‘localism’ would be good. A step back to an older, pre-car more human, world where a variety of distinct, diverse businesses, owned by different people, catering to a range of needs, would be on your doorstep, just like the old days.

Imagine entering a shop or café, one of a number within walking range, where you know the owner’s name, the staff’s too. You go there because it’s close; they sell that pastry you like that’s only made there or have that type of butter, sourced from a nearby dairy, that you really love and cannot get anywhere else. It’s just one of many, many outlets which are unique and particular to your district. Shopping, having a coffee, going to the Yoga class in the community hall from where your class all retreat to your favourite juice bar for locally produced kimbucha – you know the fermenter, she lives round the corner. You know them well because you’ve all lived there for years. Everything is about keeping it all local, close, permanently resident, communitarian: a longed-for reversion to the idea of a community, which had been eroded by the economic winds blowing freedom of movement, free markets, global supply chains and ‘efficiencies’ to civilisations across the globe.

It could be like this, fifteen minute cities. An opportunity to re-build the bonds between us. Except that the tiny group of people on the commanding heights of global policy who are pushing this neighbourly future seem to have an utter distaste and disdain for the bulk of humanity. And satisfying human relationships are not part of their agenda. How can we be so confident that this is true? The lies we are told betray the contempt they have for people; the surreptitious implementation of these plans, shrouded in misdirection, proclaim silently no good intention; they signal, at every step, a tightening of the centralised, technocratic noose.

The Cult-Elite, as they are sometimes named, cannot construct this world by themselves. They need others to do it for them at different levels of government and with the assistance of ‘partner’ corporations. You have to wonder, these individuals cooperating, what are they trying to achieve? A pay day? To be ‘safe’? To be initiated? Some of them are just very, very naive. They believe we need this complete top-down revolution to save a planet that is not dying. A great mass of bureaucrats, technicians and third sector workers are being marshalled through their psychological needs and cognitive dissonance to change the way we all live, transforming daily life into a manner in which no human beings have ever lived before.

Thus the result: the reality being built before our eyes is a biosecurity state in which: you’ll stay within your fifteen-minute zone; you’ll be surveilled in it; you’ll need permission to leave it, and you’ll be surveilled outside of it; and you will live there all your life. There will not be a myriad of individual shops, café or boutiques, not ‘a thousand flowers blooming’: there will be outlets that deliver the products of global corporations to your local vendors, all the same, all part of a monolithic chain, which you will purchase from or go hungry. Your body will be monitored, and instructed to exercise when necessary, to protect the NHS, of course, or you’ll lose medical care. Your spending will be controlled. Your luxuries will be rationed. The exception might be some inexpensive drug, abundantly available, to keep you in a chemicalised state , assisting acquiescence.

Simon Elmer, author of The Road to Fascism, details the construction of this society that will not only monitor us visually but shall record our emotions, our tissue, our biology, the beatings of our heart, the fibrous tentacles of our neuro-pathways and anything else in order to create a working model of every human being on the plant, processed by AI. A ‘working model’ to help us live happier lives? Eh, no, a working model to help refine a responsive, all-embracing technocracy that will probably enslave us in the most complete tyranny ever known by the most hideous and clandestine possible methods: our own fear-filled desire for comfort and safety, continually manipulated through computer-calibrated suggestions. Beyond our own solipsistic, narcissistic being, we shall dwell in a neo-feudalist state of stratified human beings - by genetics, income and intelligence testing - managed from their first breath to their last gasp. All in a comfortably predictable way.

As Mr Elmer points out, we have already taken massive steps, unnoticed by The Many, towards an undemocratic, technological society: ‘[Rishi] Sunak’s unilateral decision to impose the programmes of biosecurity and Agenda 2030 outside of any democratic process is the brazen admission that we are now ruled by international technocracies of global governance run by corporate CEOs, international bankers and government appointed technocrats’. Could anyone deny that this is not the case? Our political structures are clearly dominated by these groups. The only question remaining is discovering the capstone of who is in the Cult-Elite; who, ultimately, sits at the top of the pyramid: a scientific elite or an Establishment of Old Money families, like the Swedish Wallenberg family with their motto Imperare Sine Visibilitate (Rule Without Visibility) and their hidden ownership, according to researcher Ole Dammegard, of the NASDAQ, the internet and hundreds of electrical companies worldwide?

Shrouded in the mists of high-altitude retreats as the power brokers are, their intentions are felt on the ground of every nation on the planet. Although these plans have been in development for years and have passed unremarked or unexamined in national and local manifestos of mainstream political parties for several elections, no one has clearly spelled out to the public in simple language what the measures being trailed specifically are and what their imposition means. A health passport might make sense across an electronically connected NHS and people may consent to its reasonable aims, broadly, when present as such. Yet if they know the details, that their DNA is being harvested, sold and combined with their digital footprint to create an AI model which is itself being controlled by an AI super-computer in the name of governing people like preceding generations herded cattle, then, when you get those type of particulars, there may be some objections. But, as a sign of our withering democracy, none of our ‘democratic’ leaders explain this and no one asks.

All this did not start three years ago, however, the past three years have seen a prodigious ‘Bonfire of the Freedoms’ as Simon Elmer says. As we watch the fire consuming them rage, we have to realise that each crackling Right slowly devoured by flame into ashes in the great welter of the furnace signifies the grinding, attritional, consumptive death of the freedoms we have possessed and with them ends too the use of such antiquated and spurious terms such as ‘dignity’, ‘privacy’, ‘individual responsibility’ and ‘human meaning’.

Only by resurrecting these terms, imbued with meaning for the individual, can we resist and restore the world which is our birth-right. A free world. A human world. Simon Elmer recognises that ‘there has been a widespread moral collapse in the Western world’ which has facilitated the authoritarian-technocratic grab for power currently waging a civil war against our democratic institutions. We have to understand this and fully appreciate our situation for if the Global Bio-Technocrats win, we will no longer be on the road to Fascism; we will have arrived there.

