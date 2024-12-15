The Natural World has much to teach us about human society and the way we are controlled and manipulated. Take, for example, the case of the Large Blue butterfly that lives in the chalk grasslands of southern England and is a talisman for conservation in that area. Adult butterflies of the species lay their eggs on thyme plants and their caterpillars develop on this food plant until their third moult. At this point, if they are lucky, they are encountered by ants which are living in the area.

The ants make a superficial inspection of the caterpillars and finding that they are releasing the same chemicals as ant larvae, conclude that they are ant larvae that have strayed from the nest. They therefore carry them back to the nest, place them in the midst of the broods of ant larvae that are already being raised, and tend and feed them as if they were ant larvae, despite the huge differences in their ultimate shape and size.

The large blue caterpillar produces a sweet secretion with which it rewards the worker ants, thereby obtaining preferential treatment. It also generates sounds that mimic those of the queen ant, and as a consequence is further rewarded, since queens receive the very best care. The caterpillar supplements the food that it receives from the ant workers by eating the largest of the ant larvae, leaving the smaller ones to develop and provide a future source of nutrition. Eventually the huge caterpillar pupates and goes through metamorphosis to emerge as a spectacular butterfly, the poster boy for conservation in the area, leaving behind the carnage that it has wreaked in the nest of the ants.

The success of the Large Blue butterfly is dependent on universal deception of the ant colony, both chemical and auditory, enhanced by bribery that rewards individual workers. The deception is effective because the ants undertake only superficial examination of the caterpillar, and rely on a simple protocol for identifying friend or foe. This deception allows the butterfly’s caterpillar to trick the worker ants into providing it with shelter, protection and food, subverting their energy and effort that would otherwise have been deployed in raising the ant young. The caterpillar provides cheap rewards to individual workers to ensure their complicity and uses false virtue signalling of apparent high status and worth to obtain preferential treatment. Meanwhile it destroys the young ants, on which the future of the ant colony depends, and that should have been protected and nurtured by the adult workers.

I see many parallels between the plight of the ant societies, at the mercy of the Large Blue Butterfly, and human societies at the mercy of the various corporate entities and criminal enterprises that seek to control and bleed them of their resources, their health, and ultimately of their lives. These corporate entities and criminal enterprises rely on deception of an all too credulous public. This deception is achieved by creating an entirely false reality that is meticulously crafted, using applied psychology, to ensure popular support for, and the crushing of dissent against, the damaging and utterly immoral policies that these corporate entities and criminal enterprises wish to pursue.

The false reality is skilfully disseminated by the utterly complicit legacy media and cemented in place by a cast of bought and paid-for actors that assume the roles of politicians, influencers, academics and media intellectuals. The most effective tactics employed are co-ordinated lying and blasphemous virtue signalling, that co-opts the better nature of humans, their concern for others and for fellow inhabitants of the planet, and uses it as a weapon with which to inflict self-harm. So successful are these tactics of deception that there is public acceptance of incredibly harmful policies, such as those enacted during the fake COVID pandemic, despite the fact that they wreak havoc on those who acquiesce, and cause particular damage to the young and vulnerable who should be the most cherished in society.

The ants, relying on superficial inspections of the evidence, and programmed responses to what they find must be resigned to their fate. But we as humans should not. Above all of God’s creatures we have the imagination and ability to think critically, to see through the lies that have been concocted with such sophistry and disseminated with such evil intent by the legacy media, which is now no more than the publicity arm of the corporate parasites and criminal entities that seek to enslave us.

If we make full use of the intellect with which we have been gifted, we have the ability to unearth and interrogate the evidence that is all about us and arrive at the truth. And with that truth we can begin to see the world as it really is, and understand how we can protect ourselves, weaken the hold of those who seek to enslave us by opposing them in multiple small ways which, on their own, may appear ineffective, but cumulatively will prove very powerful. We have the opportunity to withdraw as far as possible from the existing systems that seek only to exploit, and set up our own. We have the imagination to dream of a future that celebrates all that is great about humanity, all that is authentic, all that is real, and all that is rooted in love, not fear and hate. And with this comes the duty to share the truth with all those who will hear, to dissolve the illusions that bind them to the corporate parasites and criminal entities who have no regard for their wellbeing.

At Common Knowledge we have been privileged to hear from Sonia Poulton, one of the few authentic people, who is leading the way with interrogating the lies of the legacy media, seeking the truth, and doing her utmost to disseminate that truth to as wide an audience as possible. Thanks to her efforts and those of others who are stepping into the void left by the legacy media, more people than ever are questioning how the world really works, and using the knowledge so gained to take back control. Sonia, we salute you for your courage, determination and honesty, and thank you, from the Common Knowledge community, for the hope and inspiration that you have given us all.

Professor Richard Ennos.

