Free! On the 21st September, Matthew Brown from #Together will be discussing the corruption of science. You can reserve a ticket here.

It will surprise no one in the Freedom/Humanity-First community that the central banks have been secretly hiding extra-legal powers for decades and using them to shape the economy in the direction they wanted it to go while benefiting those who would become institutional gatekeepers and sponsors of a new global order.

The Central Bank of Japan’s self-aggrandising rise, as recounted in Professor Richard Werner’s Princes of the Yen, provides a representative illustration of the movement towards dominating the ‘commanding heights’ of the economy by central banks across the world. Throughout its post-war history, the Bank of Japan had control over monetary policy with what many people would consider one important area excepted: the ability to set interest rates. This power to vary the cost of money was passed to the Ministry of Finance after the war, perceived triumph for that clerical sect over the their economic ecumenical brethren at the central bank; a humiliation for the Bank of Japan and its officials. Yet, quietly, the BoJ retained and, through secret off-the-record meetings, exerted use of the essential feature of any economy.

The Bank of Japan retained, clandestinely, the greatest and most important capacity of all - the power to create credit (money). As the years that followed would demonstrate, the importance of setting rates, or determining taxes, lags distantly behind the ability of money creation. The central bankers of Japan, by way of their policy of ‘window guidance’ - banks would find out how much credit they had to lend by attending one of the windows at the central bank - controlled credit carefully, using it to re-build Japan after the war and develop a export-orientated global powerhouse.

Japan’s ascent from war-stricken poverty amidst a barren, bombed and emaciated economy to an international leader in manufacture, textiles and computer technology was carefully crafted under the watchful eye of the ‘Princes of the Yen’ as Richard Werner calls them; the ability to set credit goals for banks being absolutely necessary to that success. However, the gain achieved was followed by implementing policies that knowingly drove Japan into the largest property boom in history and, consequently, by an economic recession which was deliberately maintained by those same bankers culpable for the monetary excesses, until they had achieved their political aims. Why?

The recession of the 1990s in Japan destroyed the Ministry of Finance, since possessing the ineffective but publicly vaunted weapon of interest rates and the failure of them to stimulate the economy, the MoF received all the blame for the malaise. It no longer existed by 2001. The internecine battle for control of the country’s economic levers was comprehensively lost and all its monetary decision-making capacity bestowed upon the BoJ. Along with the destruction of the Finance Ministry, the BoJ became independent, in line with many central banks at the time (the Bank of England was made independent in 1997).

The separation of state from power was masked by a fig leaf of accountability by which the central banks across the globe publicly covenanted a responsibility to society at large under the vague remit of ‘price stability’. At the same time another body, in the UK it was the Financial Services Authority - a similar named organisation in Japan - had obligations for banking and financial services: a job they did so well that the most blatant, overt corruption was practiced ‘legally’ and nearly took the world economy, but for massive intervention, into a greater catastrophe than the Great Depression of the Thirties in 2008.

Each step - boom, bust, austerity, Covid - allowed central banks greater control and permitted favoured corporations to leverage a near-total hegemony over the economy, all the time painting themselves, the central bankers, as innocent of any wrong-doing in the financial cataclysm; instead desperately trying their best to save people’s livelihoods. Yet, not unlike Japan in the 1990s, as Professor Werner points out, where both theory, practice and experience of the individuals actually in control of the Bank of Japan knew that expanding credit would have rescued the country from the miasma of social dislocation and all the disappointments, business failures and suicides the intentional long recession created, so too have central bankers across the world inflicted unnecessary suffering upon the globe’s peoples, for greater Ends doubtless, when targeted credit creation could have resolved the challenges faced.

The birth of the ECB shows most transparently the agenda at work. The European Central Bank’s formation was configured in the Maastricht Treaty of 1992 and lit the touch paper for central bank independence. It intended to run European banking similarly to the most successful European central bank, the Bundesbank. A ‘Bundesbank’ European Central Bank promised to repeat the post-war success of West Germany. The foundational point for this new edifice of financial stolidity towards government and all such sectional interests was the ECB’s independence.

Not withstanding the attraction of the word itself, there were, however, reasons to be cautious: the Bundesbank was not independent; it had targets set by the government, which although did include price stability also named employment and productivity as aims. It was the predecessor of the Bundesbank, the Reichsbank, the degenerate and corrupt colluder with the Nazi Party, after having robbed people of savings through inflation and then crushed them with deflation that had been independent, ruled over by the war criminal Hjalmar Schacht.

In fact, central banks, unless tightly controlled and set clear, socially-aware targets have a poor record of improving people’s lives. Perhaps this is why, with European banks forbidding its own researchers to publish anti-Euro papers and little enthusiasm for a European wide bank, the EC based its policy on a single, sole study entitled One Market, One Money…commissioned by itself and not independently checked. There was a reason for this.

Professor Werner notes that the scientific evidence was non-existent in this research document and the parameters arbitrary for each study. He goes on to cite the independent economist James Forder at Oxford University who in his paper The case for an independent European central bank: A reassessment of evidence and sources in the European Journal of Political Economy, vol 14, who shows that even by the internal standards the EC applies to show the inflation-busting credentials of central banks, the study was not consistent - a necessary if not a sufficient prerequisite for any truth to be established.

Unhappily, we are now able to see the first poisonous fruits of all this cheating, lying and manipulation over decades: the attempt to transfer all economic power to central banks, and, ultimately, one central bank to rule them all, is clearly underway. Given the track record of central bank rule, we can anticipate ‘sound economic policies’ that immiserate the populace and crush the productive capacities of any country under its sway.

Obviously, to prevent that, the opposite direction is required.

