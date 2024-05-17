Saturday 15th June, 2pm. Common Knowledge is pleased to host the legendary investigative journalist and speaker of Truth to power - Sonia Poulton! Tickets here. (£11)

Action is an interesting phenomenon. What is it really? When a person decides to act then they are attempting to shape their world to a purpose, whether that is making a cup of tea or building a skyscraper. Action is connected to the material world and tries to impinge upon and re-direct forces that would have travelled in another direction, if uninterrupted.

All actions contain within them the possibility of incompletion or resulting in unintended, and unwanted, consequences, if not even the complete opposite of what was attempted. The cup of tea that you are looking forward to supping on might be thwarted by spilling the kettle’s hot water on your foot; the skyscraper you built might collapse, destroying the area you hoped to turn into a bustling city district. There is an inherent risk in any action.

In balance to the awareness of incipient failure in any action is the belief in an action’s success. Few people, except maybe for reasons of principle or a cunning self-interest, take actions that they know will be a failure. Belief in success is a crucial component in taking action. Many times that belief is accompanied by a surety, a strong feeling, that the action can be completed satisfactorily, and, in many instances, such as making a cup of tea, it turns out to be a pretty well founded emotion.

Belief and alloyed confidence in outcome is necessary for action. So too must action be accompanied by faith in a condition of imperfect knowledge. A person acts with faith that the ‘unknown unknowns’ will not stifle and cut off the bloom of his or her intention. Faith, the confidence to not have to validate exhaustively all the circumstances that make the action possible, is a necessity of action, and, as a world littered with the wreckage of unsuccessful actions demonstrates, this faith is often misplaced. Yet, action without faith is impossible.

There are further aspects to action that are even more intimate and ethereal than the bare ones of practical logic. An action comes from an intention. An internal spring that propels a person forward to act, the force of the spring is what we would call desire. In the era of the subconscious, desire is somewhat suspect, allegedly being unknowable or having the worm of a corrupting self-interest inside the bud of vision or altruism. Often to act, is to act with the faith that the action is possible and that you are acting for the right reasons, admittedly, not everyone would care about the latter.

And, in a world where actions are ubiquitous and continuous, it is surprising to realise that, at a certain category of far-reaching, impactful actions, for the individual and society, what is more populous are the ones that are not taken. Above the everyday tasks and necessities, most intentions ‘wither on the vine’ when a budding action is contemplated: the business isn’t started; the potential partner is not approached; the new idea is not applied. A multiverse of actions fail before they even begin, poisoned in gestation by the would-be vehicle of the action, the person themselves.

Why is this? It might be good sense and practicality; action is a disrupting force in the universe and perhaps its potential, foreseeable consequences are unpropitious. Many times, the conclusion would be that the barrier to action was simply summed-up with one word: fear. We are frightened to take a capacious action. With good reason, as who can trammel-up the consequences of an action and their unknown endpoints? This awareness makes us cling tightly to the present sureties and not flaunt the punishment of ill-considered feats or recline on the wrack of constant anxiety that deeds in motion exposes us to. And so, fear permeates and penetrates any significant action like the sickly, sweet odour of a rotting flower in a room, unpleasant, intoxicating and unavoidable.

Fear. What would we be without fear? Gods or extinct? Fear, in the case of action, is multi-layered: it isn’t just the fact that an action might fail and that might usher in a series of unwanted emotions like embarrassment, shame, frustration and anger, feelings that we often want to avoid and will go some way to do so; it is the fact that it touches us heavily on the most intimate of relationships, the relationship we have with ourselves: a fundamental aspect of which is how we perceive ourselves. Multiple failed actions can lead us to judge ourselves as failures.

The risk of action is its impact on our identity. No one wants to think of themselves as coming-up short and the common approach is to act safely within set and reasonably knowable circumstances to ensure a certain degree of prosperity and self-esteem and subsequent emotional equanimity. (I do think that every desire or intention ground down as a seed does have psychological repercussions and, as the mask wearing of Covid shows, people can unconsciously think of themselves as having failed over a period of years with the concomitant self-hatred, despite their outward appearances.)

Therefore, taking an action is a cocktail of threat, as we risk the terrible judgement of ‘not being good enough’ from the Cosmos, and the elixir of anticipation’s exhilaration at potential success combined with personal growth and a fulsome appreciation of one’s abilities. There is an existential aspect to action that is often underappreciated – perhaps this is why action is, in some circles, attended by such mystery and ritual. Unsuccessful large actions can be catastrophic. Few people appreciate that small but crucial moment of forcing oneself into action when the stakes are higher than the commonplace. After Caesar had spent hours wrestling with crossing the Rubicon, having made that decision to invade Rome, I imagine that between the movement of standing still and then placing that first step into the terra firma of reality, turning it from the abstract conclusions of his mind into events of magnitude, there was a seismic shift in his consciousness as it pushed through the gauze of fear.

When taking action in the face of opposition, it is a process even more difficult and hazardous, knowing that each success will be met with a counter-action and each mistake will be exploited to drive you towards failure. It requires courage, faith and a level of assurance in your ability to persevere and to respond effectively to an individual or a party that is willing your failure. It does not take much deprivation of success before fellow-believers start to become a little thin on the ground, the whispers start, the doubts raised and spread, the smears, the pointless arguments, the lack of understanding, and a serious set-back can be like scorched-earth on what remains of the supportive eco-system. This winnowing of the tribe, the exposure and the criticism, and the melancholy and disillusioning knowledge it brings is another reason why people avoid exposing themselves to the recoil of a launched action.

Nevertheless, as many a great mind has noted, action is heroic. Action is virtue. Action is redemption. Shakespeare’s Hamlet struggled with his ability to act and acknowledged admiringly the fragility, insecurity and nobility in those taking action. Aristotle leapt over the modern-day pre-occupation with inner psychological workings and concluded that action developed character and person’s value was based on their ability to act virtuously. For Goethe, in Faust, despite his covenant with the Devil, action is what saves him from its obligations to reside in hell.

Whatever the subterranean mechanisms that cause the good and bad actions that are spewed forth onto the superficial crust of the world, it is on this realm of reality that they meet us. In our attempts to respond to bad with good by action, we accept the burden of all our limitations and risk increasing them further, and respond only so far as our mind can cast its light. We have to have faith that this will be enough.

Common Knowledge is taking the action of Going Direct with suppliers through its Reko Ring. This means producers are getting the price of their produce with no middlemen and only minimal costs applied. We hope that the community can support our suppliers and help align financial interests with the cause of good health, local independence and freedom.

To find out more, email:

localabundance@proton.me

