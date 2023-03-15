It takes vision to see what others cannot see, will not see. It takes an iron will to do what others cannot or will not do. I imagine this is very close to the psychology of the people who launched what every day, with rising excess deaths, appears to be an attempt by the self-perceived Higher Men of Old Money-Scientific-Financial-Military Elite to rule the world.

It takes quite a lot of self-regard and ego to believe that you can tame the forces of history and ride them to a destination of your choosing. A belief that you are born to rule; that you are a master of men and women.

In their minds, in our minds too, there is an association that individuals operating at this level are something closer to superhuman. So far removed, it seems to be, from everyday life. They must be persons of an all-encompassing understanding, seers of modern life. Humanity has been found wanting and they must step in.

Yet, what is so striking so often throughout history and now, is the pettiness and small-mindedness of the plans. This fact seems to communicate the peevishness and egotistical nature of the personalities that devised it. Truths about themselves that either their own vanity or their throng of flatterers conceal from them.

Control. Control is not an admirable outcome; a controlling bent is the unmistakeable hallmark of a damaged, frightened man or woman who, unable to confront their childhood and its inner fears, tries to maintain their personality’s integrity by ordering the world around them. It is a sign of weakness; a lack of faith in yourself and life.

It has its place, needless to say. It’s important to try to manage situations that are unsafe. However, we all know that this is rare and more often than not what we actually have are domineering personalities trying to protect highly nervous bodies by gathering power to themselves as a means of protection - from truths, unkind words, insignificance, invasive thoughts - from many, many things. A control freak is, perhaps surprisingly, fragile.

Inevitably, this disposition to be in charge leads to a desire to control large things and small things. What people say, what they do and where they can go. It is always right, never wrong. It fears change; it fears other people growing and developing, outshining them. To prevent this, it creates a field of headless flowers by chopping them off.

Are these not hallmarks of the Great Reset and its minions? The attempt to micro-manage people’s bodies and their finances and their desires and their self. You have to wonder, what type of human being would want this? What type of individual would see this as progress? My answer would be not a noble, humble, enlightened soul but rather a stifled, over-trained, emotionally damaged, petty and alienated individual. Unfortunately, there’s a tiny class of them co-operating together to try to achieve this.

It’s strange, the anomaly: there are countless books and papers scientifically dissecting the working class, the middle-class, women, ethnic minorities, white people, black people and so many others, where traits are analysed and conclusions drawn. A kind of de-humanising scientific narration which, in hindsight, we can see has helped pave the way - by reifying people in the minds of professional managers, officials and experts from a range of disciplines - for the ‘practical’ policies of cruelty that have and continue to be applied by the global-cult-elite. Yet, rarely is the scientific lens focused on the small groupings of true power-brokers to delineate and categorise their habits, beliefs and delusions.

What is the impact of probably not being suckled by your mother (who is probably jetting around the world), possibly never seeing your parents and then being sent off to a prestigious, elite private school at three years old? What psychological impact does it have to inherit a mantle buttressed by cold, aloofness and an understanding that preserving family wealth is the prerogative?

There are many questions to ask about the psychic development of those that hold inherited power in our society and probably some very interesting answers to do with hidden sado-masochistic tendencies, denial and schizoid personality structures. However, what we can say for certain is that two traits generated are entitlement and control. Not unique to the top oligarchs, in fact it’s fairly widespread, still, it becomes dangerous because they are in a position to act out their psychological features and needs on the rest of society.

‘Only a Slave wants to be Master’ - intensive education subordinating you to the ambition of your ancestors and their mottos combined with God Knows What else could, ironically, create an individual who is more of a truncated, slavish person rather than the all-conquering, genius that a sycophantic media projects. Thus, unconscious of their hurt, these ‘privileged’ individuals ingest the only possible redemptive fantasy for them - dreams of being the Master - and in turn, having the means, try to make fantasy the reality. People like Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great, Napoleon, when we look beyond the burnished reputations, do indicate that such mental lacerations seek healing in these directions. (Needless to say, much less talented and able people have tried to satisfy similar drives in the same manner - cabinets of government ministers, for example.)

These possibilities of cult-elite rearing are not really explored in a thorough, consistent way anywhere. If they were, then perhaps people would be less intimidated by the image of the wealthy and powerful; they might even question their actions, status and achievements. Looking at the WEF crowd, since they are more recognisable than the true, hidden cult-elites - Bill Gates seems to be a traumatised, non-programmer; Anthony Fauci appears to be a failed scientist; Klaus Schwabb is a man whose intellectual content is apparently supplied by academics from all over the world with little contribution from him; the politicians in their train are noticeably untalented as politicians who can drive through their own agenda - Trudeau, Ardern, Sturgeon, Johnson, Blair, Macron, Clinton, Obama, Draghi, all of them, simply apply policies that have been designed by global think tanks; funded by wealthy sponsors and foundations. None of them are capable of making the ‘political weather’ or taking a situation and becoming an agent of change.

The pettiness of those that would rule is demonstrated by a simple fact: it could all be done differently in a process that enriches humanity. We could have freer, cleaner energy - better health - better communities - higher educational attainment - and more. We could live in a mutually satisfying, happier and more creative world. Yet their obsession to be in charge, to be someone and the concomitant pettiness and cruelty makes it a world of scarcity, misery, suffering and too-early deaths. It’s time to start examining more thoroughly who is in charge and who wants to be in charge because we can no longer pay the price their needs are charging.

Matt Le Tissier is coming to Edinburgh in May. Join us as we listen to his views and celebrate those that put humanity first, who resisted lockdowns and attempts to shut down different opinions. Buy a ticket here.