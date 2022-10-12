A growing cynicism towards people as moral beings is implicit in legalistic doctrine with its presumption of men and women as solely egoistic creatures motivated by punishment and reward. Consequently, the legislature becomes the supreme tool for shaping society and that body’s acts a considered deliberation in defining good and bad as synonyms for gratification and discomfort. Thus, society gives scope to the courts to define right and wrong, thereby losing the sense of those intangible, non-material qualities that make people better than simply organisms that respond solely to punishment and reward, like animals, or bacteria moving to light and avoiding dark.

Our trumpeted progress in establishing the ‘rule of law’ has disguised the fact that men and women are woefully reduced by an absolutist faith in, and a delegating of morality to, the Law. When it becomes more important to not be ‘breaking the law’ rather than being an ethical being, or if ill-spirited or immoral actions are socially tolerated due to them not being illegal or there was a failure to prosecute, for whatever reason, then people have forsaken the finer feelings that inform moral considerations and have subsumed themselves to the ideology of Legalism.

An attitude cultivated by Legalism judges all actions by whether they will ultimately be found guilty or not guilty by a jurist, if unlucky enough to be apprehended. Stealing a pension fund is permissible if a court cannot prosecute due to legal chicanery; the fear of being a murderer is not that one losses one’s identity, kills another human, wounds a family but that one might be caught, prosecuted and found guilty; and, we know all too well, using experimental vaccines on a population is tolerable if the law excuses liability. Human morality becomes a form of cynical rationalism where the individual ego calculates what will increase pleasure and avoid pain; what can safely be gotten away with and what cannot.

In such a society, its own law-making is jaundiced and sceptical. Tired. Weary. It determines punishment and reward through legalised methods to achieve certain outcomes, believing that the application of sensory stimuli will lead to one result, another form of stimulus will produce a different outcome, in effect training a human being as you would a dog. This idea of governance through the twin potentiates of pleasure and pain is not a new idea; it has been mouthed by every jurist and legal philosopher since ‘civilised’ government was attempted even before the Ancient Greeks - what is Heaven and Hell but a very early attempt to secure individual submission to these dual impulses? In the modern world, the power to bring these twin forces to bear has reached frightening proportions as algorithms can compute doses of pleasure and pain in the lightest of shades, or the most powerful of impressions, to excite the human being from reaction to reaction, barely comprehending what is happening, to another’s desideratum.

What is important to note is that the previously described conduct is concurrently legal and immoral. It is a law that is separated from morality, made possible by an acceptance of Legalism that divorces moral reasoning from full public debate. The higher ideals which stokes law’s zeal and illumination are hardly taken seriously, they’re ignored or laughed at. A metaphysical world, where words like ‘honour’, ‘truth’, ‘generosity’ and more have meaning, or an all-encompassing moral cosmology where the goals of a civilisation can be evaluated, is lost. The danger is obvious. Two elements of society, the governors and the governed, each morally crippled, symbiotically feed off each other like self-destroying parasites: the sardonic sophisticates that comprise the hierarchs believe the appeal to values merely a hypocritical sally by people who want power without responsibility, luxury without effort and possess a resentful entitlement; the People, seeing the corruption, Janus-faced deeds and unwarranted privilege of those above, are rendered powerless by the network of connections that shut them out, suspect one another of falsity, and disingenuously pay lip-service to public morality. Both believe in the paramount importance of the law as a replacement for a strong, integral, value-laden individuality, expecting ‘someone else to’ do the work.

The paradigm of Legalism neuters bold thinking. Philosophy students are often introduced to problems of morals, specifically the morality of contract, through the dilemma of the soldiers in the foxhole. There are two soldiers in a fox hole who are waiting for the enemy to attack. If they both fight, they may survive but each could die. If one runs away and the other stays and fights, then there is a good chance the escaping soldier will live but the remaining soldier will die. If they both run, there is a strong possibility that both will be run to ground and be executed. As egocentric individuals, the calculation has to be made by each soldier on the basis of ‘What’s in it for me?’ and their best approximate result evaluating generally unknowable factors. In the legalistic mass mind, this type of computation is part of every day life, extending from how a car is driven to the application of Game Theory that has a nation estimating how many losses in the millions they can sustain while inflicting nuclear holocaust on another.

However, previous societies that acknowledged their rich metaphysical heritage as an emotional reality and as an active, integral part of their identity, would far more easily solve the riddle the soldiers faced. It would be dishonourable, a mark of eternal shame, to abandon a fellow human in such circumstances; their finest, noblest feelings would require that they both stay and fight. If one tried to leave, then the other would be perfectly entitled to shoot the deserter as a servile, treacherous and debased person, who cared nothing for values such as honour, duty and comradeship. Depending on circumstances, they could agree to flee, but the same moral framework would insist on mutual consent. In this worldview, pleasure, pain and survival are not ultimate objectives, but each one merely a cog in an argument which turns on a range of metaphysical gearings.

Underlying Legalism lies a negative view of the world. Only the material realities of this world matter. Guilt, innocence, a clear conscience are all fictions when held up against a ‘Not Proven’ verdict. This is possibly the more extreme version of the worship of law; the everyday banal truth for the majority is that fear and the shrinking of the human soul’s capacity supports Legalism. A cowering public that constantly seeks redress from the courts, spineless in their own moral advocacy, invites a supine, misanthropic ruling class to change the rules of the game as they see fit to achieve silent horrors, using, unspoken in these exact terms, the Nazi rubric of' ‘law is Law’.

This is an inversion, of moral laws supplanted by legal doctrine. A perversion. Only a debased society could promulgate this type of thinking widely and what civilisation can be more defiled than the one that produced the bureaucratic murderer, the doctor-killer and the indifferent, casually sadistic camp guard…or the vaccinator; the GP child-injector; the lockdown bureaucrat; the mask-wearing citizen?

We must seek a balance. Law is useful. Values are necessary. It fuels and energises the assignees of Justice whether officially ordained or res publica inspired to redress grievance to the individual or body politic. Nothing is more important than seeing through the ‘imaginary rules’ of law in order to regain our sense of self-worth and renewed optimism in our capacities.

MW