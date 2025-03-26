*

*

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.