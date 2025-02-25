Common Knowledge’s conference on Saturday was filled with information that the citizens of a democracy should want to know, if they care about how and who governs them.
We were lucky to have Craig Houston along as one of the podcasters interviewing some of our speakers. Here are a couple of his videos.
Common Knowledge Edinburgh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pamela Thomas’s is harrowing of how her brother was treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Professor Martin Neil’s video is a shocking recounting of the statistics which showed no serious illness in circulation.
‘My brother’s signature was forged.’
‘There was no pandemic’
There videos are very accessible to the general public and even those that want to forget might find them interesting as they discuss the issues in a practical and human manner.
We hope you will share them as part of our push to be #activelyprohuman.
Thanks for this. I had a ticket for the event but unfortunately had a night of total insomnia beforehand and was completely wrecked by the morning, so knew I wouldn't make it through a whole day. I wasn't expecting to hear much I hadn't heard already but was hoping to meet some local kindred spirits. I see that you have called it #1 - it would certainly be good if there were a #2 that I might actually make it to!
There are also a fair few videos within my substack if anyone wants to know more on what happened during the panic-demic lockdown of 2020 in Scotland.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newwhat-happened-in-scottish-care
Given the event was busy and the inquiry is still ongoing i hope it is not a one off and more awareness raising can be done in other big cities in 2025.