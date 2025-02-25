Common Knowledge’s conference on Saturday was filled with information that the citizens of a democracy should want to know, if they care about how and who governs them.

We were lucky to have Craig Houston along as one of the podcasters interviewing some of our speakers. Here are a couple of his videos.

Pamela Thomas’s is harrowing of how her brother was treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Professor Martin Neil’s video is a shocking recounting of the statistics which showed no serious illness in circulation.

‘My brother’s signature was forged.’

‘There was no pandemic’

There videos are very accessible to the general public and even those that want to forget might find them interesting as they discuss the issues in a practical and human manner.

We hope you will share them as part of our push to be #activelyprohuman.