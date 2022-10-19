Over two thousand years ago the Greek rhetorician and philosopher Theophrastus wrote a series of sketches of men defined by a single characteristic. Traits like penuriousness, cowardice and impudence were classified and explained. In each portrait, Theophrastus defines the quality, describing one or more situations and then depicts the consequential behaviour in biting, ironic sentences.

Two millennia later, the populace still regularly define their fellow human beings with a single peculiarity. ‘He’s an idiot’, ‘She’s a miser’ are often the beginning and the end of one person’s description of another. But can we do a little better than dismissive flat characterisations? With all the psychology and philosophy between us and the Ancient Greeks, can we not distinguish some points or add some insights to our commonplace assumptions? Given the crisis of ‘the human’, do we not have to?

Stupidity is two-fold. Firstly, it is the inability to learn from one’s own experiences in spite of repeated, identifiable situations. The Stupid Man is someone who receives an unsolicited phone call from a person claiming to represent a respected institution. After they have confirmed details, our hero is informed that money is owed. Subsequent discussion revolves on him being frightened by financial penalties or imprisonment, all unsubstantiated. Unable to see the deficiencies in the argument or question the grounds of these charges, he will pay the money requested. The following week he will receive a poorly worded, badly presented, extremely dubious letter from a supposed public company. Again, there is a demand for settlement of such and such, and, once again, a threat of increasing pecuniary punishment or, causing no little stupefaction to the Stupid Man, incarceration. Once more, the unlearned man, resistant to all previous proof, pays! ‘What a fool!’ say his friends privately to one another when he tells the story to them expecting sympathy for his mistreatment, while they either outwardly commiserate though silently aghast at his supreme blockheadedness or curl their lips suppressing mirth. Already they are beginning to relish the story they will tell to others at his expense.

The second aspect of stupidity is more abstract. The Stupid Man lacks the ability to take a simple fact and extrapolate its meaning in conjunction with other simple facts to give a plausible, even necessary conclusion. The stupid man will watch the television report of crops failing across a continent and say, ‘It will be harder to get bread there’. Never does he think that his bread will be scarcer and more expensive. He will see a neighbour who is a victim of irrational prejudices, constantly being tormented by others - his garden is vandalised; his family is harassed and his person is molested - and the Stupid Man will critically denounce him for being so unfriendly as not to give a ‘Hello’ when he passes him in the street. Upon hearing that a family member has a bad case of dipsomania and has gotten themselves laid-up in a hospital bed, he will visit the hospital and to the straitened, horizontal patient he will smile, produce from his jacket a small quarter bottle of whisky, pour him an amount into a plastic cup, accompanied by the words, ‘Just to cheer you up!’, knowing that alcohol has always made the relation good company.

Stupid never learns; Stupid never thinks. It just mouths wisdom after the fact, based on someone else’s conclusion.

Of the first instance, we have not been short of illustration over the past two years. As a society we have a collective experience of medical negligence. Every person knows that poorly tested drugs exist. They know that many, many people have been injured by medicines that were not adequately examined or that ill-effects only became apparent after a period of time for new-to-market products. Yet when a new type of ‘vaccine’ is issued: one that cannot have been rigorously tested and has not been in use long enough for adverse events to make themselves known, people rush to take it. Millions of us knew that public opinion for war has been manufactured with intense propaganda, exaggerating danger and presenting false dilemmas, although so much of what we were told is eventually shown to be a lie. Yet when the exact same manipulative techniques are blatantly applied to encourage ‘vaccination’; the same journalists, politicians, businessmen and institutions that deceived us previously tell us to ‘get vaccinated’, once more, people fall for it. Awareness of how groups in society are marginalised, documented, herded together and then murdered is taught in the schools - Jews in Nazi Germany, African-Americans in the Deep South - yet the exact same policies are threatened towards the unvaccinated in sinister serpentine statements, even partially enacted: there is no outcry from human rights groups, human rights lawyers or the mass of ‘Progressives’.

Of the second form of dunderheadedness, lamentably again, there is no shortage of exhibits. To be told to wear a mask on entering a restaurant and to do so; to be allowed to take it off when seated and to do so; then to be told to put it back on when you go to the toilet and to do so, this represents a failure to reason that an aerosolised virus will exist as easily at four feet from the ground as it will at six feet. The voluntary rolling-up of one’s sleeve to receive a ‘vaccine’ in the belief that by doing so the ‘pandemic’ will end, when, time after time, it is shown that cases and deaths increase despite these injections, and that, currently, we as a society are breaking records for excess deaths post the initial roll-out of the vaccination programme, demonstrates an inability to entertain two contradictory ideas, discerning the fact, and reasoning to a necessary conclusion.

‘Stupidity’ is not rare. But when we reflect on the thoughts and actions over the past couple of years, instead of a single yarn of dull-witted behaviour, we find, if we are prepared to be understanding and practise empathy, multiple threads of emotions that have spun together to produce the above. A complex web of experiences, emotions and intentions uphold the actions of ‘stupidity’. There is a combination of drives, memories and need that has shaped the barely comprehensible social interactions of immediate history.

In this light we must ask, does a truer model to explain the Stupid Man exist? Perhaps. In a world of expertise, it is difficult to master one topic due to the constant proliferation of material on it; having a serious working knowledge of several is near-impossible. Due to this, in our modern civilisation, institutions are founded to retain and refine knowledge in order to advise both government and People. Here then, we see the Stupid Man is more of a pragmatist - he has to trust experts since there is little chance that he will be able to attain the understanding of a subject that a collection of individuals have devoted their lives to. His pragmatism is trusting, too trusting possibly, still there is a common sense case for his belief.

Another factor maybe the unique social relationships that presently exist. Technology has accelerated the isolation of the individual human being, offering only a hollowed-out, barely meaningful communication in return. Sporadic loneliness is a permanent part of our condition; however, without the forced requirements of shopping in person, working with others at a specific time and place, or being rooted and dependent on a wider group, often the citizen of the 21st Century finds himself cut adrift. Instead of this potential for independence freeing us from oppressive cultural traditions and calling upon the latent qualities of the individual to be developed, there is a stampede to conformity in a multitude of areas and a desire to shelter oneself in acceptable opinions. People are haunted by the fear; the fear of the amorphous mass of judgement which exists everywhere and nowhere, its scales of evaluation not quite knowable, weighs heavily on us all.

The donning of the mask for the Stupid Man was an attempt to assuage lonesomeness, connect in a crisis with his fellow human being, enter into a feeling of mutual struggle, and to escape the terrible, spiralling anxiety of being brought before an unknown bar, examined relentlessly by a frowning magistrate of the Mind and pronounced ‘Guilty!’ to the charge of who knows what except it being what you are. Alienation, shame combines with hope of contact to force the psyche into accepting a blatant absurdity.

On top of this, other emotions intertwine and who knows how far the threads reach? The desire to be ‘good’ because a parent hit you when you were ‘bad’; the paralysing fear of death, even the suggestion of it, due to abandonment in the early years; feelings of inferiority due to school ground bullying and an overwhelming desire to ‘fit in’; a quiet despair of your own ability to understand causing a capitulation to the experts; a dread of confrontation born by a terrifying father whose rages had you fleeing for your life. Perhaps the Stupid Man is not so stupid. Perhaps he is simply damaged.

Families that are fractured; schools that train obedience; medicine that is too quick to medicate; institutions demanding bland acquiescence, the Stupid Man does very well to avoid anything but minimum distortion to his mind and soul. After the recent Covid measures, we can sombrely acknowledge that the majority live with not a little psychological wreckage in their lives.

In his book The Body Keeps The Score the psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk notes quite simply that trauma victims ‘cannot learn’. Overcoming traumatic experience is incredibly ‘simple’: exercise, breathing, an empathetic relationship and speaking your truth will do it. Yet a brain that cannot grow due to trauma means that person is trapped. They cannot think clearly. They cannot reconcile disparate thoughts. Two realities are held in their minds at the same time. They are schizoid. Their needs are coloured by desperation and panic, fear and shame; and, they are alienated: from institutions, from people, from family and friends, and, like Franz Kafka, even from themselves.

The binal stupidity of the Stupid Man is trauma. And it is no exaggeration to say that until hundreds of millions of people can recognise their trauma for what it is, then there will be much more ‘stupidity’ to come. Unlike Theophrastus’s thumbnail portraits, any description of them will not be wittily sardonic caricatures, but of tragically inhibited human beings walked slowly with compliance from their injured Selves to their own destruction.

MW