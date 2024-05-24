Saturday 15th June, 2pm. Common Knowledge is pleased to host the legendary investigative journalist and speaker of Truth to power - Sonia Poulton! Tickets here. (£11)

The announcement of the UK General Election only impresses with greater force of perception upon the understanding the dismal lack of any political party or person to which an individual who cares about freedom and the cancerous spread of government, hand in glove with corporations, can vote for to entrust them with determining our lives and a future that is recognisably human.

There is only one thing worse than the pet of the World Economic Forum and EU adherent Rishi Sunak being prime minister and that is the catamite of globalism Keir Starmer becoming it in his place. At this point Labour, a party that is now unrecognisable from even the imperfect days of Nye Bevan and Harold Wilson, is twenty points ahead, more or less, and in the First Past the Post system in Britain that can mean a mass clearance of the opposing party’s MPs.

There is a chance that the Labour Party could be sitting on a majority which numbers over one hundred and fifty MPs. This majority would allow the Labour Party to take the country in which ever direction it chose, with only feeble, lame acts of parliamentary defiance possible by those on the other green benches – not that there is much dissimilarity amongst them.

Starmer is ruled by neophyte of the temple of Mammon Tony Blair who does the bidding of unknown persons, although the internet rumour has long been the Rothschild family, who they, in turn, may be the handmaidens of even more ancient patrimonies. Not to say that the system or the power pyramid is a monolithic, top-down command structure; it is probably more accurate to see it is a structured form within which rivalries, interests and resentments writhe and seethe relentlessly.

Whoever or whatever individuals or collective has excessive influence over the direction of the UK, we can be sure that it is an undue influence and that it views its role as managing the populace for its own ends rather than facilitating the higher hopes and ideals of the citizenry – not that many of them have not sunken into a degenerative form of careerism and money-grubbing that is rotting society from within. Keir Starmer will be their point man.

Look at where we are! The presumptive prime minister of the country cannot bring himself to acknowledge the biological reality of a woman, or have the wit to recognise it with appeasing and soothing caveats to the activist minority that are now the hands and legs of the Labour Party on the ground. He lacks the dimensionality to do anything other than regurgitate the ideological dog’s breakfast he’s been fed. More seriously, he cannot define a genocide, which, regardless of your opinion on the war in Gaza, is, by established definition, what is happening. He can’t identify a war crime. But then, as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, he could not even distinguish a paedophile from a children’s entertainer, despite evidence passed to him.

The rest are no better. The Conservatives have, belatedly, started the attempt of appeasing their voter base by taking action against illegal immigration and make noises about resisting the autocratic march of the accumulation of power by globalist corporations and political entities, all too half-heartedly. The Liberal Democrats, so liberal they’ll soon be celebrating cannibalism as diet-diversity under the slogan of ‘my body, my choice’, have only one good policy: no digital IDs, though how that stance can be maintained when they support the loss of every other right under the Green Agenda remains curious.

The Greens are Insane. They talk more about gender rights than they do about the environment and have done so for years. The SNP in Scotland have managed to co-operate enthusiastically with their own neutering by the blade of their own corruption. Palid Cymru, the Welsh nationalist party, are disastrously Woke. And the Reform Party, led by Richard Tice, a fairly polished performer, suffers from a lack of credibility given his imprecations to take the vaccine and the general suspicion that he is a straw man stuffed by the hidden helmsmen of the nation.

There are, independent candidates aside possibly, no politicians to vote for. There has never been a bleaker electoral view.

What can we do, those that want to preserve freedom, a human world and the rights required to allow people to have an autonomous dignity?

This is not an easy question to answer as the possible solution, to register a protest by not voting, might exactly be what is wished for by those aspiring to discredit the system of the nation state and harness it to autocratic institutions that they would put in place of it.

Yet, if we do vote for someone, we are then legitimising a system that capitulated, both knowingly and unknowingly in parts, to the prescription by the global hegemons behind the curtain to frighten then inject with effects unknown the entire population, including children and babies. Such a system does not deserve to exist.

Or does it? I remember leafleting an area warning about the vaccines and the outrage on Facebook that some ‘nutter’ had been round the area was searing. The People are their own worst enemy, so why not let them vote themselves into the abyss?

That aside, if the turnout is low, then it is a Pyrrhic victory for the winner and an obstacle to their implementation of any agenda, as well as a clear signal that a collapse in public confidence is imminent, which, unfortunately, may be the desideratum of the oligarchs.

It’s a dilemma. Focusing on building alternatives is paramount, but while we do so, we still have to live in a shared society.

The system should work, yet, the constant interference with it by non-democratic elements mean that its capacity to deliver satisfactory, sensible outcomes has diminished hugely and continues to decline.

Given the predicament, it is my intention, at present, to go into the ballot station and write on my ballot a few choice words about the vaccines, mandates, lockdowns and the dire state of the representatives. I may even put a mark next to candidates to ensure that the Returning Officer has to debate my ballot paper with all prospective representatives and their agents as to whether the ambiguous mark constitutes a vote, not allowing it to be rejected outright and binned as a spoiled ballot.

My vote would be worthless, however, for a few seconds perhaps, my voice will be heard by a handful of people, one of whom will sit in parliament. That’s probably all that can be hoped for as we repine our poverty of choices and look to build towards something better.

