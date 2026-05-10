***14th May, Thursday - Francis O’Neill - Psyops of the New World Order***

(Speaker will appear online to an in-person audience at our venue or via a link to an online audience.)

In-person tickets are here. Join us online! Tickets are here.

Listening to the early analysis of the results from the local elections in England, it is pretty apparent that most journalists and politicians still do not get it. Although the traditional parties are imploding, the other parties that try to sell themselves as offering a radical alternative are inspiring little of hope or enthusiasm to tens of millions across the land.

I’m not sure it is registering with all voters consciously, but there’s a strong sense that they want radical, system shattering, change; change, indeed, that is so radical the voters are likely frightened of it themselves, or find it impossible to truly believe in its possibility. Until it arrives.

In England, there is probably a significant majority, when you drill deep down into their beliefs, that wants to reverse the decades of diversity and inclusion and multi-culturalism, and return to a world that resembles an Agatha Christie novel.

Reform, who are the big winner of these elections in all areas, are a party that, in the mind of their supporters for the moment, will return Britain to what it once was; an idea that when teased out to reveal itself in full means a reversal of the policies of Global Citizenry, promoted to compliment Global Capital, inaugurated by the Blair government. Unusually, in the mind of its enemies, Reform’s supporters’ aims are correctly identified – they do not misunderstand their underlying desire to have a culturally and ethnically ‘cohesive’ state of affairs - but they view such a political project as ‘fascist’.

The problem for Reform, which I think will become apparent in the next couple of years, is they membership and its voters are straight-forward, probably personally quite nice, ethno-nationalist conservatives, whereas the leadership are politicians who are at their core timid, conniving, conventional supplicants of international finance. Remember Nigel Farage’s venal, cynical positioning on vaccines, the Muslim vote, deportation and even populism!

As events spiral out of control, it will be clearly seen that they are not a true alternative but one more barrier buttressing Establishment power and another vehicle for implementing the policies that their voters continuously reject.

The traditional parties fail to grasp any of this: the degree to which their ‘nativist’ support would like to achieve a Britain for the British. They do not understand that, as a preliminary step to this demographic ‘restoration’, a strong consensus exists among an even larger number of voters for national sovereignty to be restored, a policy ripe for harvesting vast swathes of votes for the party that can convincingly offer this, as the denizens of the UK reject a global state with ‘regions’ or ‘cities’ as instruments of governance. I heard only one commentator grasp a fraction of this as they pored over the detritus of the People’s march to political expression.

Both wings of the Uniparty fail to comprehend that millions and millions of people view the country they live in as something alien to them and they want it ‘back’. As do so-called disruptor parties like the Greens and Reform remain blind to this yearning, offering either ridiculously absurdist versions of ‘progress’ - political representatives that can’t speak English; or pallid symbolic actions such as firing inclusion officers.

It is possibly only Restore, the political party founded by Rupert Lowe, that comes close to articulating the grievances and the unspoken urges of the deeply dissatisfied masses in the UK, and their wish to see a government that would upend the accepted norms of the past forty or fifty years, possibly further back than that, and establish a new social order.

Politicians and journalists, aside from always trying to smooth over worrying statements, lying by omission and re-framing data into misdirection, never appreciate how important it is to feel at home for an individual person. In fact, they view such ordinary, simple feelings with contempt. They are not sophisticated enough for them, not intellectual enough. There’s no money or power in selling it. It’s not exciting, like technological progress.

Nonetheless, I sense a deep desire for it. Whether it’s in nostalgia, the lack of a creative well-spring in the culture, or in the innumerable overweight, drugged and sick looking people who wander around every city, town and village in this country looking sad and lost. This unfulfilled desire is destroying them. People want something they feel they’ve lost.

Home. People want to feel at home in their country. They want to feel at home in their communities. They want to feel relaxed. They want to feel that it is not only a place where they have ‘rights’ to express themselves as a cold, legal formula, but where they feel comfortable expressing themselves, where their opinion is valued as part of the culture AND they can in return listen to and value others.

They do not want a politics that is an unending ideological war. They do not want relationships where they might say the ‘wrong thing’ because it does not fit with the current thinking. They want to be able to say, ‘You know, I think there’s something more to this war in Ukraine than Putin being the next Hitler’, without being called ‘Hitler’ themselves. They want a world of well-established norms grounded in human nature and shaped by a culture that is real, long in duration, rich and one which they can love. One which their imagination can extend back generation after generation and feel empathy with its struggles, its achievements, its inventions and its individuals, because they are connected by blood, by stories, by institutions, by feeling.

This is not on the agenda of any political party and so no political party is meeting this need. In fact, all they promise to the ordinary person is that this need will be denied again and again for the foreseeable future. And that people are wrong for wanting it at all. Yet a need cannot be denied. Kick nature out the front door and it comes in through the window, even if it has to break in.