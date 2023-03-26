Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

Around forty-two million people in the UK took the vaccine. There are about twenty million unvaccinated and ten million of those are adults, so it’s been reported. These are sizable numbers. These figures are not just a political base, in any election of the past forty years, if those numbers of unvaccinated had voted for a party, that party would win. If we include the people who have converted from being pro-covid vaccination to declining all future vaccines, even regretting the original injections; it would be an unprecedented landslide of epic proportions.

With these types of figures, we should, as a distinct grouping, have far more representation than we currently have. We, the pro-human and pro-freedom constituency, could have people openly supporting our values at every level in government. Yet we have almost no one who will give a public voice to our concerns, nevermind actually implementing policies that push forward our aims.

Instead, we have a vast flotilla of little groups captained by a few activists sitting on a vast sea of silently supportive people who are unwilling, so far, to get involved. Very few of the small ships carrying the type of civic progress we want to see are communicating with each other. Each one has individuals with a range of expertise, insight and skills, and provenly independent minds, yet they are not able to take the next steps: growing in size and building effective, working relationships with others.

Part of the problem could be the circumstances which has birthed them: a gargantuan, near-monolithic state has clicked its fingers, applied its organs, and the mass of ‘citizens’ have unthinkingly followed its imprecations. No wonder any opposition conceives itself as opposing through small, disparate, decentralised, very loosely affiliated, autonomous platoons. Any type of disciplined, centralised resistance is eyed very suspiciously, many fearing it could be easily contained and hi-jacked, or, if successful, be as totalitarian as that which they hope to overcome.

Another factor causing reticence to some kind of unified approach is different interests do not see where they overlap and can make common cause. Those with concerns about gender ideology are blind to what complements with those opposed to Fifth-Generation cellular technology and neither see what they have in common with Bitcoiners, permaculturists or those trying to abolish taxation. Nonetheless, these movements have underlying mutual values and cross-over aims; however, they do not recognise this and continue to sail apart, none acknowledging the others, yet their sails are billowed by the same winds.

Even from a limited, individual perspective, I have lost track of the numerous groups that have launched, tacked around for a while, then sunk or grounded due to infighting, stagnation or a lack of direction. Even those associations that have kept going as more than just protests groups, developing some sort of political agenda to coalesce around, have found it heavy-going to gain traction and momentum.

This is why, as far as Scotland is concerned, Common Knowledge’s event with Matt Le Tissier is important. Scotland has been one of the most reluctant countries in Europe, forget the UK, when it comes to divesting itself of the fear, the unanimity of opinion around covid measures and opening itself up to a reasoned debate. The groups and individuals that did resist have had to do so being more marginalised and more isolated than in many other places.

Thus, a community occasion with one of the few public voices that stood-up against the light-touch, nudge tyranny, supplemented by ‘hard-hitting emotional - frighten the pants off everyone’, of the behavioural psychology unit, is an opportunity on many fronts.

All over the Lothians, the Central Belt and Greater Glasgow, there are satellite towns and small villages where secluded, lonely individuals, couples and families were cut off from those around them unable to board the many-carriaged train of hysteria, exaggeration and urgency powering through their area. Yet, if they can make the journey to Leith, gathering in a large group of similar-minded people will be satisfying, fortifying and, hopefully, open up some new relationships, allowing new communities of value to form.

In terms of the subject of this blog, it presents the chance for parties with specific aims to come together. Common Knowledge are inviting all those individuals and groups who care about truth, reason, love, courage, freedom and a pro-human future to attend and speak about what they are trying to achieve in a dignified and positive manner. We hope that fellows in the revolt against a global, homologous culture and economy hear each other and understand the common ground they stand on together.

This is not to attack or dismiss the importance of decentralisation, autonomy, freedom: this is the core of what we all want to achieve. But we need more co-operation, appreciation of what is unifying, a multi-pronged but linked approach that can coordinate to our goals. Otherwise, we bob along on the waves, harmless and ineffective, whilst on the horizon armed frigates power towards us.

And, finally, given all of the above, and probably more important than any other consideration; it is time to celebrate. We’re not celebrating victory, far from it. We’re celebrating still being here and being able to make choices, of still being in the fight. Whatever is coming, probably will be traumatic enough, therefore we should begin to celebrate every achievement in order to motivate us as well as remind ourselves of what we are fighting for - human happiness, humanity, effort, love, courage, optimism and freedom. Gleefully appreciating Matt Le Tissier and his success so far despite the pressure and abuse he was and is subjected to, is a good way to appreciate our own achievements over the past three years and a place to start building a stronger social force capable of improving our lives.

Common Knowledge blog posts will increase over the next couple of months as we try to promote this event.