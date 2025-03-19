20th March - It All Starts With Our Food - Permaculture: Angus Soutar

Tickets!

Permaculture Rockstar, Angus Soutar, will be talking to us about the most important medicine: our food.

As a myopic governing class leads us further and further into The Global Machine, how can we recover the health of our society and the planet as a whole? The answers may lie closer to home than we think. Angus will make the case for taking control of our own food supply, and invite discussion on how we can overcome the current obstacles. Tickets here.

*

22nd March - DJ, Writer and Investigator - Mark Devlin - The Music Conspiracy

Mark Devlin returns to Edinburgh to kick off his latest tour exploring the many layered truth of conspiracy and corruption in our culture.

Mark has exposed the Tavistock links to many of the world's most loved bands. The coincidences that signal a conspiracy have been too numerous. The intelligence services have reached their tentacles into what we once supposed was just innocent artists offering us their creative outpourings. Nope. It's darker and dirtier than that. Find out how deep it all goes on the 22nd. Tickets here.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.