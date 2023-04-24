Matt Le Tissier is to be interviewed by Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos on the 4th of May, at South Leith Parish Church. If you cannot attend but would like to see, hear and engage with the event, then you can watch the livestream for FREE here.

Tucker Carlson was one of the few genuine journalists in the mainstream broadcast media in the US and the UK. An opponent of the war in Syria, a supporter of Donald Trump, an explorer of the UFO question and a questioner of lockdowns, vaccines, January the 6th and the clamping down of people’s freedoms across the globe, he was an iconoclast of the now ‘Liberal’ Orthodoxy and a maverick conservative who put Truth, as he saw it, first. He was a proponent of the right to speak openly and freely, even if not always correct.

Everybody who speaks out makes mistakes, yet expulsion does not necessarily follow. However, when you oppose the land grab of the global, bio-tech feudalists by exposing their pharmaceutical chicanery as James O’Keefe did - and was thrown out of the organisation he founded after it - or denounce the media for its links to Big Pharma and their harmful covid products - as Tucker Carlson did - then you are going to come under severe pressure, have your positioned threatened, be slated and the attempt will be made to marginalise you forever afterwards.

Generally, it was thought that Carlson was too big to sack; his show was the flagship news show of the Fox Network, beating CNN’s popularity by a magnitude of ten! He was the face of the company and he, in the age of fragmented viewing figures, set records for audience figures.

If, possibly, the most recognised and powerful news broadcaster in the world could be ejected from his profit-making chair, then what can stop the attack on freedom of speech that has been relentless during these past three years? The money he generates did not matter; the influence he had on millions no longer seems to matter; the principles of the company appear to no longer apply: Carlson was silenced when every interest of the Murdoch family, owners of Fox, who themselves are multi-multi-billionaires and not easily bullied, spoke loudly in favour of retaining him.

The capacity to have him removed shows the extensive reach of the censors of the New Agenda. Matt Le Tissier, admittedly a smaller media fish than Tucker Carlson, lost his position at SKY when he questioned the vaccines. They were able to penetrate a foundation to get rid of James O’Keefe, the one he set up and which he made recognisable. Now, it is shown with this, they can pressurise billionaire media moguls, who are (wrongly) generally assumed to be powerful enough to determine the UK’s and the US’ political landscapes, into tossing away their crown jewel. Their influence must be very great indeed.

It is a warning to every other broadcaster: ‘You’re not untouchable’. Although, probably most of them knew this previously, which is why the overwhelming majority have supinely and obsequiously towed the line regarding every crime against human rights, medical ethics and reason over the past three years (and before).

Still, as the purges continue, there is a strong possibility that they are backfiring and will do so more as time unrolls. There is the fact that everyone quickly learns why Carlson was let go - and that brings unwanted attention, and resistance/support, just as it did when Matt Le Tissier was sacked or James O’Keefe was ousted after recording the Pfizer executive confessing to his company’s corruption. And there is now an audience of millions that is searching for somewhere else; a place that is less easily subject to the Neo-Feudalists, with that new platform aware that touching the forelock to the NWO by censoring is committing commercial seppuku.

It is quite likely that these dismissals are both empowering the axed individuals to grow in popularity and speak truth more clearly and emphatically than before. Matt Le Tissier’s social media account has grown; James O’Keefe has launched a new, more radically populist company; Joe Rogan, another target for ‘cancelling’ remains the single largest podcaster on the planet, and there is every reason to expect that wherever Tucker Carlson lands, he will be seen and heard by more people, with an ungagged voice and sustained by a lot of money. All enabled due to the variety of social media and broadcast platforms available.

For the first time in our culture, the use of technology is allowing money to follow Truth, rather than money being utilised to obscure it. Baudrillard, the French philosopher, predicted that the ‘System’ would be overwhelmed by multiple, smaller systems. Hopefully, this is a part of that larger process we are witnessing.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May.

