Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

Over the weekend, two Premier League football manager lost their jobs. One was Graham Potter, the Chelsea FC manager; the other was Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester City FC manager. Potter, his first job at a really large club, had previously commented on how the criticism, after his failure to get his team performing, had an impact on his family and how his ‘mental health suffers’.

Rodgers has had much more abuse in his time having managed Liverpool FC, Celtic and now Leicester and seems to have become somewhat hardened to it; and, he gives the impression of possessing a more titanium-covered ego to help protect him from the thunderous volleys fired at him by fans and the media.

For twenty four hours, from the ‘Breaking News’ onward, hundreds of hours will be spent on national television discussing why it happened; where each man went wrong and what will happen next, for themselves, for the club and for the fans. This mountain of coverage will be dwarfed by the planetary volume of content churned out by blogs, forums, youtubers and footie fans on social media.

There will be a lot of sympathy expressed for each manager – something which is becoming harder to do given there are more and more sackings of them every year – and both men will disappear for a couple of months as if adhering to an unwritten, clandestinely agreed period of mourning between the now-former employee and the management that has just sacked them.

It is quite some contradiction between the media’s relentless poring over and gutting of the managers’ mistakes and the eerie, silent, dustbowl of media coverage that settled on, before covering entirely, any examination of the two-year lockdown or the experimental vaccines. Even the revelatory, to the Normies at least, WhatsApp messages in The Daily Telegraph from the former Health Minister have been left to be quietly submerged by the continually falling detritus of sport, news and comment emanating from the great rolling cloud of Events.

Sport has been particularly culpable. As the richest and most popular sport, football might be considered to have the greater responsibility to protect its players and guide, through example, its fans. And yet only four people, present or past, involved in football have, to my knowledge, questioned the government-sponsored virus narrative of the past three years: Trevor Phillips, Matt Le Tissier, Dejan Lovren and a Second Division reserve goalkeeper whose name I can’t remember. Athletes collapsing on camera and record-breaking fatalities, accompanied with seldom spoken about career-ending disabilities and injuries, have not caused anywhere near the fervent agitation provoked by a football manager being sacked…or not being sacked, in some cases. The unspoken conspiracy of suspecting silence in sport has not had its waters stirred.

Still, in the inner sanctums of the football dressing rooms, it was not as acquiescent as portrayed on the media façade: two thirds of Premier League footballers, reportedly, have not taken the vaccine; allegedly, footballers’ WhatsApp chats were rife with conspiracy theories and possible vax harms. And it was not only in the UK – Spanish football was mired in a controversy about false vaccination cards and illegal payments; however, as the covid-hoax has slowly been exposed, the scandal has been steadily de-amplified. The majority across Europe, it seems, are happy to forget about covid.

It's been a cliché for two thousand years now that ‘Bread and Circuses’ are used to placate the masses. Our passion for sports, none more so than football, engages psychological needs and mental energy in a manner that pleases the ruling cult-Elite, but, less documented and commented upon, also pleases those who abandon themselves to what is, in essence, a triviality for unacknowledged reasons: it is a way of forgetting; it is a method of cartharsis. A good few years ago a German psychologist published a study concluding that football fans were exercising emotional frustrations through their shouting and histrionics – anyone who has sat near a loud, bitter football supporter denouncing everyone from the manager to the ground-staff will have sympathy with this idea – a summation that was derided and outrightly dismissed when suggested by a TV reporter to numerous fans on camera at a Celtic football match.

However, I think the study might be on to something. Our flight from ourselves and a reality both anxiety-inducing and mundane for many to a group identity in order to share with a team of millionaires’ their highs and lows as if they are intimately our own is worth examining. Add in: the consumption of our thinking capacities with an individual’s fitness; our concerns about form; the endless masticating of problems whose answers are fairly rudimentary due to the limited variation of possible outcomes; and the ability of sport to command large sums of our money to allow us to feel a part of the spectacle, trumpets to me, fairly unambiguously, a society that is desperate for connection and community and at the same time is trying to hide from itself.

“Until they become conscious they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious.” George Orwell’s oft-quoted line from 1984 is the paradox that all those who desire change face: how do you create a revolution to free minds and release the New Man with the same closed, damaged, resistant masses that watch sport and gamble all the time? How do the ‘weak’ become ‘strong’ or how can the ‘sick’ makes themselves ‘healthy’? We appear to be stuck. And, as the famous Soviet film director Sergei Eisenstein once observed, ‘Nothing is going to happen in this world until the weak become strong’. By becoming ‘strong’, we mean not economic power or status, but individual integrity, the pre-eminence of human values, courage, responsibility, trust, loyalty and the treasures of the human personality.

However, the circumstances of contemporary society are not as bleak and bounded to the endlessly circular trap as in Orwell. There is an unwitting, unwritten coalition yet secretly, dimly understood between those in charge and those that watch sports – do similar things - at the expense of facing their reality. Just like the denial spoken of by psychologists, at some level the brain – or body – knows: it has to otherwise it would not be able to defend itself from unwanted information in the exterior and threatening psychic material that bubbles up from the interior. This ‘active forgetting’ or ‘repression’ signifies that people can become conscious of themselves and their circumstances, rather than shielding themselves with the minutiae of football statistics – it is a strange irony that many non-academic football fans can analyse at length player performance and roll out statistics yet can ask how a mask filters a virus or research the simplest facts about viruses.

Due to covid, lockdown and the consequences of the untested injections, the Understanding is over. The potential for change is there. Nonetheless, what will it take for people to break-out of their self-prescribed identities intended to keep them safe to be able to have a mature appreciation of themselves and put past times like football in their proper place? If individuals’ history is anything to go by, it will take trauma, relentless upheaval and harrowing events that impact on the personal level.

In some parts of the world such situations are already occurring, due to the cruel and needless covid restrictions; if they evolve here, then apart from ensuring material well-being, there is an opportunity to address the cultural issues that have millions trying to predict, so they can place a bet, on the next throw-in and who know about their football team’s away record better yet are ignorant of the basic precepts of health and an understanding of their political position.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. Tickets are available here. It is funded by the community and any profits return to the community.

Common Knowledge blog posts will increase over the next couple of months as we try to promote this event.