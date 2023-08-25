Here it is, the possible venue for Common Knowledge talks. I’m really hopeful. It looks promising. In the heart of Dalry. Easy to access from anywhere in Edinburgh. I walk down a long corridor to John’s office and my misgivings begin. A Black Lives Matter poster stands starkly out from the clean white of the walls, and where there is colour, it takes the form of rainbows. I think of turning back, but I’ve come too far.

I chap on the door, and there is John. He holds out his hand and I shake it. A firm grip, a smile and a welcome. He’s impeccably dressed, but casual, in muted fawn, in his fifties. With grace and a modest pride, he shows me to the space he has created. It begs to be used. Wonderfully lit with high- definition projection, a sound system. Do you have chairs? Yes, neatly stacked in a cupboard. And the floor, for dancing? Yes, though it’s not sprung, but I like to dance, John says. And here’s the kitchen, and tea and coffee that you are welcome to use and replenish when necessary. I couldn’t ask for more. John can accommodate us on Thursday from eight, or even a little earlier, if he speaks to an existing user.

He asks me about our group and I tell him that we talk on diverse subjects. Money and health are two of them I say, knowing that, for now, I can charm him. I like to balance the demographics, he says. I take it your group is at the older end? Well, middle aged as well, I reply. But apparently middle aged is counted as old these days, says John.

Now we come to the business end. I give him my details. A respectable email at the University, and a respectable address. We like to give users a key for access, says John. I like that, a sign of trust. But only after indemnity insurance for Common Knowledge, and for me a background check, just to see all is well.

You are a lovely person John, and I really respect you for your welcome and what you have done with this beautiful space. But you are part of the system, and I choose not to be. And when you check out my details and those of Common Knowledge, you will hate me – because you have been taught to do so. I dread the email and the excuse – our beliefs are not aligned. I’m sad. Today there can be no return of love across the cultural divide.