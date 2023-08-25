Unrequited Love
As Common Knowledge looks for a venue, Professor Richard Ennos recounts an example of the small ways people embrace an unnoticed intolerant mentality - an undramatic, quiet sort of fascism.
Here it is, the possible venue for Common Knowledge talks. I’m really hopeful. It looks promising. In the heart of Dalry. Easy to access from anywhere in Edinburgh. I walk down a long corridor to John’s office and my misgivings begin. A Black Lives Matter poster stands starkly out from the clean white of the walls, and where there is colour, it takes the form of rainbows. I think of turning back, but I’ve come too far.
I chap on the door, and there is John. He holds out his hand and I shake it. A firm grip, a smile and a welcome. He’s impeccably dressed, but casual, in muted fawn, in his fifties. With grace and a modest pride, he shows me to the space he has created. It begs to be used. Wonderfully lit with high- definition projection, a sound system. Do you have chairs? Yes, neatly stacked in a cupboard. And the floor, for dancing? Yes, though it’s not sprung, but I like to dance, John says. And here’s the kitchen, and tea and coffee that you are welcome to use and replenish when necessary. I couldn’t ask for more. John can accommodate us on Thursday from eight, or even a little earlier, if he speaks to an existing user.
He asks me about our group and I tell him that we talk on diverse subjects. Money and health are two of them I say, knowing that, for now, I can charm him. I like to balance the demographics, he says. I take it your group is at the older end? Well, middle aged as well, I reply. But apparently middle aged is counted as old these days, says John.
Now we come to the business end. I give him my details. A respectable email at the University, and a respectable address. We like to give users a key for access, says John. I like that, a sign of trust. But only after indemnity insurance for Common Knowledge, and for me a background check, just to see all is well.
You are a lovely person John, and I really respect you for your welcome and what you have done with this beautiful space. But you are part of the system, and I choose not to be. And when you check out my details and those of Common Knowledge, you will hate me – because you have been taught to do so. I dread the email and the excuse – our beliefs are not aligned. I’m sad. Today there can be no return of love across the cultural divide.
My stomach churns, my heart sinks but Common Knowledge gives me hope for Scotland a small glimmer but it will grow. We Scots seem to be so very passive and accepting. Dear fellow Scot find your roar and gather the tribe, we must rise and march to freedom. Thank you so very much for creating and holding Common Knowledge, I want so much for it and us to flourish.
Did he end up turning you down then?