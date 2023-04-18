Matt Le Tissier, who from the beginning spoke out against lockdown, will be coming to South Leith Parish Church in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. He will be interviewed by one of the only academics to speak out against this policy, (retired) Professor of Biosciences Richard Ennos. Tickets here.

We came across John Watt and Alex Mitchell through the James English podcast ‘Anything Goes’ under the title ‘The Vaccine Destroyed My Life’. Both men had taken the vaccine and had suffered catastrophic side-effects to the extent that Alex lost his left leg - at one point, he was told, it appeared he was going to lose both during surgery, since it had taken over four hours to remove the blood clots from his legs - and John spent over a year in bed after his physical capacities collapsed, due to a host of ill-effects that included POTTS, heart problems and eye issues after taking his shots. Alex has been told his blood is ‘like jam’ and John is a continual drinker of water, one of several compensations needed, due to the ongoing impact of the jab.

Over the past three years, I, along with so many people who are trying to understand what is happening, have listened to a lot of podcasts; to the extent that I now have a general podcast-aversion: it will have to be a highly recommended, excellent podcast for me to find the time to give it a hearing. So, John and Alex’s interview was something that I thought I’d lend an ear to for a few minutes, get the gist and then get on with something else. However: almost immediately, it was compelling. I was transfixed for the entire two hours.

It would be hard not to feel sorry for yourself when such a thing happens, and it is natural to ask, ‘Why me?’ and I’m sure every vax-injured person has felt and still feels, to a certain degree, an element of this. Yet both men told their story, without any trace of self-pity, in a detailed, controlled, articulate and highly engaging manner. There was no howl of blame against the world and everyone in it, but a measured, lucid and pointed charge levelled at the doctors who had ignored or marginalised them for the sake of their own reputations and the pharmaceutical companies who betrayed them, and, with people like them, humanity itself. They also managed to fit in a great deal of (sometimes dark) humour.

The censorious and corrupt YouTube was unlikely to carry the conversation, therefore James English had to put it out on his smaller channels, otherwise, with the larger audience, I’m sure it would have been heard by millions. Definitely an outcome the Pharma-Cartel, the government - same thing when it comes to certain individuals - and, sadly, the NHS too, would go to great lengths to avoid. They do not want to acknowledge vaccine-damage, even if it means sacrificing their legal requirements, their raison d’etre, in the case of the state to protect us, and, as far as doctors and nurses and medical professional are concerned, their inquisitiveness, decency and Hippocratic Oath. (How, in God’s Name, did we get here?!)

We made contact with John and Alex in the hope that they would be free to come to Edinburgh and speak to us about their experience and take part in a Question and Answer session, as well as being filmed for a future video. Fortunately, they were available and happy to come from Glasgow in Alex’s case - John lives in Edinburgh - and speak to us on a chilly April Thursday night.

Incredibly, and tragically on reflection, our usual venue refused to host the talk. A venue that is owned and managed by a community with a centuries long tradition of tolerance and non-conformity to Authority’s demands. It seems that to accept and give a voice to those who are living, concrete evidence that these medical interventions are directly causing adverse events is a step too far for a group whose most fundamental principal is the direct relationship between an individual’s conscience and God. Incredible! They may not have felt the stirrings of their own conscience, but should they then try to circumvent and repress the calling of others’ sense of what is right? Instead, a local church in Leith stepped in and provided us with a very beautiful and fitting venue for the witnessing of Truth, albeit, not a place blessed with a lot of heat!

The evening came, and with some new faces in the audience, and a decent turn out, what unfolded was an extraordinary testimony to the lies, the denial, the support of family; the sordidness and glory of the medical profession; and the abstract policies, distant media personalities and events of the past three years condensed into the impact on living, breathing individuals and the essentially human nature of their story. Both John and Alex (and Ruth who is also injured and joined them later on) are extremely expressive, fluent and searingly honest about their physical and emotional journey and how they now think and feel about matters.

Hopefully soon, the video will be edited and available and the readers of this blog will be able to watch it because there is too much to cover or possibly summarise than can be done well here. Nonetheless, despite that limitation, I would like to draw attention to a couple of points: one made by Alex and one made by John, both of whom would happily describe themselves as working class men, that I think will be extremely, perhaps vitally, important in all of us moving forward. Although my conclusions may seem tactless, perhaps patronising, and possibly perverted, all I can offer in my defence is that I did not create or want the situation we now find ourselves in: I, like many in Common Knowledge and beyond, only think about how we can mitigate and push against the results of what has happened and what else might be forthcoming from the volcanic eruptions spewed forth by the 4th Industrial Revolution and factional attempts to control it, and us.

Alex, who was a manager at a telecommunications company but when he suffered his injury was a scaffolder, gave a detailed explanation of what was occurring in his blood. Honestly, I recognised some of the words, although I really did not comprehend the concepts or grasp the functionings of the biological mechanisms he described. Yet, he confidently detailed the intricacies of what, to the layman, seemed a complicated and intricate set of ideas.

John, a joiner by trade, is someone who has moved from being bed-ridden to walking around regularly and with a general ease. He’s not completely recovered; still, by attacking his damage with advice from experts willing to countenance that it was the vaccine as the source, creatively trying to apply different methods, including the Wim Hoff breathing approach, and having, in his words, a ‘perfect’, ‘amazing’ diet, he has reduced his POTTS and is operating at a much, much higher level than a year ago with progress ongoing.

Ruth deserves a mention here too, although I’m not as aware of her injuries as I am of John and Alex. She has founded the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group (@scottish_vig on Twitter), found legal representation for those impacted detrimentally by the vaccines, is pushing forward the rights of those damaged by these jabs to make submissions to, and be heard in, the Scottish Covid Inquiry (an attempted whitewash which tried to formally exclude the vax-injured and which will probably end-up an actual whitewash since culpable people remain in post and on the committee itself) alongside initiating further legal action.

John, Alex and Ruth may not be aware but they are sketching a path to a possible, long-term admittedly and strenuous no doubt, solution to our challenges. Whatever we are facing in the upcoming years is…to utilise understatement for a moment…not good. The society that was propagandised into obeying lockdown, taking the vaccine and shunning the consequences is not one that can survive: individually, as families, as communities or as a polity. For the results of the last three years are stark, if not openly discussed: we have millions of people clinging tighter and tighter to degraded and depraved institutions that are now solely avenues for manipulative careerists, devoid of value and integrity, hoping to not be found out while they ally themselves with an international bio-tech oligarchy for protection and sustenance; and, in contrast, millions more despising the state, its institutions, the lying, wretched governing class at all levels, including the global kleptocrats, and who are calling for a new direction yet with little vision offered to sustain them.

What Alex, John and Ruth embryonically represent is the possibility - and a need - at a practical, doable level, for ‘ordinary’ people to embrace a New Renaissance. Alex, in this example, symbolises the requirement for us all to start learning the detailed familiarity of the expert, in whatever field or subjects we think necessary, that can contribute to our own growth and understanding, the comprehension of those immediately around us and through which we can then spread ideas widely in our communities to stimulate debate and accelerate our acquiring of useful learning, simultaneously raising our culture and education.

John, limiting him to this instance, represents the demand for us to become near-perfect and creative with our health, especially if taken the vaccine. All of us, realising we are potentially on a razor’s edge of health, whether it’s due to injections or chemtrails or GMO food or whatever else we’re being poisoned with, should provide us with the impetus to be incredibly knowledgeable and disciplined about our body’s well-being. Ruth, again restricting her to this example, illustrates the capacity to become organised, demanding and forceful in the sphere of culture, institutional resistance and politics.

Necessity makes a New Renaissance essential for all of us. The human brain has incredible capacities if we can patiently, consistently and concentratedly work it. The motivation should be there: we are probably facing dire, if not catastrophic, if not extinction level circumstances for the average citizen if we do not take hold of ourselves, our abilities and the flow of history. Whether you believe all this is a conspiracy or not, the social forces gathering to oppose each other make some form of societal changing conflict inevitable.

As moving and emotional as the night with John, Alex and Ruth was - and there were multiple meanings to be taken from it - I took from it the following: the potential to meet devastating personal adversity with determination, resilience and humour; the ability to adapt and start to realise often little used capacities lying dormant in us all, and the urgency with which we, the People, must now embrace the maxims of the Renaissance and makes them the cornerstone of our future to help us transcend what we were. Two of my favourite axioms of the first re-birth of western civilisation are ‘Man is a God limited only by time’, a statement of optimism about human compass; and a remark by one of the paragons of human achievement, Michelangelo: ‘If people knew how hard I worked, they would not call me a genius.’ Belief and Hard Work: it’s that simple. But not easy.

It is awful and tragic that this has happened but if there is any hope to be taken then John, Alex and Ruth are helping point the way: by empowering ourselves, we disempower those that would harm us; by amplifying our abilities, we decentralise, accumulated power and create a world fit for human beings again.

John Watt has organised a rally to spread awareness of vax-injury. It it taking place at the Buchanan Galleries, Glasgow, 1pm on the 22nd of April.

Matt Le Tissier will be interviewed by Professor Richard Ennos in Leith, Edinburgh on the 4th May. Tickets are available here. It is funded by the community and any profits return to the community. Join us in resisting censorship.

Common Knowledge blog posts will increase over the next couple of months as we try to promote this event.