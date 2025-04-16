The demeaning idea of many people being NPCs is a recurring talking point with some people, which seems well worth exploring. The label NPCs comes from video game language to describe characters than are seen in a game, visible and part of the game, but you cannot interact with them. NPCs exist and operate within the game, but with only very limited responses or roles. Within video games, NPCs are of no real value, for entertainment or to achieve tasks and goals, they are little more than spectating decoration, filling out around the active and interactive players and environment features, not part of any outcome.

Some people feel, many real people in the real world, are like NPCs, because if you are a free thinking spirit, awakened soul, seeker of truth type, you find too many people cannot be interacted with much, if you break from day to day humdrum chat, to try and engage with them on deeper levels and questions. It can seem as if many people are not actually free, not free thinkers, as if they are somewhat trapped in limited perspectives, beliefs and indoctrinations, with a resulting limited ability to interact, as if they have some programming control, or spell over them. They seem unable or predisposed to resist deeper interactions.

Like any metaphor, the idea of some people being like NPCs, has a limit to its usefulness. NPCs actually have very little programming and actually need more, if they were to interact more with players in the game. Nevertheless, it is a useful analogy of people, perhaps trapped in programming, which infiltrates and controls their understandings, responses, inclinations and behaviour, without their realisation. Of course we are all conditioned by our parents, culture, religion, tribe, gang and other influences, but we can still be free and free thinking, comfortably questioning everything, with a sincere healthy curiosity, to deepen our own heartfelt understandings.

Many people do not want to question things, life, truth or beliefs; they may see no value in that, or feel comfortable with their existing views, wherever they came from. It can be a choice to live with a limited perspective, question very little and just accept what you are offered or told, as the limit of possibilities for you. However it does not seem difficult to argue that such a choice offers so much vulnerability to be controlled and serve any agenda unwittingly. Many people have enthusiastically embraced all kinds of synthetic ideas and products, participating in a creeping, ratcheting agenda, towards a potentially very unnatural and controlled future for them, abdicating their sovereignty and free natural potential, for contrived plastics and pixels.

The famous movie series ‘The Matrix’ is a similar metaphor, expanded into a whole story, though it is very dark, dreary, depressing and apocalyptic. Nevertheless, it illustrates the plight of an isolated few who wish to be free from an ultimate tyrannical control system, which they have realised holds the vast majority of people captive within, unwittingly serving their captors, whilst assisting destroying free people who threaten the system. The Matrix is a useful cautionary tale of the level of control which can be achieved over people, serving their own enslavement and demise.

It can seem comfortable to just accept what the television keeps telling you, reinforced confidently by celebrities, actors, stars and powerful mass media trends, whist ignoring the irritating oddballs who disturb your peace with questions and alternative theories. The Matrix illustrates how via programming, a whole population can be agitated, incited and mobilised into action like an army, to condemn, silence, brutally resist and punish dissenters, without much question, if at all.

9/11, the Iraq War, Covid19, the Ukraine War and the Palestine dramas have all garnered a consistent and confident overwhelming majority mass population response, arguably elicited by deep programming repetition, despite the valiant efforts of a few dissenters to the mainstream prescribed view. Dissenters, who tend to be few, and often die mysteriously and conveniently, unlike supporters of mainstream views, offer clear evidence for their views but are dismissed by the confident masses as oddball irritations. Dissenters with their questions are oddballs and an irritation to the control system and programming, which is trying to assure the masses they are free, their vote does count, they are being well looked after by authorities, doing their best on behalf of everyone. Why would anyone trust an oddball struggling few, versus an easy preference for the logically predominant group think of the masses?

For dissenters, who feel awake to the warm loving, vibrancy of truth and our natural human potential in freedom, there is great anxiety and concern for the masses, who may be unwittingly participating in their own enslavement and demise and that of others, whilst poised like the masses in the Matrix, to ignore or destroy all dissenters. Why is it dangerous to be a dissenter and refuse to be an NPC?

Humanity may be in a great struggle or world war without realising it, with far too many people securely plugged in to lies, made inactive to help or save themselves and others, acquiescing perhaps unwittingly to a creeping tyrannical agenda.

The character Neo in the Matrix movie illustrates how a capable person can with help, be rescued from a complete unreal world NPC prison, into the real world of truth, freedom and great realisations, to become a sovereign, active individual, with endless liberated capacities.

The hero’s journey metaphor is always difficult and lonely, but inspires others to rouse themselves from their sleep, to waken all their senses and grasp reality, to stand against all those armies of controlled NPCs. It is dangerous and difficult, with leaps of faith and leadership needed to lead people out of slavery and bondage, they may not realise they are within. The Matrix illustrates just how much help is needed to rescue a person from their programming enslavement, which begins with the need to realise they are enslaved and not free. Attack dog assets come around quickly like the Agent characters in the Matrix, vigilant to any awakened threat, to isolate and destroy any dissenter who may have traction with others. These Agents are brutal and powerful, like Intelligence agencies, Mainstream media so called journalists and controlled judges, who will destroy any real threat to the hidden deep state establishment, its agendas and controllers.

The trapped masses of NPCs of the world, who may not yet have real sovereign freedom, to live and interact with reality, realising their actual potential and the nature of the universe, may need a lot of help to be freed. Great warriors of intellect and strength need wakened from their induced deep slumber, to mobilise and rouse themselves and the masses like Neo in the Matrix or King Théoden in The Lord of the Rings. Théoden was wakened by truth telling Gandalf, to shrug off the poison of Wormtongue, who served dark cruel forces of enslaved Orc masses, allowing the king to rise in his sovereignty and be free again to serve his destiny and his people.

Surely nobody really wants to be just an NPC and there is strength enough among us to tell the truth and awaken enough intellectual warriors to free more people, to know the ways of their enemies and remember the ways of their friends.