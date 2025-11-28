On the 28th November this year it will be the 268th anniversary of the birthday of William Blake (28 November 1757 – 12 August 1827) who was a London based English poet, painter, and printmaker, largely unrecognised during his life. Should we remember, explore and celebrate him and if so why?

Most people know of Blake from his poem Jerusalem, which is from his 1804 poem titled “And did those feet in ancient time,” from the preface to his epic poem Milton. Jerusalem has of course become a popular song, hymn and anthem for different groups who feel deep meaning and enduring relevance in its stirring and perhaps hidden deeper message, still so potent after over 250 years and 10 generations have passed.

There is currently a campaign to safeguard the last of his former homes at No 17 South Molton Street in London, to be a museum, recognising and sharing deep appreciations of his work and legacy. This seems an important campaign worth knowing about and supporting, towards the 2027, 200th anniversary of his death. Here are 3 links; https://www.williamblakefellowship.com/home , https://www.timeout.com/london/news/william-blakes-old-london-home-should-be-turned-into-a-museum-say-campaigners-022125 and https://www.facebook.com/williamblakefellowship/?locale=en_GB

Interestingly Blake was a contemporary of Robert Burns (25 January 1759 – 21 July 1796), outliving him by 31 years. Blake also lived throughout the build-up, duration and aftermath of the American Revolution of 1775 to 1783 and the later French Revolution of 1789 to 1799. Many people would agree that the unique lightning rod beings of Blake and Burns brought something fresh, revolutionary, electrifying and enduring into the psyche of the world, coinciding with great change. They both seemed to rail against the elites of industry, government, religion and royalty and focussed their love and elevating message upon ordinary people, simple things, children and innocence. Some might balk at the idea Blake and Burns in any way helped foment revolutionary changes, but rather they simply lived at that time and merely expressed the mood of their era. Whether or not the American and French revolutions, as portrayed, actually advanced humanity, the influential work and principles expressed by both men endures. That may already be too much of a comparison between very different characters, especially for experts and historians, of which I am neither. However encouraged by Blake and Burn’s support of the unqualified common person, in that capacity I shall continue. The coming 2026 could be a big year, not just astrologically, but also celebrating the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence from The British Empire in 1776, also seen during Blake and Burn’s lifetimes, where reassertions of lofty principles, as they encouraged, may be popular and influential.

In passing, I have to say, I am curious how with Blake’s deep and keen observations of the issues of the late 1700’s and emergence of the troubling industrial revolution so called new advances, he did not look curiously and comment upon some of the amazing already aged architecture he passed in horse and cart, which we cannot yet build today with our tools and technology, and wonder how it was all built, by whom and when, with a greater former technology.

William Blake wrote and drew a lot of complex, mysterious, ethereal, subtle, magical and elusively obscure material as well as more easily appreciable language and imagery. It may be possible to read too much or too little into his work and life, giving him too much or too little credit and authority. Some may feel he lived so long ago now, that he is no longer relevant and was a delusional fantasist, while others may feel sure he like others, was an authoritatively inspired powerful old soul, offering leading light, help and insights to guide humanity. Blake was consistent and persistent in his views, visions and messaging his whole life, suggesting a healthy person of sincere integrity.

As a revolutionary type personality he seemed to make challenging claims like; Christ may have actually visited Britain, as others also claim, with his uncle Joseph of Arimathea to see his tin mine businesses in Somerset and that a New Jerusalem will one day manifest in an awakened Britain.

As a keen self-taught bible studying Christian, Blake put a lot of attention upon Christ and seemed to express great depth of understanding about Christ’s advent and many other biblical stories. Jerusalem in the Middle East, became a centre of the later to be called Holy Land, because of Christ’s advent and teachings there, bringing new light and appreciations to the world from that place, via its nature. I wonder what Blake thought of the nature of Britain that he foresaw a later manifestation of a greater Jerusalem in its realm. Of course many will say Blake’s vision was only for England not the whole of Britain, though he seemed to refer to Britain as a whole, as Albion and perhaps saw no division as we do today, of its distinct 4 parts or nations. Why and how could it be so that Blake would dismiss any importance of Scotland, Ireland and Wales, in his vision of what he called Albion, as a singular land? It seems to me there is some interchangeable use of England and Albion for Blake when meaning all of Britain as a place for his later vision of a New Jerusalem.

The dance of Albion circa 1795 and Blake’s depictive Diagram of Albion or the Gods.

Alongside Blake’s depiction of the awakened dance of the liberation of Albion, to manifest the New Jerusalem, is his diagram of the nature of Albion, which like Britain has 4 distinct parts; England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Our hearts have 4 distinct parts or chambers, which work as one. Is it possible Blake saw Britain as the heart of the world where eventually the advent of Christ would realise some higher appreciation and fulfilment, from some advent and inauguration in perhaps the mind of the world in the Middle East? Modern science has curiously shown us that the heart is so much more than a mere pump, it is as poets describe, the initiator, where inspirations arrive and are obeyed in the brain, or as mystics see, our deepest pool of consciousness and place of our spiritual self-essence abode. The heart is recognised as the strongest generator of both electrical and magnetic fields in our body, around 500 times more than the brain. The heart is also seen to lead and manage activities of the brain which obeys signals originating, or initiated in the heart, flowing through the blood and electrical circuits of the body. See evidence of this assertion in; “The surprising role of the heart: Electrophysiological evidence of intuition”, McCraty, Bradley & Tomasino Study, 2004.

The prolific modern crop circle phenomena in England, the most in the world, as explored by Patty Greer and many others, alongside the concentration of ancient stone circles, seem to confirm Blake’s insight of Britain being a very special, important place with ancient roots, perhaps vital to explore, with some potential for awakening and revival.

Wikipedia reference on Blake / Albion; “William Blake’s “Albion” poem is titled “Jerusalem: The Emanation of the Giant Albion,” is a long prophetic work that tells the story of the fall of Albion, Blake’s symbolic representation of mankind or Britain. It is a complex, symbolic narrative about the psyche, with Albion being the “Fallen Man” or “Humanity in deadly sleep” and Jerusalem representing his “emanation,” or spiritual self. The poem is a “drama of the psyche,” critiquing the limitations of reason and science as embodied by figures like Bacon and Newton, and calling for a return to imaginative and creative freedom.”

Druid Rocks with pitying figure of Jerusalem

Again and again Blake references the druid rocks of Britain, in some way seeming to long for the potential manifestation of a New Jerusalem revival, which druid rocks perhaps express understanding of in their sacred geometry, awaiting a new era of awakening from induced moral slumber. With his deep primordial and ancient interests in timeless and eternal root principles, his message and life’s work may never be outdated or irrelevant.

If we were to consider envisioning Britain as the heart of the world, with its 4 chambers, England and particularly London would seem the obvious portal chamber receiving and projecting a flow to and from the world, for good or ill. Interestingly many people have come to feel that England, the old Empire, the Crown and the City of London, with divide and conquer interests, have overtly and secretly wielded nefarious and poisonous great influence and control over the world, circulated from London. The leaders of these endeavours have hurt unity in the world and between the four nations of the heart. What if as Blake envisioned, England woke up to that being true, and led a pursuit of sincere and healthy unity within Britain and projected that to the world? Working as one, healthy, not divided and standing against division and dividers, might Blake’s vision of Britain and Albion manifest emanations of good things to transform the world.

Blake’s vision of Jacob’s ladder, the path of our spiritual ascent, would seem made possible by an awakening, he seemed to suggest was within our grasp. This hope filled vision was not realised during his lifetime or any time since, and may look more unlikely now with our greater and perhaps increasing moral slumber and apathy. Our slumber is deepened by depressing un-confronted heinous global crimes, mind, medical and environment poisonings, and a breakdown of common law civil society, with a tyrannical taking of our god given freedom and rights. Godless and immoral deep state agencies, controlling the world, towards their hidden and guarded hostile agendas, work with shameless, brazen corruption, leveraging monumental lies against humanity. A resulting wicked continuance of illegal wars, genocide and democide, population reductions, broken family values, child abuses, artificiality and globally coordinated crime is so demoralising. Perhaps however, a mass awakening naturally takes place only at the precipice of total collapse, when we are at our most intolerable lowest ebb, not when life is good and easy and we are perhaps complacent. If that is true, we may be in the time of Blake’s vision manifesting somehow. Some may perhaps cynically feel the idea of a mass collective enlightened awakening is an unreal, silly and contrived fantasy notion, born out of some zealous religious dogma, yet the expectation, vision, hope and prophecy of it endures.

For me Blake’s encouragement and perhaps prophecy for England to awake and manifest new emanations of the whole of Albion, feels timeless and perhaps more relevant today than any other time. On his birthday, with respect and humility, I consider and honour his seeming request of us in Britain particularly, to wake up to our issues and potential. If there really is potential for that and now is the time, how could it be done?

As in all matters of the heart, it seems to take some honesty, sincerity, depth, bravery and leadership to achieve good things. Blake seemed to call upon his own nurtured deep and ancient roots, with a resulting knowing that comes from loving and caring for something enough, to be so inspired. We all have our roots and resulting things we love, which we may need to return to, if we are to express our highest potential and encourage others to do the same. Britain, the Middle East and Jerusalem do not seem well at present and we may need to consider where the roots of that illness may be. Any influences which aim to dominate or take control of Britain, like elsewhere, must know that they will only be harming a part of themselves in doing so. Is it time for the people of each country and region to return to exploring and nourishing their own roots, concentrating on loving and nourishing their home region, playing no further part in spoiling or trying to take over foreign regions, who’s roots and manifest cultures they do not care to explore, love and protect?

On this William Blake’s birthday, may there be great new and brave realisations in the hearts of all people, to feel and nurture their own roots and help others do the same, for the sake of all of us, and a brighter future.