Watching and listening to commentators, online channels and divisive dramas, with regards to faith, beliefs and morality, over the last few years, I have noticed what seems to be a predominance of attacks upon the Christian faith, above all others. More than that, attacks or criticisms upon the Christian faith and slights against the well-established understandings about Christ, seems to be relatively unchallenged, with almost no outrage. Obviously there are so many longstanding and new spiritual faiths in the world, with deep roots, strong beliefs, old scriptures, sacred traditions and sensitivities, of which the Christian tradition is only one. Without naming and inadvertently targeting any other particular tradition, if an attack, insult, slight or dismissal of some faith occurred, the repercussions could be swift and terrible. It seems simply unfair that anyone can attack a Christian or Christian values and nobody seems to get too upset, and the media certainly don’t foment any obvious outrage about it. Of course values of the Christian faith are echoed in many faiths and with people of no declared faith, so why do people of all faiths not rush to protect and defend Christian values under attack? All faiths have their challenges and challengers and some even have their historical sworn enemies, but Christianity seems to suffer more attack, erosion, dismissal and easy disregard than others, without a commensurate or expectant level of outrage and defence. Is this simply because the Christian faith is one of the biggest world-wide communities attracting more attack, merely proportionate to its scale?

Attacks such as churches being vandalised or burned, use of Christian terms and special days like Christmas and Easter being insulted, shunned or resisted, people not allowed to wear their cross as jewellery at work, discouragement of prayer, woke ideologies, targeted killing of Christians, Christian values seemingly censored, abandoned or eroded by Royalty and papacy, bizarre suggestions that Christ would take a Covid vaccine or may have been gay etc. The increasing number and range of attacks against Christianity compared to other faiths is at least noticeable and noteworthy. The mainstream media do rush to defend some faiths when arguably under attack and defend people of those faiths vigorously, but not Christians so much. Why is that?

Many people are growing in confidence to conclude that the coordinated mainstream media of the world, like government controllers, does not work for the good of humanity. Quite the contrary, people are seeing brazen lies, fabricated fearmongering, divisiveness, deceptions and omissions, expose the mainstream big money media to be a propaganda tool for a controlling deep state cabal, who are actual enemies of humanity, who mean harm upon us, for us to be subdued, reduced in population and pushed into tyranny. If the story of Christ and Christian values had no potential to uplift and empower humanity, mainstream media would perhaps happily promote it, and even more so if it actually degraded us. Many people perhaps cleverly, use mainstream media views turned upside down as some guide to truth. Similarly what mainstream media ignores or subtly facilitates attacks upon, like Christianity, may illuminate its’ actual importance, value and threat to them and their nefarious hoarded wealth-wielding elite, self-appointed leader class controllers. So following this logic, perhaps not surprisingly, it would seem that the character and principles of Christ, and those who truly embody his appreciated teachings and values, would seem a singular and particular threat to the enemies of humanity, but why? Maybe we should look into what power there may be in the Christian faith, its values and legacy, shared across many faiths, which may so threaten the enemies of humanity and hold perhaps threatening potential for our victory and liberation from a dark tyranny.

If we were to research in a heartfelt way, what value exists in Christian faith we would need to at least include an exploration of the Bible. For many people this is a minefield of irreconcilable issues and distrust, amplified by recent revelations of elite controls over everything. That includes elite editing of the Bible, to leave as little power as possible within it, so it could not empower people enough to stand against them. We are no longer so sure of our history, stories, dates, facts, timelines and authors. We do have many ancient original scrolls and scriptures, which with correct translation might reveal more unifying knowledge, with great contradictions to the perhaps elite permitted, male dominated Bible we know. This may include equal natural divine feminine appreciations, a deeper reality of Christ, his legacy and other incarnations before and after him, prophecies with accurate recognition of heroes and villains etc.

Many people of all faiths recognise we have lived under some continuing influence and impact of the aftermath of the advent of Christ for over 2,000 years or much more, and we may wonder what subtle impact that may have had on all of us and our world. The name of Christ may be spoken in prayer more than any other religious name for over 2,000 years, though of course used for many purposes, perhaps including nefariously. Whatever the human or divine, crude or subtle, intellectual or philosophical influences, they continue, but where do they lead? Whatever was his advent and good news, shared by his early followers, eventually disseminated down the ages and around the world, entwined with existing faiths and doctrines, was it the end of the story? Has it taken over 2,000 years for the seeds of his hopeful and forgiving advent to be imbibed, germinate, grow, bear fruit of faith and manifest a blossom time or have we simply reached that season? Some researchers have claimed the story of Jesus is made up or exaggerated, cobbled together from older various similar stories, into the approved bible, used to script a nefarious influence over humanity. If that is true, Christianity would surely have no real power, and therefore be no threat to any enemies of humanity. What we see however, is that Christianity comes under particular attack, as if it is poses a real and powerful threat to the enemies of humanity and their agendas.

Christ seemed to unconditionally care and speak directly to any people who would listen, who were perhaps ready to imbibe the moral code he offered, and he did not pander to elite leaders, humour their arrogant worldly status, or try to work through them. He taught gatherings (ekklesia) of open hearted curious people in ordinary, everyday places or in the nature, with no interest or need for grand institutions and never talked about creating a legacy of any corporations, grandiose governance, gurus, garb and guards. If anything he seemed to encourage people to break free of limiting dogma, slavishness, institutions, false status and material wealth preoccupations, to realise a greater potential. He seemed to serve humanity with his potential and didn’t seek to own or control people, but instead offered liberation from control or limiting bonds of thinking, which had left people vulnerable to being controlled, aiding powerful and arrogant elite establishment presumptuous ambitions. He seemed to offer or seed an empowering breakthrough understanding and new state of being for all those able to imbibe his principles, either from him in person or through his devout followers in his name. His enemies included liars, deceivers and ambitious controllers, as he shared high liberating truth and a higher reality, which perhaps threatened life restricting dogma, indoctrinations, insincerities and illusions. Does this not sound familiar to the struggle or war that we find ourselves in now? We wrestle with lies, liars, brainwashing indoctrinations and upside down logic with resulting confusions, controlling and limiting our understandings and perhaps our spiritual state of being. He seemingly sought to clear our eyes of blinkers and deceptive lenses, so we could better see the empowering light of reality, ourselves, others and truth, to find our way together in simple, free, supportive gatherings (ekklesia). Perhaps by the legacy of his grace we can discover, expose and reject hostile controlling hidden agendas of the enemies of humanity, who may be seeking population reduction, subjugation and tyranny. Perhaps the trouble with Christ is for the enemies of humanity, whose secret societies may know the threat his advent and legacy leaves for them. The trouble with Christ may also be that ultimately his name and legacy cannot be used legitimately or auspiciously, or wielded with any real power for nefarious worldly ambitions, control systems or any harm upon humanity.

The advent and life’s work of Christ may have left a living legacy of greater light within humanities’ consciousness to see with, empowering prayer to see through veils of illusions and falsehoods, to know ourselves and the world better. By relationship with his grace, authority and perhaps in his name, we might naturally advance and ascend towards our greater unified potential, in freedom, truth and reality, which is a real and sincere, humbling spiritual becoming, not a mere pretence of any crude, worldly status, arrogant ranting declaration or self-appointment.

If as some believe, there is a great revealing, renewal, and revival awakening happening, around the world, could it be somehow continuing on from, because of and building upon the subtle and profound achievements of the advent of Christ? Christ did not appear to say he was the end of the story, but encouraged us in fact, to carry on to our re-birth, through a way he had uniquely prepared for us, but only through him. He also appeared to speak of his return, which many await. He never spoke against any religions or precious texts and showed great understanding and appreciation of all spiritual heritage, suggesting the potential he offered, was for everyone, of any faith. He spoke in simple terms, accessible to all, as if the truth may be simple and only those who do not know or wish to conceal it, deliberately make it complicated, academic and intellectual. He subtly explained we are to be reborn somehow spiritually, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, to humbly like children transition into some new realm and consciousness, by his grace and by his name, to waken into a new world of the spirit, just as we awoke into this world of the flesh, through our mother’s. What spiritual mother could perhaps bare us similarly through a spiritual birth into a new world, and is that the nature of Holy Spirit? Perhaps the enemies of humanity know the troubling threat of Christ for them but even more so, the way that his advent prepared for an even greater threat to them, which is our collective renaissance, in a whole new age, beyond the reach of dark controllers, by the grace of The Holy Spirit / Holy Mother?

Apparently Christ said that he must leave, so that another could come, what he called “The Comforter or Counsellor”, who would teach many things, reiterating or building upon what he taught. He appeared to say this would be the “Holy Spirit”.

John 14:16 “I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He (or she?) may be with you forever”

John 14:26 “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He (or she?) will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all that I said to you.”

John 15:26 “When the Helper comes, whom I will send to you from the Father, that is the Spirit of truth who proceeds from the Father, He (or she?) will testify about Me”

John 16:7 “But I tell you the truth, it is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I go, I will send Him (or her?) to you.”

John 16:8 “And He (or she?), when He (or she?) comes, will convict the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment”

When this advent following on from Christ may be, is unclear. Some thought it happened at the Pentecost, but that was an awakening experience of the few apostles, rather than an ongoing visitation of teaching, by the comforter / counsellor and awakening for everyone. If the rebirth he spoke of was for everyone, then logically only when that happening occurs enmasse, through a personality of authority, capable of teaching many things, may we be recognising the advent of the Holy Spirit incarnate. Such an idea sounds terrifying for evil enemies of humanity who may see an end to their normalised immoral perversions, poisons and corruption, because humanity returns to common sense, faith and healthy principles.

Was Christ recognised in his time and could an actual incarnation of the Holy Spirit be recognised? We know that a few people, perhaps old souls, recognised Christ once he started teaching, which grew into a large number of local people, though with doubts, but somewhat convinced about him in their hearts, minds and through experience. Were the few who first and most deeply recognised him, his disciples, just random people he touched, or were they born to recognise him? Most people in the world were unaware of his birth and it took over 100 years before the good news of his advent was disseminated by his followers. Though Christ brought nothing into this world except hope and faith, he was rejected and condemned by many and actually recognised by few. His powerful message and name has gone on to be used around the world like a brand, but all too often hijacked, twisted or usurped for self-serving nefarious ends, which has conveniently aided enemy of humanity agendas, wrongly associating Christ with unappealing dry dogma, ranting pontifications, politics, power struggles, empires, cruelty and bullying etc.

If the advent of the Holy Spirit came into this world, a personality of divinity, the Comforter, to teach us many things and offer our rebirth, would we or could we recognise such an advent and how? As before, it would seem predictable that few might recognise and embrace such a magnitude of new dimension incarnation, and only time would reveal and prove, by the fruits of that influence, any truth of a divine advent. What might it mean about the few who recognise this advent, just like those who first recognised Christ? If it was to happen or has happened, how would we know, and how long would it take to dawn upon us? Are we open and capable in the depth of our heart and mind, to recognise profound eternal and timeless coherent principles about Christ, all other spiritual teachings and a culminating advent of the Holy Spirit? Like any generation, we might wish it happens in our lifetime and be vulnerable to fraudulent persuasion, through our wishful thinking, or on the other hand cynically consider it is an old deluded idea, will never happen, and if ever claimed, it will be a hoax and prove too good to be true. Despite all that, what if?

People experience, share and celebrate their rebirth or baptism all the time, is that what we are talking about? People were taught by John the Baptist, Christ and others, before, during and after Christs’ lifetime of the need for us to cleanse and purify ourselves, to wash off and drop sullying worldly attachments, and be free of them, liberated to rise to higher consciousness and spiritual renewal. Water for a literal cleansing and immersing, plus symbolic of the wish to be clean, pure, surrendered and trusting, is a natural aid and metaphor in this endeavour. Pouring some water on the top of the head in place of full body submersion, can mimic or represent the endeavour being sought, but does that work? The baptism apparently is the actual happening of the Holy Spirit pouring down upon us, with cleansing grace like holy water, which we have learned to seek, but mimicking that moment, though respectful, aspirational, uplifting and celebratory, does not necessarily make it happen or real. Other descriptions of this occurrence usefully add that the Holy Spirit subtly awakens within us from the Kumba (water pot), at the sacrum (sacred) base of our spine and rises to emerge from our fontanelle (little fountain) area on top of our head, cleansing and connecting all parts of our being, by that grace and authority to realise our fledgling rebirth into a higher enlightened realm, which we must then appreciate and nurture.

It seems quite possible that the trouble with Christ is for the enemies of humanity, where recognising, imbibing and awakening Christ’s loving principles, can give people freedom and ability to travel onwards to a rebirth, he made us ready for, and prepared a way, into a higher state of being realm, beyond the reach of dark controllers. Any enemies of humanity will not want us to recognise any potential offering of Christ, or the following culmination advent he foretold and perhaps prepared us for. This seems eminently well worth exploring.

*

Create a better future. Support Common Knowledge.

We have now moved to a paid subscription model for the Common Knowledge Blog. Most of the posts will remain free, but we are hoping that people who share the values of a free, pro-human future will support us. All the money we receive goes to our campaign for that free, human future. You can contribute by a paid subscription to this substack of £10 a month or a £100 annual membership.

KEEP IN TOUCH.

Email: commonknowledgeedinburgh@tutanota.com

Follow us on X @wercomknowledge

Watch our previous meetings on YouTube - @CommonknowledgeEdinburgh

On Rumble - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

On Odysee - Common Knowledge Edinburgh

See our events and content on Linktree.