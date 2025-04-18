The idea of rare white hat, brave and good heroes, whether men or women, who are tough enough to confront and defeat cruel, ruthless bad forces, admirably needing no praise or recognition, may be an age old story. We have seen so many make believe depictions of capable heroes, confronting criminals or evil, like John Wayne, Kirk Douglas or Clint Eastwood, standing up against injustice and unrelenting monsters, often with impossible odds but prevailing, where no one else could. This image from ‘The War Dragon’ with John Wayne and Kirk Douglas, is perhaps an iconic staged scene of two capable white hat men, ready for conflict, stepping out of the shadows to confront and defeat dark adversaries, without hesitation or restraint.

Of course, many heroes don’t actually wear white hats, some wear black hats or no hat, but we understand the presented simple idea of black hats versus white hats, good versus evil. Whether because of make believe movies, fairy tales or legends, many people believe white hats exist, as a capable force for good in our world, stoically confronting evil, on behalf of humanity, unseen, unsung and victorious.

Some so called seekers of truth in our time, believe humanity is in an age old ultimately spiritual war against evil forces, puppet-like individuals, agencies and armies to reduce and subdue the world population, into a dark new world order tyranny. Nobody seems able or willing to confront and stop the powerful, cruel, criminal agendas of the deep state dark enemy forces, which seem to be achieving all their goals unabated. Too many or most are fooled or intimidated into accepting or serving dark forces and influences, however ignorantly and unwittingly, often deluded to believe they serve good. However, logically, not everyone can be bad, so good people must exist, and just as evil has its reach and deluded captive army, so does good, with its enlightened free army. Is the good of this world outgunned by the bad? Are there any signs that the seemingly predominant evil gang are not having everything their way?

If we look, we can see many revelations about dark activities coming out around the world, which is exposing evil and immoral criminal people, ideas, agendas, history and infrastructures. Whilst such revelations could serve boastful evil, by torturing good people with endless evidence of never to be prosecuted crime, rubbing our noses in the dirt as a humiliation, they normally prefer to hide their crimes in case it wakes good people to realise and act against them. The forces of evil could be argued to have covered up huge crimes, at great expense, with their vast resources and power, out of necessity, and so it is logical to consider it would take a very powerful force for good to break down their protected veils of lies, integral to their dark agendas, to reveal them. By this measure it would seem clear that some coordinated white hat alliance must be at work around the world on behalf of humanity, despite many visible trends and appearances, to the contrary. So what if there are white hat forces, can they win? In stories, white hats normally do win in the end, which does reflect a deeply held core belief of spiritual traditions, that in the end supreme consciousness God wins, and if it doesn’t look like good is winning, it is because we have not reached the end of the show.

The symbolism of a white hat on the head of a good hero, may infer there is some guiding light of principles upon them, and symbolically perhaps, the larger the hat, the more powerful may be their light. This may suggest real white hats are people with some enlightenment, where despite any crude, rugged or brutish appearance and manner; they ultimately serve a good moral code. Given the terrible, merciless brute cruelty of evil characters, with no scruples or remorse, effective heroes must be suitably equipped and forged with formidable heft, which may not be pretty. The light upon or around a person’s head could be described or envisaged as a halo of status and divine enlightenment achievement, where that person can be recognised by their acts as a servant or instrument of good, divinity or God. The halo or white hat status cannot be seen be most if any people and so, such characters could walk among us unrecognised.

Religious iconography depicts angels, saints and incarnations as being white or gold hatted with light or halo. Can ordinary people be so enlightened? Is the idea of enlightened people with a resulting halo or white headdress just a myth or do such people really exist? Do such people really exist in large enough numbers, with enough maturity, in suitable positions of influence, to confront dark forces in our world? American Indians like other cultures depict their enlightened elders as having achieved the biblical Pentecostal depiction of tongues of awakened principle flames, seen like bright white feathers, haloed around their head, which they enact in ceremonial headdress. Young Indian braves would often wear just one feather on their head, depicting their fledgling spiritual maturity. Feathers were generally earned by American Indians, not just assumed, pretending wisdom, but like medals they were conferred upon them through recognition of genuine noble acts and honour.

To go from the idea of white hats, to gun toting cowboys, religious iconography and ancient indigenous people symbology, in search of who believes in white hats, may seem incohesive, but actually, brought together could offer a usefully wider and fuller answer to the question. Of course we need to know the meaning of words and terms before we can explore them, so considering what it could mean to be an actual white hat seems worthwhile. Clearly throughout history strong cultures have believed in white hats, and though it may have degenerated in our western culture to be a somewhat meaningless term, associated with make believe stories, it has deep roots and may well be a real thing. Real white hats or enlightened souls, by the living flame capacity and authority they have achieved, in theory, if understood with great mastery, could not only impart their wisdom to others, but also pass on a living flame to appreciative capable disciples if available, as one candle can light another, to guide the next generation.

Believing in white hats may rely upon an open hearted spiritual perspective, which does have deep and ancient roots that surely only a fool would discard thoughtlessly out of hand. For me, heartfelt spiritual instincts, evidence and tradition lead me to believe appreciatively in white hats, as more than just a thing, but as a supreme natural force that rises inevitably to confront a commensurate level of evil. Perhaps considering believing in white hats, if that is a suitable term, can help us consider being one our self, with everything that means and can become. Maybe we can all be actually enlightened to stand against the impossible odds of dark forces within ourselves and the world, lit by the living flame of real white hats / haloed people among us.

24th April, Edinburgh - The Greatest Story Never Told: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Kennedy Assassination - Matthew Wilson

Tickets here.

