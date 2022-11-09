One part of the internet has been exercised over the past week responding to Emily Oster’s call for an amnesty to be given to those whose decision-making during the past two years has caused more harm then good. Professor Oster, the Economics and International Public Affairs Professor at Brown University, a seat sponsored by the banking giant Goldman Sachs, argues, so little was known at the time about the virus and how to effectively respond to it, that actions taken to prevent harm were either useless or damaging. It is only now, she surmises, as we stand amid the wreckage of the Covid-19 pile-up, surveying the ruins and losses, we can finally state that some drivers made poor, yet understandable, decisions trying to avoid the other cars…and always for the best of reasons!

If you have been a Covid-sceptic, you might be thinking, ‘Am I missing something? Were other options not available?’ No, your memory has not atrophied; but before recalling a more accurate sequence of events, let us first follow the basic outline of Professor Oster’s argument. She has multiple claims: no one knew how infectious Covid-19 was; we were ignorant of exactly how transmission occurred; people were at a loss to determine how infection could be reduced; it was difficult to recognise when emergency measures should be brought to an end; the lasting damage the measures inflicted could not have been fathomed at the time. The prevailing ignorance means that all of us, even the experts, were doing little more than gambling on the side we put our faith in, and if it turned out to be the right one, then that was sheer luck in itself. Boasting or finger-pointing towards others is misplaced, and indeed, likely wrong: you might have been right, but probably for the wrong reasons.

As an argument for an amnesty for the ‘losing’ side reads, the needle moves strongly on the dial towards ‘graceless’. Was there any need in the article to try to suck the marrow of victory from the people who spent a large part of two years being eyed-suspiciously, isolated, vilified and covertly threatened now that they are finally able to receive some vindication? Did Professor Oster have to refer to a single solitary statement made by Donald Trump about ‘injecting bleach’, which was an analogy and caveated with ‘a medical investigation required’, to illustrate the misinformation by one group and use it as a counter-weight to the other’s billions spent on terrifying and coercive propaganda exaggerating the virulence of the virus, magnifying the destruction of it, falsifying the data around it, denying the credibility of alternative therapeutics, smearing anyone who questioned any part of the entire charade, paying everyone from social media influencers to international celebrities to endorse vaccination and worse, much, much worse? It is not just graceless; it is utterly disingenuous.

No, it was not a dream. In the old world of 2020, our ignorance was not like those enwrapped in a sensory deprivation suit held incommunicado under water with little intellectual capacity to comprehend what was going on. We did not live in a world of ‘unknown unknowns’. We knew things. We were able to find things out. We could still think. We did know from March 2020 that the fatality rate amongst the infected was less than one percent and falling. Senior health officials of governments around the world knew that the infection rate was less than 7% of the population even as late as July 2020. The best data accessible at the time, all public, showed that only people with underlying health conditions had much to fear. Time only confirmed these trends. The lockdowns were always redundant. The accuracy of the testing was always questionable. Deaths were mis-categorised. All this was known then. In which case, the article becomes concurrently a form of non-apology and a re-writing of recent history.

The trouble with many of those who share Professor Oster’s grudging Damascene conversion is they are so artfully mendacious that engaging in argument feels like it is partly legitimising an absurd point of view that is best ignored and the espouser herself should be left to their own denials of the obvious and see where it leads them. Did we not know basic science before 2020? Were we clueless about principles of infection? Had we never planned for a pandemic or considered what we might do in one? Masks within a shared air supply do not work. It is logic based on the very model virologists use. Lockdowns were seen as futile in pre-Covid planning. A vaccination programme during a viral wave was viewed as potentially disastrous. Conclusions painfully gained through the attrition, mistakes and failures over centuries of medical science were cast aside. Suddenly, we are, in the imaginary world of the compliant, building medical knowledge and policy from Year Zero.

There are so many shortcomings in Professor Oster’s argument, it simply highlights the conclusion that the COVID response was prepared and executed with aims and purposes more far-reaching than simply abbreviating the life cycle of a pandemic. Furthermore, and this more germane to her point, it demonstrates that she and the publishers of The Atlantic have understood nothing and still understand nothing. Understanding the full nature of the wrong done being one of the first necessary steps towards any form of amnesty.

They do not understand (or pretend not to) the deliberate, fully cognizant, and organised nature of COVID measures. They do not understand (or pretend not to) the irrecoverable damage done to millions of people and the ongoing harm. They do not understand (or pretend not to) that the agenda, of which COVID was like a spear in a greater phalanx, still rolls forward, urged on with greater intensity by the very cult-elite that declared war on the People under the virus’ guise. They do not understand (or pretend not to) that a Rubicon has been crossed in societal relations; there is no going back, even if we all wanted to, and that any future worthy of the name will require a total re-evaluation of current mores alongside a revolution in culture.

When matters are as grave as those that have been wrestled with over the past two and a half years, it is not unreasonable to expect that those who, in small actions or great, increased the intensity of human suffering may well now, in hindsight, be humble enough to show signs of repentance. Not a whit of it in Emily Oster’s article: there is no need; ‘mistakes were made on both sides’. Surely - excluding the ill intentions of the informed coterie that numbers within the Professor’s global tribe - it is the magnitude of the mistakes rather than the existence of them which is under scrutiny: the destruction wrought by a pea-shooter is not comparable to that of a nuclear bomb. However, that is not important, the article implies. Both sides are equally guilty. Therefore, lacking any sense of irony, Professor Ostler offers a deal: she and her ilk will forgive us ours, if we forgive them theirs. Rarely does repentance come in the form of someone doing you a favour. It’s a surprise she does not pre-emptively decline our thanks at the offer she has made.

No repentance, no contrition. Sack cloth and ask will not be this season’s garments for the catastrophically-wrong-but-somehow-doing-it-for-the-best-of-reasons set. Instead, they will bask in the radiance of the ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and wear light, airy pastel-coloured clothing or, more fittingly, beige, restored to good conscience as they are. The friend that was ostracised and the family members shunned along with the random stranger accosted, the protestor that was silently objecting but who had to be mocked and called ‘Stupid’, the loose associate battered and relentlessly bullied on social media by a mob of the Righteous until silenced into acquiescence, will not be getting an apology.

Needless to point out that the above steps must be taken before any kind of amnesty can be considered. The final step is that the many, many individuals who obediently conformed to, or who enthusiastically enacted, the largest, most humiliating and mendacious attack on living humanity must be open to Judgement. Being open to judicial decision means that those for whom there is evidence for charges to be brought of malfeasance or misfeasance should be identified and under go a process. Submission to this mechanism would be one of the features of public contrition and would begin to purge the resentment felt towards the implementers. All of this will have to be done retrospectively, quickly, and with little toleration given to defences from ignorance and compliance. There would be no pre-arranged outcomes; there will be no deals or secret agreements beforehand. The accused will have to know the existential anxiety of possibly losing everything as they wait on a verdict. The unvaccinated experienced this. They faced it. To this day, we do still.

Many, many ‘ordinary people’ holding certain positions will have to be formally charged. Unfortunately, practicalities mean that the scale and level of retribution will be severely curtailed. How do you punish the human rights lawyer (of which there are tens of thousands in one country alone) for abdicating responsibility for human rights? How to apply justice to all the teachers who communicated aberrant dangerous nonsense to young people? What forfeiture for the parents who ‘jabbed’ their children to go on holiday? How punish the NHS! Perhaps, events will, sadly, be their own chastisement - unjustly involving those that did resist. Nevertheless, justice should prevail where it can.

If, realistically, we cannot hold everyone to account, they should hold themselves to account. That is very least that can be accepted. At the moment, Professor Oster’s exculpatory, justificatory article illustrates that she and those she speaks for are not yet willing to do this. (As noted, the attacks continue in a range of areas.) Nonetheless, it may not be helpful to not demonstrate some sort of willingness to at reach out in some manner or provide some kind of clarity on the topic.

So…

Yes, let’s have an amnesty.

On the above terms only.

Coda: it is interesting to note the nature and timing of the article. There is no great need to call for an amnesty or admit fault at the moment from the Other Side. To do so, as we have seen, is more likely to provoke a negative reaction than a sympathetic one; in fact, it seems written to elicit that type of response. It also concedes ground that was safely defended in the minds of the majority, thereby hastening the weakening of resistance to the subsequent idea that the vaccines themselves might turn out to be equally flawed. Like so often over the past two and a half years, we have to ask, ‘Why this article?’, ‘Why now?’.

